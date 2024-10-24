Ron DeSantis endorses Sherri Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections

Gov. Ron DeSantis is backing Sherri Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections.

Hodies’ campaign and the Republican Party of Monroe County, of which she is Treasurer, announced the endorsement.

In an accompanying statement, the DeSantis said he’s confident Hodies “will ensure transparency and integrity” in the job while “safeguarding elections and the democratic process in Monroe County.”

“Sherri Hodies has pledged to guarantee fairness, security and efficiency in our elections,” he said. “I’m glad to support her for Supervisor of Elections in Monroe County.”

Hodies, a small business owner who also serves as Executive Chair of the Southernmost Republican Club, also carries endorsements from U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, whose districts include the Keys.

Hodies is competing in the General Election against former Democratic House Minority Leader Ron Saunders to succeed Supervisor Joyce Griffin, who confirmed in February 2022 she would not seek re-election to the post she first won in 2012. Griffin cited “silly” election laws state legislators passed in recent years that make it harder to vote.

Through early October, Hodies led Saunders in fundraising and spending, but not by an especially large amount.

DeSantis’ endorsement comes about a month after the Governor authorized State Attorney Amira Fox to investigate whether Hodies and Republican Party of Monroe County Chair Rhonda Rebman Lopez violated state law by endorsing and donating $20,000 to Hodies’ campaign.

Lopez has called the allegations “frivolous,” said she received a verbal go-ahead from state Republican Party leadership to make the contribution and blamed “Desperate Democrat Tactics to Interfere in Monroe Elections” for the trouble. Monroe State Attorney Dennis Ward, a former Democrat, recused himself from the case because he is a Monroe Republican Executive Committee member and was at the meeting where the donation was approved.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.