December 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jason Shoaf takes workforce development, Wakulla Springs priorities to legislative committee posts
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/7/23-Rep. Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, talks about House Bill 1C, on Disaster Relief, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. The House passed the bill and sent it to the Senate. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Janelle Irwin TaylorDecember 18, 20244min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis lashes out at congressional self-dealing amid spat over spending deal

HeadlinesTransition

Ashley Moody says Florida will seek warrant, pursue state charges against would-be Donald Trump assassin

HeadlinesUniversities

New Florida Poly President to forgo inauguration ceremony to instead fund student scholarships

FLAPOL110723CH006
Shoaf will chair the Transportation and Economic Development Budget Subcommittee.

Rep. Jason Shoaf is going to have a busy Legislative Session in the new year, with committee assignments ranging from tourism to natural resources and all the way up to the budget.

Shoaf will chair the Transportation and Economic Development (TED) Budget Subcommittee, where he will guide priorities on critical statewide infrastructure and issues related to jobs and the economy. Adding to that leadership role, Shoaf will also serve on the Budget Committee, formerly known as Appropriations, where he will participate in decision-making on state spending for the next fiscal year.

Shoaf was named to two committees, three subcommittees and two special committees. That’s a heavy load compared to most House members, even those who, like Shoaf, are serving from the supermajority.

In addition to the Budget Committee, Shoaf was also named to the Commerce Committee. And he’ll serve on subcommittees for Economic Infrastructure and Natural Resources and Disasters. As for special committees, Shoaf was named to the Joint Legislative Budget Commission and the Security and Threat Assessment Committee.

Shoaf’s service on the Natural Resources and Disaster Subcommittee will align with one of his top legislative priorities this year, studying and mitigating water quality issues in Wakulla Springs. Speaking to Florida Politics earlier this month, Shoaf said it’s been a priority of his for “a number of years.” Now, he wants to leverage a new program at Florida State University in which student researchers are working in the area studying how water quality has degraded.

Shoaf represents House District 7 in the Big Bend area, including all or parts of 11 counties from Dixie to Gulf and as far inland as Liberty and Hamilton. Wakulla Springs is located smack in the center of Shoaf’s district, south of Tallahassee.

Shoaf is also prioritizing issues surrounding workforce development, something he thinks is crucial in his storm-battered district, which suffered hits from three hurricanes in just 13 months. Shoaf will have the opportunity as TED Budget Chair to guide priorities.

Shoaf is eyeing a solution that benefits his district and its specific needs, while also translating to progress for the state as a whole. He touted the $100 million allocated in the state’s current budget for workforce development, which, among other uses, provides grants to school districts and the Florida College System on a competitive basis to create or expand workforce development programs for specific employment needs.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAshley Moody says Florida will seek warrant, pursue state charges against would-be Donald Trump assassin

nextRon DeSantis lashes out at congressional self-dealing amid spat over spending deal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories