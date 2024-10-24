Ashley Moody sues feds over thwarted Donald Trump assassination attempt probe

Florida’s Attorney General is fuming as the state is sidelined from probing a potential assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life.

Ashley Moody, who previously said “dual sovereignty” dictates the federal government allowing the subordinate levels of government to allow an investigation, said that “while we hoped this day would not come,” Tallahassee is suing because the feds are “suspending local jurisdiction.”

“At every turn, as we have moved forward with our investigations, they have attempted to frustrate that. And in fact, it came down to them stating that they were suspending state jurisdiction, which would indefinitely put our investigation on hold. We don’t believe the law supports that. And so we have filed suit against the Department of Justice,” Moody said on Thursday’s “Fox & Friends.”

Florida’s top cop had previously fretted that the feds would “stymy” the state probe into how Ryan Routh got onto the grounds of the golf club and waited for hours for his opportunity to take a shot at Trump.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also chided the feds for not being “cooperative” in past comments, saying state efforts to investigate have not gotten a “lot of receptive response.”

“We were responsible for apprehending the defendant, we have done everything in our power to assist, but when it comes down to going after the most serious crime, his state law violations, including other state crimes that resulted from the fleeing and eluding, that has been frustrated at every turn,” Moody said, promising to “stand up for the sovereignty of this day and push back on what we believe is an overreach of federal power.”