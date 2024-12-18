Matt Gaetz acknowledges past womanizing, slams news that Ethics Committee may release embarrassing report

Former U.S. Matt Gaetz slammed news that the House Ethics Committee may release a report detailing accusations of sexual misconduct.

The Fort Walton Beach Republican acknowledged personal shortcomings in an extensive post on X. But he asserted it would be wrong to release the report when he has no ability to respond in an official capacity.

“House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body,” Gaetz wrote.

“In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated — even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court — which is why no such claim was ever made in court.”

Gaetz resigned his seat in Congress after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for Attorney General — and days before the Ethics Committee planned to release findings of a two-year investigation. Ultimately, Gaetz withdrew from consideration for the Cabinet post as many Senate Republicans insisted on reviewing the report. Last week, One America News Network announced Gaetz would launch a prime-time show with the former Congressman as host.

The Ethics Committee to date has withheld any official release of the report. But CNN reported on Wednesday that Ethics Committee members voted earlier this month to publish findings on the final day of the current Congress.

Accusations of sexual misconduct have hounded Gaetz since The New York Times in 2021 broke news that Gaetz was the target of a federal investigation for allegedly tracking a minor for the purposes of sex.

Gaetz noted that after two years, prosecutors under Democratic President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland, opted not to pursue any charges.

“The Biden/Garland DOJ spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes,” Gaetz wrote. “I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me.”

But details of accusations continued to leak out over the years. Most recently, a lawsuit involving a Tallahassee lobbyist included accusations by a paid escort that Gaetz attended a sex party at a Lake Mary home in 2017. The escort, identified in court documents only as A.B., claimed she was a minor at the time.

Gaetz expressed outrage that accusers continue to find venues for attacking his character. In 2021, he married Ginger Luckey, and the 42-year-old said he has left behind a wild past, but continues to be dogged by allegations.

“The very ‘witnesses’ DOJ deemed not-credible were assembled by House Ethics to repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys,” Gaetz wrote. “I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued.”

He alluded to rumors of a playboy past.

“My 30’s were an era of working very hard — and playing hard too,” he wrote. “It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now.”