Carlos Giménez endorses Sherri Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections

Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez wants to see Sherri Hodies as Monroe County’s next Supervisor of Elections.

In a statement provided to Florida Politics, Giménez — the only member of the U.S. House who represents the Florida Keys — explained his support.

“I’m so proud to fight for our beloved Florida Keys in our nation’s capital, and I’m proud to endorse Sherri Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections,” he said.

“Sherri will ensure our elections are fair and transparent and provide quality, professional customer service to our Florida Keys residents.”

Hodies, who serves as Executive Chair of the Southernmost Republican Club in Key West, said in a statement that she is “humbled” Giménez is backing her.

“I am grateful for the confidence of Congressman Giménez and other respected Republican officials who are working hard to serve the citizens of the Florida Keys,” she said.

The nod from Giménez comes one week after Republican state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, the only Florida Senate member representing Monroe, endorsed Hodies, whom she called “the candidate we can trust to oversee our elections with fairness and accuracy.”

Hodies also has the backing of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association and Monroe Republican Executive Committee, which caused a stir when it sided with her over her Primary opponent, former Key West City Commissioner Margaret Romero.

Hodies won the August Primary with about 60% of the vote.

She is competing in the General Election against former House Democratic Leader Ron Saunders for the right to succeed Supervisor Joyce Griffin, who confirmed in February 2022 she would not seek re-election to the post she first won in 2012. Griffin cited “silly” election laws that state legislators passed in recent years that make it harder to vote by mail as a reason.

Through Aug. 23, Hodies raised more than double the money Saunders has, Monroe Elections records show.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.