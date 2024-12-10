USF research funding reaches $738M, a new record

Research funding at the University of South Florida (USF) has hit a record-breaking $738 million for Fiscal Year 2024, a 7% increase over 2023 and 35% more than just two years ago.

The historic funding could be partially attributable to USF’s acceptance into the prestigious Association of American Universities, of which the school has now finished its first full fiscal year as a member.

“The world-class researchers at the University of South Florida are transforming lives and creating a better future for our society through their scientific discoveries, medical breakthroughs, development of new technologies and other innovations,” USF President Rhea Law said. “By continuing to grow our research enterprise, USF can provide more evidence-based solutions to complex challenges and make an even greater impact on our communities.”

USF has set a goal of reaching $1 billion in annual research funding by 2030.

Of the Fiscal Year 2024 funding, 58% of it ($429 million) came from federal sources, such as the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Another 33% ($242 million) came from private partnerships, while 9% ($67 million) came from state and local agencies.

The funding contributed to a more than $53 million increase in Fiscal Year 2024 in funding for core research in medicine. Meanwhile, 100 USF researchers received more than $1 million in funding, an increase of 20% from 2023.

“Our faculty, staff and students are deeply committed to addressing complex problems, driving innovation and making significant contributions to society,” said Prasant Mohapatra, USF Provost and Executive Vice President. “This achievement is a significant step forward in our shared vision to enhance our position as one of America’s leading research universities and achieve our ambitious goal of reaching $1 billion in research funding.”

Among the top-funded researchers at USF this year is Jose Castillo, a professor in the College of Education and co-director of the Institute for School-Community Partnerships. Castillo secured $24 million in grants to advance academic achievement, social development and student well-being through projects aimed at enhancing mental health services, establishing comprehensive training on literacy instruction and improving outcomes for students with disabilities by providing them with assistive technologies and increased access to effective instruction and intervention.

An Associate Professor of Psychology, Jennifer O’Brien, was awarded $15 million in funding to investigate dementia prevention and detection. She is leading the largest study of its kind — with more than 7,400 participants — to examine whether computerized brain exercises can reduce the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

“Research suggests that delaying the onset of dementia by a single year would result in millions of fewer cases over the next 30 years,” O’Brien said. “Volunteers participating in this study are contributing to work that will possibly prevent dementia and have the potential to positively impact our lives and the lives of future generations.”

Of the school’s medical funding this year, more than $50 million went toward studying diabetes through the National Institutes of Health as part of an international network of university medical centers and health care providers. The research investigates the causes of Type 1 diabetes and develops prevention strategies.