December 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Brian Mast to chair Foreign Affairs Committee

Jesse SchecknerDecember 10, 20245min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Kevin Cooper wins Miami-Dade GOP gavel

HeadlinesInfluence

Post-pandemic economy, aging population, spending commitments present long-term challenges for Florida

HeadlinesTampa Bay

USF research funding reaches $738M, a new record

mast
Fellow Florida Republican lawmakers celebrated his selection.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast of Palm City will lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee next Congress after outpacing several others vying for the job before the House Steering Committee.

He’ll succeed Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican term-limited from running for the position again without a waiver, which he declined to seek.

The selection of Mast, who currently chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight, was a surprise for some on Capitol Hill. For others it was a point of celebration.

Shortly after Mast’s selection, Steering Committee members Vern Buchanan, Mario Díaz-Balart and Byron Donalds — all fellow Florida Republicans — issued a joint statement congratulating their “dear friend and colleague.”

“This is an honor for our state, and we were proud to advocate for him in this powerful position,” the statement said.

“Brian is a true champion for freedom, both at home and abroad. His unwavering commitment to defending American values and confronting America’s enemies, honed through his service and sacrifice on the battlefield, sets him apart as a powerful advocate for our country.”

Mast still must receive approval from the full House Republican Conference early next year to lock in the job, though the Steering Committee’s recommendations are seldom rebuffed.

A stalwart ally of President-elect Donald Trump who has served in Congress since 2017, Mast was not considered a favorite to win the Foreign Affairs gavel Tuesday. Others seeking the job included Republican U.S. Reps. Darrell Issa of California, Ann Wagner of Montana and Joe Wilson of South Carolina.

But Mast impressed Steering Committee members with his presentation, Axios reported, and his international relations views, particularly on Ukraine aid, align more with Trump’s than his closest competitors.

Mast’s ascension to the top Foreign Affairs Committee post is also a win for Israel as it continues battling with hostile neighbors after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists. He has been among the most vocal supporters of Israel in the chamber.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Mast on X, calling him “a great American patriot and a true friend of Israel.”

A U.S. Army veteran who lost both his legs while serving in Afghanistan, Mast won re-election to Florida’s 21st Congressional District with 62% of the vote last month. All three counties the district covers — Martin, Palm Beach and St. Lucie — sided with Mast by double digits.

Since taking office, Mast has passed three pieces of legislation. Two renamed federal facilities. A third, which Trump signed Sept. 29, 2017, extended benefits for veterans and their families through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMatt Gaetz to launch OAN show in coveted prime-time slot

nextUSF research funding reaches $738M, a new record

One comment

  • George Greenfield

    December 10, 2024 at 10:59 am

    Remote work isn’t just a trend, it’s the future of work. qs Work Remotely from your own house. We just want your typing skills, You can make more than 120USD/Hr. No matter where you are. Let’s Grow together and do great things, even if we’re far apart…
    Take a Look………

    Begin here>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories