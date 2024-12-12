Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

A new year could bring more judgeships if the highest court in the state has its way.

The Florida Supreme Court is making the case for 50 more lower-level Judges in an opinion released Thursday.

The opinion precedes the Legislative Session, as lawmakers must authorize additional judges based on the constitutional directive to the court to make its recommendation.

The high court wants 23 more circuit court judgeships (seven of which are in the 20th Circuit), 25 county court judgeships (including seven in Miami-Dade), and a pair of additional district court judgeships on the Lakeland-based 6th District Court of Appeal, which came into existence last year after legislative authorization.

The impact on the newest appellate court is that it runs with a loaner judge from another circuit.

One of the few circuits flush with judges is the 2nd District Court of Appeal, but instead of pink slips, the high court suggests allowing it to balance out the easy way: Attrition.

Also in the ruling, the Supreme Court released findings from its most recent survey of Judges regarding the time spent on cases and its impact on the “quality of justice” — the first such report from the court in eight years.

The opinion asserts that the ramping up of complexity in some cases — particularly civil disputes — has increased case management burdens more than previously thought.

View the report here.

“While serving as a United States Ambassador, I will remain in my current role as a senior adviser to my firm, ensuring that Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys remains the very best law firm in the Nation.”

— Attorney Dan Newlin, seemingly arguing that personal injury lawsuits are as important as maintaining U.S.-Colombia relations.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

The Tom Collins feels too mainstream to be the Cocktail of the Year, but Trump will have to settle for one in recognition of his accolade from TIME … it’s not like he’s going to drink it anyway! P.S. If the bartender even entertains the thought of pouring you a ‘Vodka Collins,’ you can slap them — it’s gin or bust, baby.

Dan Newlin gets a Columbian Punch for picking up a second job — the Columbia, of course, refers to his ambassadorship; the Punch represents a method of injuring someone, which invokes his firm commitment to remaining a billboard attorney for some reason.

Shumaker’s latest hire proves the St. Pete-based firm is still one of the fastest-growing players in the influence biz. Give them three cheers with the so-called “Fastest-growing Cocktail in the U.S.,” also known as The Spritz.

If you’re feeling froggy, walk into your local judge’s chambers and hand the robe-wearing justice dealer a Burnout #88. Based on the Florida Supreme Court’s most recent report, they’d probably say “thank you” and ask for another round.

All 4 Heisman finalists have Florida ties

Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony will have a strong Florida flavor.

Odds-on favorite Travis Hunter, the two-way star from Colorado, was born in West Palm Beach and lived in Florida before moving to Georgia in eighth grade. Hunter has starred as a wide receiver and a cornerback for Buffalos and won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award this season as he picked off four passes, defended 11 passes, and forced a fumble. On offense this season, he caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns while running for another score.

Boise St. running back Ashton Jeanty was born in Jacksonville while his father, a Navy chief petty officer, was stationed there. He moved to Virginia and then to Europe as his father was stationed before playing high school football in Texas. Jeanty won the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the second time this year. He has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading the nation in both categories. He needs 132 yards to match Barry Sanders’ college football single-season record.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is also a finalist. His time in Florida was short but impactful. He transferred from Washington State this season and led Miami’s offense to 538.2 yards per game and 44.2 points, both are the best in the nation. Ward leads the NCAA with 36 passing touchdowns and is second nationally with 4,123 passing yards.

The fourth finalist, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, was born in Hawaii but started his college career at UCF. He played three seasons for the Knights, throwing 70 touchdown passes and only 14 interceptions in his time in Orlando. He then transferred to Oklahoma for two seasons before using his final year of eligibility at Oregon, where he won Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

The award will be handed out at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) on Saturday at the Jazz at Lincoln Center, the host site for the Heisman Trophy ceremonies since 2021.

