December 18, 2024
Ron DeSantis lashes out at congressional self-dealing amid spat over spending deal
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/8/24-Gov. Ron DeSantis talks about the close of the 2024 Legislative Session during a news conference, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiDecember 18, 2024

FLAPOL030824CH047
Florida's Governor is offering commentary about goings on in Washington.

Florida’s Governor spent six years in Congress, wasn’t exactly happy to be there, and is arguing that their self-interest trumps concern for the American people.

In a pair of posts on X, Ron DeSantis ripped the legislative body for recent moves that he believes prove their interest in power and preeminence over citizens.

Commenting on a Christmas omnibus bill holding current spending levels, DeSantis remarked that “it’s like deja Vu all over again,” channeling the spirit of New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra to denounce the continuing resolution that would fund the government through March 14.

DeSantis was responding to U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who spotlighted an apparent reversal by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson promised earlier this Fall that no such omnibus would be acceptable. But times have changed, apparently.

In another tweet, DeSantis commented on a cost-of-living pay raise in the bill as well as an exemption from the Affordable Care Act for legislators, offering a structural suggestion to fix it that would be a heavy lift.

“Proposed 28th amendment: ‘Congress shall make no law respecting the citizens of the United States that does not also apply to members of Congress themselves.’”

The Governor intended to be at a press conference Wednesday but weather precluded that, allowing him to comment on the news of the day.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Earl Pitts American

    December 18, 2024 at 11:32 am

    And this, Sage Patriots & Dook 4 Brains Leftys, is why Ron and The Beautiful Casey will be in The White House for the TWO Presidential Terms following the Trump term.
    Thank you, Sage Patriots & Dook 4 Brains Leftys,
    Earl

    Reply

