Ron DeSantis more popular with Americans than Pete Hegseth, but not by much

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be discussed as a backup for Secretary of Defense if President-elect Donald Trump’s embattled first choice for the job, Pete Hegseth, fails to convince enough Senators to confirm him.

Just 4 in 10 Americans know much about Hegseth, according to new Associated Press-NORC polling. But they already like him less than Florida’s “Top Gov.”

It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, but public sentiment about both men is slightly in DeSantis’ favor.

About 32% of Americans held a favorable opinion of DeSantis in January, according to polling aggregation at FiveThirtyEight. A national survey conducted this month by YouGov found the Governor had 37% approval.

In both cases, more respondents expressed unfavorable opinions of him — 47% negative with FiveThirtyEight and 42% negative with YouGov.

That’s still better than what pollsters from the Associated Press (AP) and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reported for Hegseth, a decorated military veteran and nonprofit executive-turned Fox News commentator who faces allegations of excessive drinking and sexual assault, which he’s denied.

About 2 in 10 U.S. adults approve of Hegseth being picked for Trump’s Cabinet, while 36% disapprove and 1 in 10 don’t know enough to have an opinion.

He fares better with Republicans, but not overwhelmingly. Roughly one-third of Republicans approve of him as the pick for Secretary of Defense, while 16% disapprove. About 10% are neutral on the matter.

DeSantis is a veritable rock star by comparison.

YouGov pollsters found the former U.S. Navy officer and lawyer, who last year faced accusations of culpability in the 2006 force-feeding of Guantanamo Bay detainees, holds 70% support among members of the GOP.

That’s 4 points less favorability with Republicans than what YouGov pollsters found for him in January, but 7 points more than what polling firm Ipsos clocked him at the same month.

Other potential nominees if the Hegseth appointment falls through include U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee.

___

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. Republished with permission.