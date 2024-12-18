Adam Anderson to play leadership role in health care, insurance

Rep. Adam Anderson has been named to leadership roles in two committees, giving him a key role in legislative decision-making related to health care and insurance.

Anderson, for the 2025 and 2026 Sessions, will chair the Health Care Facilities and Systems Subcommittee and will serve as Vice Chair for the Insurance and Banking Subcommittee.

Under Anderson’s leadership, the health care subcommittee will address issues examining consumer price transparency initiatives, regulating health facilities, and overseeing Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance programs that serve low-income Floridians.

The subcommittee will tackle matters concerning commercial health insurance coverage and the state employee group health plan.

“I am honored to lead this important subcommittee,” Anderson said. “We will work tirelessly to ensure that our health care system is accessible, affordable, and maintains the highest quality of care for all residents across our great state. Additionally, I’ll remain focused on advancing my vision of Florida leading the nation in precision and genetic medicine.”

The Insurance and Banking Subcommittee, for which Anderson will serve as the No. 2, will address critical matters related to property insurance as Floridians continue to face challenges in the private insurance marketplace after an above average 2024 hurricane season that brought devastation to much of the state this year.

In addition to his committee leadership roles, Anderson was also named this week to serve on the Health and Human Services Committee and Judiciary Committee, and will serve on subcommittees for Health Care Budget and Natural Resources and Disasters.

Anderson last month scored an easy win in his House District 57 seat, winning over a Democratic challenger with 59% of the vote.

Anderson’s district covers parts of north Pinellas County, including Palm Harbor, East Lake and Tarpon Springs.

Anderson has already begun his legislative agenda, including plans to hold insurance companies accountable and lower insurance premiums, support hurricane resiliency and support medical research at local universities to position Florida as a national leader in genetic and precision medicine.

That last priority is personal for Anderson. His son Andrew suffered from Tay-Sachs disease, a rare fatal genetic disorder with only 16 cases annually nationwide, on average. Andrew was just 4 years old when he passed away.

Anderson sponsored successful legislation earlier this year to create a grant program to fund scientific and clinical research on rare diseases, such as the one that impacted his son.

The grant program is named for Anderson’s son — the Andrew John Anderson Pediatric Rare Disease Grant Program. Since his son’s death, Anderson and his family have been active in advancing research in rare diseases through the Cure Tay Sachs Foundation and their AJ Anderson Foundation. Anderson previously worked with former House Speaker Chris Sprowls to create Tay Sachs Awareness Day in Florida on Aug. 10, Andrew’s birthday.