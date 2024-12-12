December 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Panhandle Sheriffs endorse Nathan Boyles in coming HD 3 race

Jacob OglesDecember 12, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Shumaker’s new St. Pete office is still growing

FederalHeadlines

FBI should have done more to collect intelligence before the Capitol riot, watchdog finds

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Luxury real estate broker and his twin held without bail on sex trafficking charges

Nathan Boyles copy
Eric Aden and Bob Johnson both support the former Okaloosa County Commissioner's candidacy.

Two Panhandle Sheriffs say they are happy to provide backup for former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles’ Florida House bid.

Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden and Santa Rosa Sheriff Bob Johnson are endorsing Boyles to succeed state Rep. Joel Rudman in House District 3.

“Nathan Boyles is a pro-law enforcement conservative who will work with Governor (Ron) DeSantis to invest in public safety and stand with the professionals in law enforcement to keep Florida a beacon of freedom and prosperity nationwide,” Johnson said. “I know our deputies can count on Nathan Boyles to have their backs and I am proud to endorse him for State Representative.”

Aden vouched that Boyles has a strong record on supporting law enforcement.

“We need leaders in Tallahassee who understand that public safety is the cornerstone upon which Florida’s success is built,” Aden said. “Nathan Boyles has always stood up for law enforcement and given them the tools and resources they need to keep our community safe. I’m proud to stand with him in his bid to represent District 3 in Tallahassee and I look forward to working with him to keep Florida the most law enforcement-friendly state in the nation.”

House District 3 covers portions of both counties, meaning Boyles has the backing of every Sheriff serving the district.

The support from the law enforcement leaders follows endorsements from several sitting lawmakers in the region, including state Sens. Don Gaetz and Jay Trumbull and state Reps. Shane Abbott and Alex Andrade, as well as former state Rep. Jayer Williamson.

Boyles said he was happy to announce the support of the Sheriffs.

“Our local Sheriffs and the brave men and women in law enforcement work day and night to ensure our community is safe,” Boyles said. “Both Sheriff Johnson and Sheriff Aden’s commitment to public safety and professionalism is second to none. Because of their selflessness and bravery, we have a safe and secure community for all. I’m so proud to have their support and the residents of District 3 can count on me to always stand up for law enforcement and have their backs just as they have ours.”

Rudman has already resigned his seat, effective Jan. 1, in order to run for Congress in a Special Election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Two other Republicans, Hayden Burkhard Hudson and Jamie Lee Wells, have filed to run for the HD 3 seat in the 2026 cycle. A Special Election has yet to be formally called to replace Rudman.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville's UF campus lands in LaVilla

nextLuxury real estate broker and his twin held without bail on sex trafficking charges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories