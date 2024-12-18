Ashley Moody says Florida will seek warrant, pursue state charges against would-be Donald Trump assassin

Florida’s Attorney General says the state is seeking an arrest warrant for a man thwarted in his attempt to kill the man who will be President in the coming weeks.

Speaking in Stuart, Ashley Moody said a warrant had been filed in Martin County to apprehend Ryan Routh to “pursue state law charges for state law violations.”

Moody notes that the federal government has been uncooperative in working with the state on this issue, adding that Routh’s attempted escape endangered the life of a 6-year-old girl, which she says merits charges of “attempted felony murder.”

“As soon as we began those overtures, we immediately were confronted with a lack of willingness to allow us access to the crime scene, an unwillingness to provide evidence that was collected, an unwillingness to allow us to accompany witness interviews, and the list goes on and on,” Moody said.

“And in those discussions, both by prosecutors and federal agents, it was made known that they intended to shut down our investigation and invoke federal jurisdiction in doing so.”

“We offered to be a partner,” added Moody, who was a federal prosecutor. So too was Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom Donald Trump wanted to take a central role in the probe of the second attempt on his life this year.

The Governor likewise is in full support of state jurisdiction, as he posted to social media Wednesday.

“The feds have stonewalled Florida’s investigation of the Trump assassination attempt at every turn, and I appreciate AG Ashley Moody and her team for plowing forward despite such resistance. The tide will turn on January 20th and we fully expect that the federal roadblocks will be removed. The would-be assassin needs to face the full force of justice and the people deserve the truth about the defendant’s history, motivations and plan.”

The state-level warrant is being filed in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida. Moody acknowledged Routh is “being held in federal custody,” but that the state would pursue charges.

“He is being held federally. At some point, he will be brought to face the charges here,” she said.

Routh tried to “flee north” on Interstate 95, leading to a roadblock and a “tragic accident” due to trying to apprehend Routh for what Moody calls “domestic terrorism.”

“We informed them that as a result of the actions of the defendant and his attempt to flee on the date in question Sept. 15 of this year, as the stop was made and traffic was slowed, an accident happened, and a little girl was seriously injured and almost died,” Moody said.

“As a result of that, we felt compelled to seek justice on her behalf and her family that will never be the same as they cope with her injuries, and so we continue to reach out with the federal government, explained to them to need to pursue these charges, explain to them that we were doing this to provide justice to this six year old little girl, and again, they responded that we should not bring charges. We should not investigate further, and they would not provide us with information.”

Moody, a potential Senate appointee, urged Senators to give “deference” to nominees like former Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI nominee Kash Patel.

“I expect a new day is coming,” said Moody, predicting the Trump administration would “partner in good faith” with Florida in a way the current President, Attorney General and FBI Director have not.

She noted the “lack of communication” and willingness to aid Florida currently, and that a “new and fresh perspective” could reset the frayed relationship between Tallahassee and the Joe Biden administration.

“That will renew the faith in our institutions,” Moody predicted.