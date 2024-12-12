Panhandle Sheriffs endorse Nathan Boyles in coming HD 3 race

Two Panhandle Sheriffs say they are happy to provide backup for former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles’ Florida House bid.

Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden and Santa Rosa Sheriff Bob Johnson are endorsing Boyles to succeed state Rep. Joel Rudman in House District 3.

“Nathan Boyles is a pro-law enforcement conservative who will work with Governor (Ron) DeSantis to invest in public safety and stand with the professionals in law enforcement to keep Florida a beacon of freedom and prosperity nationwide,” Johnson said. “I know our deputies can count on Nathan Boyles to have their backs and I am proud to endorse him for State Representative.”

Aden vouched that Boyles has a strong record on supporting law enforcement.

“We need leaders in Tallahassee who understand that public safety is the cornerstone upon which Florida’s success is built,” Aden said. “Nathan Boyles has always stood up for law enforcement and given them the tools and resources they need to keep our community safe. I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to represent District 3 in Tallahassee and I look forward to working with him to keep Florida the most law enforcement-friendly state in the nation.”

House District 3 covers portions of both counties, meaning Boyles has the backing of every Sheriff serving the district.

The support from the law enforcement leaders follows endorsements from several sitting lawmakers in the region, including state Sens. Don Gaetz and Jay Trumbull and state Reps. Shane Abbott and Alex Andrade, as well as former state Rep. Jayer Williamson.

Boyles said he was happy to announce the support of the Sheriffs.

“Our local Sheriffs and the brave men and women in law enforcement work day and night to ensure our community is safe,” Boyles said. “Both Sheriff Johnson and Sheriff Aden’s commitment to public safety and professionalism is second to none. Because of their selflessness and bravery, we have a safe and secure community for all. I’m so proud to have their support and the residents of District 3 can count on me to always stand up for law enforcement and have their backs just as they have ours.”

Rudman has already resigned his seat, effective Jan. 1, in order to run for Congress in a Special Election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Two other Republicans, Hayden Burkhard Hudson and Jamie Lee Wells, have filed to run for the HD 3 seat in the 2026 cycle. A Special Election has yet to be formally called to replace Rudman.