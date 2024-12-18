Ron DeSantis lashes out at congressional self-dealing amid spat over spending deal

Florida’s Governor spent six years in Congress, wasn’t exactly happy to be there, and is arguing that their self-interest trumps concern for the American people.

In a pair of posts on X, Ron DeSantis ripped the legislative body for recent moves that he believes prove their interest in power and preeminence over citizens.

Commenting on a Christmas omnibus bill holding current spending levels, DeSantis remarked that “it’s like deja Vu all over again,” channeling the spirit of New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra to denounce the continuing resolution that would fund the government through March 14.

DeSantis was responding to U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who spotlighted an apparent reversal by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson promised earlier this Fall that no such omnibus would be acceptable. But times have changed, apparently.

In another tweet, DeSantis commented on a cost-of-living pay raise in the bill as well as an exemption from the Affordable Care Act for legislators, offering a structural suggestion to fix it that would be a heavy lift.

“Proposed 28th amendment: ‘Congress shall make no law respecting the citizens of the United States that does not also apply to members of Congress themselves.’”

The Governor intended to be at a press conference Wednesday but weather precluded that, allowing him to comment on the news of the day.