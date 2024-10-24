October 24, 2024
Red wave: Florida GOP maintains nearly 2-to-1 early vote lead over Dems, but trail modestly in mail returns
Image via Fresh Take Florida.

A.G. Gancarski
October 24, 2024

Early Voting vote sticker
Nearly 55% of early in-person votes are GOP.

Whether these early votes are coming at the expense of Election Day turnout is anyone’s guess, but thus far the Republican Party of Florida is winning the turnout war against the Florida Democratic Party.

The secret sauce: a massive bank of early, in-person votes.

As of Thursday morning, 620,322 Republicans have voted in person, compared to 313,682 Democrats, 188,420 no-party voters and 23,999 “others.” That gives the GOP more than 54% turnout among 1,146,123 early birds.

Democrats do hold an advantage in returned mail ballots, at 709,736 to 606,191 for the GOP. In addition, 321,890 no-party voters and 33,985 “others” have also returned ballots, for a total of 1,671,802 thus far cast.

Dems had a 673,819 advantage in 2020’s returned mail ballots, and that won’t happen this time around in all likelihood.

Republicans dominate active voter registration, with an advantage of 1.055 million.

The early turnout numbers and the massive bank of Republican votes are likely good news for presidential candidate Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and the efforts to kill constitutional amendments that would legalize recreational pot and would remove state constraints on reproductive rights.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Michael

    October 24, 2024 at 9:56 am

    Is it good journalism to write an article that assumes the 30% of voters that are NPA are irrelevant? How can you draw any sort of conclusion when almost a third of the population universe is ignored for purposes of your projection? You should leave statistical forecasting to those who actually took the class in college.

    Reply

    • MH/Duuuval

      October 24, 2024 at 10:07 am

      AG can only report on what he has at hand.

      The vote of independents and NPAs could turn Trick Scott into a permanent lame duck. Do it, please!

      Reply

  • A Day without Republican Voters

    October 24, 2024 at 9:57 am

    Lots of you will in a hurry to evacuate on election day, when Cat 5 Patty 100 percent guaranteed by hurricane model

    Reply

