October 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody sues feds over thwarted Donald Trump assassination attempt probe
Image via Fox News.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 24, 20243min8

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ron DeSantis endorses Sherri Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Red wave: Florida GOP maintains nearly 2-to-1 early vote lead over Dems, but trail modestly in mail returns

HeadlinesSouth Florida

United Teachers of Dade wins recertification by landslide, crushing competing union group

Moody Fox news
'We don't believe the law supports that.'

Florida’s Attorney General is fuming as the state is sidelined from probing a potential assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life.

Ashley Moody, who previously said “dual sovereignty” dictates the federal government allowing the subordinate levels of government to allow an investigation, said that “while we hoped this day would not come,” Tallahassee is suing because the feds are “suspending local jurisdiction.”

“At every turn, as we have moved forward with our investigations, they have attempted to frustrate that. And in fact, it came down to them stating that they were suspending state jurisdiction, which would indefinitely put our investigation on hold. We don’t believe the law supports that. And so we have filed suit against the Department of Justice,” Moody said on Thursday’s “Fox & Friends.”

Florida’s top cop had previously fretted that the feds would “stymy” the state probe into how Ryan Routh got onto the grounds of the golf club and waited for hours for his opportunity to take a shot at Trump.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also chided the feds for not being “cooperative” in past comments, saying state efforts to investigate have not gotten a “lot of receptive response.”

“We were responsible for apprehending the defendant, we have done everything in our power to assist, but when it comes down to going after the most serious crime, his state law violations, including other state crimes that resulted from the fleeing and eluding, that has been frustrated at every turn,” Moody said, promising to “stand up for the sovereignty of this day and push back on what we believe is an overreach of federal power.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUnited Teachers of Dade wins recertification by landslide, crushing competing union group

nextRed wave: Florida GOP maintains nearly 2-to-1 early vote lead over Dems, but trail modestly in mail returns

8 comments

  • EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    October 24, 2024 at 9:29 am

    Thank you Ashley,
    The entire State of Florida is looking forward to your service as Attorney General of The United States of America under the upcoming (right after Trump serves his next term) Two terms of President Ron DeSantis and his lovely wife Casey.
    Thanks again beautiful Ashley,
    EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    Reply

  • FLPatriot

    October 24, 2024 at 9:35 am

    This lady needs to be removed from Florida.

    Reply

    • A Day without MAGA

      October 24, 2024 at 9:49 am

      You do not screw around with the Feds,they can unleash all kind of hell on state Attorney like in Texas Google Ken Paxson DOJ

      Reply

      • MH/Duuuval

        October 24, 2024 at 10:09 am

        Unfortunately, Paxson appears impervious to any factor except the voters, who keep returning his dumbass to office.

        Reply

  • Michael K

    October 24, 2024 at 9:42 am

    More needless campaign stunts at the expense of taxpayers. Sorry Ron, America does not want what you are peddling.

    Reply

  • Cindy

    October 24, 2024 at 10:14 am

    When it comes to them. Not you getting swissed cheesed in you stuck in traffick jam

    Reply

  • Michael

    October 24, 2024 at 10:14 am

    Any cooperation by the Feds with a State in a federal investigation is a voluntary action. Voluntary actions are not governed by statute. Whereas, filing a lawsuit is quite arguable as to be an intentional act to obstruct a federal investigation which is clearly proscribed by 18 U.S.C. 1510. How about the Ashley Moody backers wagering $250 on this lawsuit being successful or not?

    Reply

  • Jason

    October 24, 2024 at 10:30 am

    I think Americans are getting mad your government feels they can’t pick up the violent gang members and throwing them back over the line it will hurt our economy’s. So just keep a referee over it but don’t worry about getting hurt out their because you can’t take it in your hands

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories