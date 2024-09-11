Florida Marijuana Policy Conference will tackle recreational pot, rescheduling and banking

The 2024 Florida Marijuana Policy Conference will be a timely opportunity for the cannabis industry to spotlight one of the hottest ballot initiatives this election cycle, which seeks to legalize marijuana for recreational use among adults 21 and older.

Amendment 3 will be one of the top topics at the conference, scheduled for Sept. 25 at the Florida State University Turnbull Center in Tallahassee. Other topics include updates on new Medical Marijuana Treatment Center (MMTC) license awards, federal rescheduling of cannabis to a Class III drug, the SAFE Banking Act to usher in streamlined banking options for the cannabis industry, and mergers and acquisitions of MMTCs.

But recreational pot will dominate the conversation, with the conference theme being “The Future of Adult Use and Medical Marijuana in Florida.”

The conference will feature cannabis industry leaders, MMTC executives — including Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers — state lawmakers, federal officials, Amendment 3 ballot initiative experts, cannabis bankers, lawyers, finance specialists, and newly awarded MMTC licensees.

Trulieve is the conference’s title sponsor and the main donor behind the campaign for Amendment 3. The Yes on 3 campaign is also a title sponsor. Other sponsors include Akerman, the Florida Medical Cannabis Conference & Exhibition, Thielen, Cannabis Business Solutions, Florida CAN, Cannabis Lab, Lockwood Law Firm, and Green Dragon.

With Amendment 3 seeking to bring recreational pot to Florida, the conference will also feature a discussion on the future of the state’s medical marijuana program should the amendment receive the 60% vote threshold needed to pass.

“Florida’s cannabis industry is on the brink of monumental change. The imminent doubling of vertically integrated licenses, along with the potential legalization of recreational cannabis, could expand the market tenfold. These developments are driving significant anticipation and excitement around the state’s rapidly growing cannabis sector,” conference organizers said in a statement about the conference.

In addition to the Sept. 25 conference, organizers are hosting a cocktail reception on Sept. 24 at Oyster City.

Among the speakers is iconic lawyer John Morgan, who personally bankrolled the medical marijuana amendment that established the state’s current framework.

Organizers note in promotional materials for the conference that “Florida could soon be the biggest marijuana market in the country.” The event is dubbed as “the most comprehensive insight into Florida’s changing marijuana marketplace.”

Individual registration for the event is $300, or $225 for nonprofit organizations. Registration is available here.