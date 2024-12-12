UCF celebrates groundbreaking of football stadium’s $90M Roth Tower

University of Central Florida (UCF) football fans have something else to celebrate besides bringing back coach Scott Frost.

The Orlando school held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new $90 million Roth Tower at FBC Mortgage Stadium that is expected to open for the 2026 football season.

“This groundbreaking is not just a step forward for UCF Athletics, but a giant leap toward a brighter future for UCF and the Orlando community,” said UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir in a prepared statement.

“The new Roth Tower will no doubt enhance the gameday experience with increased premium capacity, expanded suite offerings, and unique year-round event opportunities. This new facility will attract fans, visitors, and events to the Kenneth G. Dixon Athletics Village, solidifying East Orange County as a destination for sports tourism and community engagement.”

In the offseason, the new space which also will have luxury suites and all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic drink options can host year-round events such as executive leadership gatherings, rocket launch viewings, and exclusive concerts and events, the school said.

“Today, we mark the beginning of a new chapter with the expansion of this iconic space, reflecting our bold ambitions and the belief that our best days are still ahead. This groundbreaking is about more than construction — it’s about the dreams fulfilled and opportunities created for our student-athletes, university, and entire community,” UCF President Alexander Cartwright said after the Knights had a disappointing 4-8 season.

Several Orange County officials attended Thursday’s ceremony, as Orange’s tourism development tax is funding the construction.

“Orange County’s investment in UCF as a host for major intercollegiate competitions enhances our community’s visibility nationwide and boosts the economic vitality that sports tourism brings to our area,” said Mayor Jerry Demings in a prepared statement. “This facility will also strengthen our community’s national reputation for hospitality and expand the Orlando/Orange County brand throughout the world, which even in the U.S. stretches from east coast to west coast, you are helping to solidify our prominence.”