Matt Gaetz to launch OAN show in coveted prime-time slot

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz will host a new show on the right-wing One America News Network (OAN).

The conservative news network said The Matt Gaetz Show will launch as part of a prime-time lineup in January. The former Congressman will have a 9 p.m. time slot.

“Matt is a remarkable talent and a principled leader,” said Charles Herring, President of OAN. “His insider access to America’s top policymakers and unwavering dedication to America-first values will bring unparalleled insight and exclusive content to OAN viewers. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the OAN family.”

The time slot will pit Gaetz against Fox News’ Sean Hannity, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Newsmax’s Greg Kelly.

Gaetz voiced confidence as he takes one of the most coveted time slots in cable news.

“OAN is blazing a trail in media, embracing not just traditional news but the platforms where Americans are going — streaming, apps, podcasts, and social media,” Gaetz said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join OAN’s forward-thinking team and be part of this revolutionary expansion.”

CNN’s Kristen Holmes first reported that Gaetz would join OAN.

“Former FL Congressman Matt Gaetz is expected to join One America News Network as an anchor, a source familiar tells CNN,” Holmes posted on X on Monday evening.

OAN confirmed the report on Tuesday morning. Gaetz on Monday posted a video online teasing a “big announcement.”

“We are so excited about what we’re going to do,” Gaetz said in the video. “To back President Trump, to vindicate his agenda, far and wide, and to do so in a way that always reflects the terrific lessons and values that I’ve learned in Niceville, Florida.”

Gaetz resigned from Congress after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for Attorney General. But Gaetz ultimately withdrew from consideration, facing a tough confirmation fight in the Senate. He later made clear he will not return to Congress for the start of the new term in January.

Gaetz’s resignation came days ahead of the expected release of a House Ethics Committee investigation of alleged sexual misconduct and drug use. That report has now been withheld since the Fort Walton Beach no longer serves in Congress.

Of note, rumors have swirled before that Gaetz would leave the Hill for a cable news network speaking slot. In 2021, Axios reported Gaetz may resign his seat for a job at Newsmax. But hours later, The New York Times broke the story that federal prosecutors were investigating Gaetz on allegations of sex trafficking a minor.

Gaetz has consistently denied all accusations against him, and prosecutors in early 2023 said they would bring no criminal charges against the Congressman.

Throughout his congressional career, Gaetz has been a frequent guest on cable news shows. He also launched an official podcast in 2021, named Firebrand, but hasn’t posted an episode since September. The show had been linked on his official congressional webpage, which was taken down after he resigned his seat last month.