Hollywood honors homebuilding family of Judge, former lawmaker with street naming
Marvin and Kenneth Gottlieb. Image via 17th Judicial Circuit Court.

Jesse SchecknerDecember 18, 2024

Marvin Gottlieb Kenneth Gottlieb
The family constructed thousands of homes in the historic Hollywood Hills and Emerald Hills neighborhoods.

Part of North 46th Avenue in Hollywood will bear the family name of a local Judge and former state lawmaker whose roots run 74 years deep.

City Commissioners this month unanimously approved a measure to dub a stretch of the avenue between Sheridan Street and Hollywood Boulevard “Marvin Gottlieb Avenue” after the late father of Broward County Court Judge Kenneth Gottlieb.

It’s an honorary co-naming, according to 17th Judicial Circuit Public Information Officer Sallie James, so it won’t change the street’s official name or any address associated with it.

“It’s an incredible honor for my family that my father be recognized this way,” Kenneth Gottlieb said in a statement. “We are truly humbled that a street our family has lived and worked on for decades has been named after a father who was so committed to the community.”

The Gottlieb family — no relation to current Democratic Rep. Mike Gottlieb of Davie — built thousands of apartments, homes and commercial properties in the historic neighborhoods of Hollywood Hills and Emerald Hills through its Hollywood Bilt-Rite Homes and Lomar Construction companies.

That included Hollywood’s first condominium in 1963.

Marvin and Kenneth Gottlieb. Image via 17th Judicial Circuit Court.

Kenneth Gottlieb’s grandparents, Hyman and Sadie Gottlieb, moved to Hollywood in 1950. Four years later, their son Marvin also moved to the city, and Hyman and Marvin launched a powerhouse homebuilding business shortly after.

Marvin Gottlieb began building homes in Hollywood Hills in 1959 and was among the few builders who kept active in Hollywood through the completion of Emerald Hills in the 1980s. His family was also one of the first three families to build and then live in Emerald Hills, James said.

As of 2024, five generations of the Gottliebs have lived in Hollywood, according to the city. And they’ve been active in their community through involvements with civic organizations, synagogues, politics and charitable organizations.

Marvin Gottlieb — who also founded Lomar Apartments, now under the guidance of his son, Bruce — was a member of Temple Sinai, a 32nd degree Mason and a life member of the Scottish Rite, according to his obituary.

He died on Aug. 23, 2023, predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Charlotte.

Kenneth Gottlieb served as a Hollywood City Commissioner from 1992-1996 and Vice Mayor from 1993-1994 and 1997-1998. He then served in the Florida House for four straight terms from 1998-2006. He took the bench in 2011.

“The entire Gottlieb family takes tremendous pride in their hometown and the indelible mark they have made on the city,” City Commissioner Kevin Biederman said in a statement.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

