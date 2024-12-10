Brian Mast to chair Foreign Affairs Committee

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast of Palm City will lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee next Congress after outpacing several others vying for the job before the House Steering Committee.

He’ll succeed Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican term-limited from running for the position again without a waiver, which he declined to seek.

The selection of Mast, who currently chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight, was a surprise for some on Capitol Hill. For others it was a point of celebration.

Shortly after Mast’s selection, Steering Committee members Vern Buchanan, Mario Díaz-Balart and Byron Donalds — all fellow Florida Republicans — issued a joint statement congratulating their “dear friend and colleague.”

“This is an honor for our state, and we were proud to advocate for him in this powerful position,” the statement said.

“Brian is a true champion for freedom, both at home and abroad. His unwavering commitment to defending American values and confronting America’s enemies, honed through his service and sacrifice on the battlefield, sets him apart as a powerful advocate for our country.”

Mast still must receive approval from the full House Republican Conference early next year to lock in the job, though the Steering Committee’s recommendations are seldom rebuffed.

A stalwart ally of President-elect Donald Trump who has served in Congress since 2017, Mast was not considered a favorite to win the Foreign Affairs gavel Tuesday. Others seeking the job included Republican U.S. Reps. Darrell Issa of California, Ann Wagner of Montana and Joe Wilson of South Carolina.

But Mast impressed Steering Committee members with his presentation, Axios reported, and his international relations views, particularly on Ukraine aid, align more with Trump’s than his closest competitors.

Mast’s ascension to the top Foreign Affairs Committee post is also a win for Israel as it continues battling with hostile neighbors after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists. He has been among the most vocal supporters of Israel in the chamber.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Mast on X, calling him “a great American patriot and a true friend of Israel.”

A U.S. Army veteran who lost both his legs while serving in Afghanistan, Mast won re-election to Florida’s 21st Congressional District with 62% of the vote last month. All three counties the district covers — Martin, Palm Beach and St. Lucie — sided with Mast by double digits.

Since taking office, Mast has passed three pieces of legislation. Two renamed federal facilities. A third, which Trump signed Sept. 29, 2017, extended benefits for veterans and their families through the Department of Veterans Affairs.