December 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

New Florida Poly President to forgo inauguration ceremony to instead fund student scholarships
Image via Florida Poly

Staff ReportsDecember 18, 20243min2

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis lashes out at congressional self-dealing amid spat over spending deal

HeadlinesPanhandle

Jason Shoaf takes workforce development, Wakulla Springs priorities to legislative committee posts

HeadlinesTransition

Ashley Moody says Florida will seek warrant, pursue state charges against would-be Donald Trump assassin

Devin Stephenson
'I understand the significance of this occasion and the tradition it represents, but I also believe in setting an example of stewardship and accountability.'

Florida Polytechnic University’s new President, Devin Stephenson, will skip his formal inauguration ceremony and instead allocate funds that would have been spent on the event to student scholarships.

The inauguration, which had been planned for January, was expected to cost more than $100,000.

“I am deeply committed to ensuring that the resources entrusted to us are used to directly benefit those we serve — our students,” Stephenson wrote in a letter to the university community. “Prioritizing their futures is at the heart of everything I do, always making sure we provide them with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Stephenson assumed his role as Florida Poly’s new President in July.

Inaugural ceremonies are a long-standing tradition for newly appointed university Presidents, but Stephenson said he felt compelled to break with convention.

“I understand the significance of this occasion and the tradition it represents, but I also believe in setting an example of stewardship and accountability,” he said. “Fiscal responsibility is a cornerstone of effective leadership, and I am dedicated to making sure every dollar Florida Poly receives is invested in ways that advance our mission.”

The funds will allow the Lakeland-based school to offer opportunities to students seeking degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields and set them up for success in high-tech careers.

“I fully respect and support Dr. Stephenson’s decision, as it reflects his values and commitment to our University’s mission,” said Beth Kigel, Chair of Florida Poly’s Board of Trustees. “As chair, I share his passion for seeing all our students thrive, and I believe that his focus on their well-being will guide us toward continued success.”

Stephenson has done this before, opting to skip his presidential inauguration ceremony to instead support student development when he was selected to lead Northwest Florida State College. In that role, he also redirected funds that would have been spent on the ceremony to student funding initiatives.

“This is a choice I make grounded in conviction, purpose and a strong dedication to what truly matters,” Stephenson said.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAdam Anderson to play leadership role in health care, insurance

nextAshley Moody says Florida will seek warrant, pursue state charges against would-be Donald Trump assassin

2 comments

  • A Day Without MAGA LaMigra

    December 18, 2024 at 10:02 am

    Gaetz reports to.he release Google Gaetz House Report

    Reply

    • Huck Finn

      December 18, 2024 at 10:12 am

      Working part-time, I earn more than $13,000 per month. I kept hearing how much money people could make online, so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true, and it completely altered my life… This is what I do; you can learn more about it by visiting the website listed below.

      Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories