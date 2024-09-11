September 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Chamber adds Barbara Sharief, Anne Gerwig, Meg Weinberger to list of South Florida endorsees
Images via the candidates.

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 11, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tyreek Hill says he could have handled his traffic stop better but he still wants the officer fired

HeadlinesTallahassee

Florida Marijuana Policy Conference will tackle recreational pot, rescheduling and banking

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Carlos Giménez endorses Sherri Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections

Barbara Sharief Anne Gerwig Meg Weinberger
They join 16 other South Florida candidates endorsed by the Chamber this cycle.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has released its third round of endorsements ahead of this year’s election. Broward County’s Barbara Sharief and Palm Beach County’s Anne Gerwig and Meg Weinberger made the cut.

Sharief dominated a three-way Democratic Primary in Senate District 35, where she is the odds-on favorite to succeed Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book.

Gerwig, the immediate past Mayor of Wellington, is the lone Republican running to unseat freshman Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron in House District 93.

Weinberger, who chairs a county chapter of Moms for Liberty and runs an animal sanctuary in Palm Beach Gardens, handily won a four-way Republican Primary last month in House District 94 to clinch her spot on the General Election ballot.

“Florida created 1 in every 11 new jobs nationally over the last year and 1 in 6 new jobs nationally in the month of July alone,” Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson said in a statement.

“This job growth is not accidental — we must continue electing pro-jobs candidates to make sure the right things keep happening in Florida as we grow from the 16th to the 10th largest global economy by 2030, and we are confident these candidates will help us keep that momentum.”

The Chamber’s nod to Gerwig is the first time this cycle weighed in on the HD 93 race. In HD 94, however, the group previously endorsed Weinberger’s opponent, Anthony Aguirre, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis also backed.

Associated Industries of Florida did the same thing and has also since thrown its support to Weinberger, who is running to succeed term-limited Republican Rep. Rick Roth.

Those and other endorsements earned her the nickname “MAGA Meg.”

Other South Florida politicians the Florida Chamber announced support of this year include Sen. Bryan Ávila, House Speaker Daniel Perez and Reps. Fabián Basabe, Demi Busatta Cabrera, David Borrero, Mike Caruso, Tom Fabricio, Peggy Gossett-Seidman, Christine Hunschofsky, Chip LaMarca, Vicki Lopez, Jim Mooney, Juan Porras and Alex Rizo.

The group also endorsed candidates Mitch Rosenwald in House District 98 and Alian Collazo in House District 115.

Collazo is no longer running after losing a Republican Primary by a landslide to firefighter Omar Blanco.

Rosenwald, the Mayor of Oakland Park, beat three Primary foes for the right to succeed Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams, a fellow Democrat. No Republican filed to run in HD 115.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Scared to debate'? Rick Scott takes more fire for campaign strategy

nextCarlos Giménez endorses Sherri Hodies for Monroe County Supervisor of Elections

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories