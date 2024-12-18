New Florida Poly President to forgo inauguration ceremony to instead fund student scholarships

Florida Polytechnic University’s new President, Devin Stephenson, will skip his formal inauguration ceremony and instead allocate funds that would have been spent on the event to student scholarships.

The inauguration, which had been planned for January, was expected to cost more than $100,000.

“I am deeply committed to ensuring that the resources entrusted to us are used to directly benefit those we serve — our students,” Stephenson wrote in a letter to the university community. “Prioritizing their futures is at the heart of everything I do, always making sure we provide them with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Stephenson assumed his role as Florida Poly’s new President in July.

Inaugural ceremonies are a long-standing tradition for newly appointed university Presidents, but Stephenson said he felt compelled to break with convention.

“I understand the significance of this occasion and the tradition it represents, but I also believe in setting an example of stewardship and accountability,” he said. “Fiscal responsibility is a cornerstone of effective leadership, and I am dedicated to making sure every dollar Florida Poly receives is invested in ways that advance our mission.”

The funds will allow the Lakeland-based school to offer opportunities to students seeking degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields and set them up for success in high-tech careers.

“I fully respect and support Dr. Stephenson’s decision, as it reflects his values and commitment to our University’s mission,” said Beth Kigel, Chair of Florida Poly’s Board of Trustees. “As chair, I share his passion for seeing all our students thrive, and I believe that his focus on their well-being will guide us toward continued success.”

Stephenson has done this before, opting to skip his presidential inauguration ceremony to instead support student development when he was selected to lead Northwest Florida State College. In that role, he also redirected funds that would have been spent on the ceremony to student funding initiatives.

“This is a choice I make grounded in conviction, purpose and a strong dedication to what truly matters,” Stephenson said.