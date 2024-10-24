Red wave: Florida GOP maintains nearly 2-to-1 early vote lead over Dems, but trail modestly in mail returns

Whether these early votes are coming at the expense of Election Day turnout is anyone’s guess, but thus far the Republican Party of Florida is winning the turnout war against the Florida Democratic Party.

The secret sauce: a massive bank of early, in-person votes.

As of Thursday morning, 620,322 Republicans have voted in person, compared to 313,682 Democrats, 188,420 no-party voters and 23,999 “others.” That gives the GOP more than 54% turnout among 1,146,123 early birds.

Democrats do hold an advantage in returned mail ballots, at 709,736 to 606,191 for the GOP. In addition, 321,890 no-party voters and 33,985 “others” have also returned ballots, for a total of 1,671,802 thus far cast.

Dems had a 673,819 advantage in 2020’s returned mail ballots, and that won’t happen this time around in all likelihood.

Republicans dominate active voter registration, with an advantage of 1.055 million.

The early turnout numbers and the massive bank of Republican votes are likely good news for presidential candidate Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and the efforts to kill constitutional amendments that would legalize recreational pot and would remove state constraints on reproductive rights.