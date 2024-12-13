December 13, 2024
Jimmy Patronis recounts recruitment by Donald Trump in first CD 1 video ad
Donald Trump and Jimmy Patronis in 'Yes Sir' ad.

Trump Patronis
'My answer was, "Yes sir."'

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ first video ad for his congressional campaign touts the support of President-elect Donald Trump.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to be endorsed by President Trump,” the Panama City Republican says in the ad.

The 30-second ad, entitled “Yes Sir,” starts by promoting Trump as a fighter for conservative values, showcasing the President-elect’s reaction during an attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

“Who gets shot, stands back up and says, ‘Fight, fight, fight’? There’s only one Donald Trump,” Patronis says in narration over video of the shooting.

After playing video of Trump with blood on his face and a fist in the air, the ad cuts to Patronis in studio in a blue button-up shirt.

“When President Trump asked me to run for Congress to go to Washington and fight for him, my answer was, ‘Yes sir,’” Patronis said.

Patronis filed last month for the Special Election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz representing Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, resigned after Trump nominated him for Attorney General. While Gaetz withdrew from consideration, he said he wouldn’t return to Congress in January, and Gov. Ron DeSantis called a Special Election to fill the seat.

Amid rumors Patronis would run, Trump publicly called for him to enter the race and Patronis announced his candidacy immediately.

Patronis is one of 10 Republicans qualified for the ballot in a Jan. 28 Primary. The winner will advance to a Special General Election on April 1.

The new ad also includes footage of Patronis with Florida Search and Rescue teams and mentions his work as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer. It also shows a photo of Patronis and Trump together.

“President Trump can count on me and so can you,” Patronis says at the end of the ad.

Categories