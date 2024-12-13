Donald Trump transition video featuring Mike Waltz spotlights ‘triumphant return to world stage’

The President-elect is already signaling a break from diplomacy under the Joe Biden administration, according to a video released by Donald Trump’s transition team.

Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard, and National Security Advisor nominee U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida’s 6th Congressional District all feature in the footage, which was compiled from various media hits.

“President Trump and our team are watching very closely the tens of thousands of ISIS fighters and their families that are still held in camps from when President Trump, in his first term, cleaned up and destroyed the ISIS caliphate. We have to keep a close eye on that. The Kurds that are watching them. And then finally, of course, we’ll always stand with Israel, but our core interests are ISIS, Israel, our Gulf Arab allies,” says Waltz, who represented the east-central Florida district for the last six years.

In footage from Trump’s visit to Notre Dame earlier this month, the President-elect notes “the world is going a little crazy right now,” and Waltz, Gabbard and Hegseth are positioned as necessary correctives to it.

The President-elect’s spokesperson contextualizes the larger video in a statement accompanying the footage.

“The American people re-elected President Trump because they trust him to lead our country, ensure peace through strength, stand by our allies, and restore America’s reputation on the world stage,” said Karoline Leavitt.

“It’s clear that President Trump has already started that process with his historic visit to Notre Dame, and when he returns to the White House, he will continue to drive forward on his mission to Make America Strong Again.”

See the video in full below.