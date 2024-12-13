December 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump transition video featuring Mike Waltz spotlights ‘triumphant return to world stage’
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 13, 20243min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after she ‘sustained an injury’ on official trip to Luxembourg

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Bay Times, Poynter executives make bank despite continued layoffs

HeadlinesSpecials

Jimmy Patronis recounts recruitment by Donald Trump in first CD 1 video ad

Emmanuel Macron Donald Trump
The former Congressman will play a key role in the incoming administration's foreign policy.

The President-elect is already signaling a break from diplomacy under the Joe Biden administration, according to a video released by Donald Trump’s transition team.

Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard, and National Security Advisor nominee U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida’s 6th Congressional District all feature in the footage, which was compiled from various media hits.

“President Trump and our team are watching very closely the tens of thousands of ISIS fighters and their families that are still held in camps from when President Trump, in his first term, cleaned up and destroyed the ISIS caliphate. We have to keep a close eye on that. The Kurds that are watching them. And then finally, of course, we’ll always stand with Israel, but our core interests are ISIS, Israel, our Gulf Arab allies,” says Waltz, who represented the east-central Florida district for the last six years.

In footage from Trump’s visit to Notre Dame earlier this month, the President-elect notes “the world is going a little crazy right now,” and Waltz, Gabbard and Hegseth are positioned as necessary correctives to it.

The President-elect’s spokesperson contextualizes the larger video in a statement accompanying the footage.

“The American people re-elected President Trump because they trust him to lead our country, ensure peace through strength, stand by our allies, and restore America’s reputation on the world stage,” said Karoline Leavitt.

“It’s clear that President Trump has already started that process with his historic visit to Notre Dame, and when he returns to the White House, he will continue to drive forward on his mission to Make America Strong Again.”

See the video in full below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Patronis recounts recruitment by Donald Trump in first CD 1 video ad

nextTampa Bay Times, Poynter executives make bank despite continued layoffs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories