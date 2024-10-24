Ashley Moody sues feds over thwarted Donald Trump assassination attempt probe

Florida’s Attorney General is fuming as the state is sidelined from probing a potential assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life.
Ashley Moody, who previously said “dual sovereignty” dictates the federal government allowing the subordinate levels of government to allow an investigation, said that “while we hoped this day would not come,” Tallahassee is suing because the feds are “suspending local jurisdiction.”
“At every turn, as we have moved forward with our investigations, they have attempted to frustrate that. And in fact, it came down to them stating that they were suspending state jurisdiction, which would indefinitely put our investigation on hold. We don’t believe the law supports that. And so we have filed suit against the Department of Justice,” Moody said on Thursday’s “Fox & Friends.”
Florida’s top cop had previously fretted that the feds would “stymy” the state probe into how Ryan Routh got onto the grounds of the golf club and waited for hours for his opportunity to take a shot at Trump.
Gov. Ron DeSantis also chided the feds for not being “cooperative” in past comments, saying state efforts to investigate have not gotten a “lot of receptive response.”
“We were responsible for apprehending the defendant, we have done everything in our power to assist, but when it comes down to going after the most serious crime, his state law violations, including other state crimes that resulted from the fleeing and eluding, that has been frustrated at every turn,” Moody said, promising to “stand up for the sovereignty of this day and push back on what we believe is an overreach of federal power.”
8 comments
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
October 24, 2024 at 9:29 am
Thank you Ashley,
The entire State of Florida is looking forward to your service as Attorney General of The United States of America under the upcoming (right after Trump serves his next term) Two terms of President Ron DeSantis and his lovely wife Casey.
Thanks again beautiful Ashley,
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
FLPatriot
October 24, 2024 at 9:35 am
This lady needs to be removed from Florida.
A Day without MAGA
October 24, 2024 at 9:49 am
You do not screw around with the Feds,they can unleash all kind of hell on state Attorney like in Texas Google Ken Paxson DOJ
MH/Duuuval
October 24, 2024 at 10:09 am
Unfortunately, Paxson appears impervious to any factor except the voters, who keep returning his dumbass to office.
Michael K
October 24, 2024 at 9:42 am
More needless campaign stunts at the expense of taxpayers. Sorry Ron, America does not want what you are peddling.
Cindy
October 24, 2024 at 10:14 am
When it comes to them. Not you getting swissed cheesed in you stuck in traffick jam
Michael
October 24, 2024 at 10:14 am
Any cooperation by the Feds with a State in a federal investigation is a voluntary action. Voluntary actions are not governed by statute. Whereas, filing a lawsuit is quite arguable as to be an intentional act to obstruct a federal investigation which is clearly proscribed by 18 U.S.C. 1510. How about the Ashley Moody backers wagering $250 on this lawsuit being successful or not?
Jason
October 24, 2024 at 10:30 am
I think Americans are getting mad your government feels they can’t pick up the violent gang members and throwing them back over the line it will hurt our economy’s. So just keep a referee over it but don’t worry about getting hurt out their because you can’t take it in your hands