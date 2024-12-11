National poll finds Pam Bondi, Ron DeSantis slightly underwater amid possible moves

A new national survey from YouGov shows the next U.S. Attorney General and a man linked with potentially running the Defense Department both have room to improve their approval ratings.

The poll of 1,593 adults conducted between Dec. 8 and Dec. 10 shows that former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Gov. Ron DeSantis are broadly popular with Republicans, but less so with independents and Democrats.

Bondi is regarded favorably by 23% of respondents and unfavorably by 24%, with 51% unsure.

Among Republicans, she enjoys a 43% approval rating against 11% disapproval. Meanwhile, just 8% of Democrats approve of her, while 41% of them disapprove.

She’s at -1 with independents, with 20% approval against 21% disapproval.

Bondi was President-elect Donald Trump’s second choice as Attorney General. Trump nominated Bondi after now-One America News Network host Matt Gaetz’s bid for the top lawyer gig collapsed amid questions about his ability to be confirmed by the Senate despite Republican control of the chamber for the next two years.

DeSantis, who is better known nationally than Bondi, has been waiting in the wings amid questions about Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth’s past indiscretions that dogged his confirmation process. But with Republicans rallying to the former Fox News host’s defense, the second-term Florida Governor may not get a chance to be nominated.

Overall, DeSantis has 37% approval against 42% disapproval, with pronounced partisan splits. The poll found 7 out of 10 Republicans approve of him, while 16% disapprove. In contrast, just 10% of Democrats like DeSantis, with 72% disapproving of him.

Independents are split, as would be expected, with 34% approving of DeSantis and 38% disapproving.