Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.13.24

According to new data from the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Sunshine State is making headway in the fight against childhood poverty.

The Chamber, which is leading a private-sector effort to halve Florida’s childhood poverty rate by 2030, said there are currently 714,768 poverty-stricken youngsters in the state.

While the figure is significant, the Chamber’s business-led effort has made substantial progress — the 2024 numbers represent a decrease of 218,852, more than 30% — since the organization launched the Florida Prosperity Project in 2016. The Chamber is also touting a year-over-year drop of about 23,000.

When Florida’s population boom is factored in, the stats shine brighter: 2024 marks the eighth consecutive year in which the number and percentage of Florida children living in poverty declined.

“Breaking the cycle of generational poverty is not only a moral imperative but also a smart business decision,” said Florida Chamber Foundation President Mark Wilson.

“When I testified about the Florida ZIP code model before Congress in 2016, 23.3% of Florida’s children lived in poverty. Today, that number has dropped to 16.9%. This progress led by employer and community leaders is worth applauding, but the work is far from over.”

The Chamber’s statistics on childhood poverty and other key metrics influencing the state economy are available on TheFloridaScorecard.org.

___

Colin Coleman, a former partner at Goldman Sachs, is joining the advisory board at Mercury, one of the world’s top bipartisan public strategy firms.

“We are thrilled to welcome Colin Coleman to Mercury’s advisory board,” said Ashley Walker, partner at Mercury and head of Mercury’s Florida offices.

“Colin’s unparalleled expertise in global finance, his leadership in fostering economic opportunity, and his deep understanding of South Africa and the African continent bring invaluable perspective to our team. His addition reinforces Mercury’s commitment to delivering world-class strategy and solutions to our clients across the globe.”

Coleman is a banker, business owner, academic, and thought leader based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He is widely recognized as an influential voice on national and African affairs and has played a key role in events affecting South Africa and the continent.

Currently, Coleman co-chairs the Youth Employment Service, which has worked alongside the South African government to place more than 165,000 youth in one-year paid internships across nearly 2,000 businesses.

Cheri Bustos, a former U.S. Representative who now leads Mercury’s Illinois offices, said Coleman’s “credentials and passion for excellence are an ideal fit for Mercury’s advisory board.” The firm’s D.C. Chief, John Lonergan, also hailed Coleman’s expertise and its expected benefits to its clientele.

___

Ron Christaldi, a well-known business leader in the Tampa Bay area, has been awarded the prestigious H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award from the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce for 2024.

Christaldi, president and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, is a lawyer specializing in both transactions and litigations for Shumaker, the biggest business law firm in the Tampa Bay region.

“Ron exemplifies what the H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award represents,” said Bob Rohrlack, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Chamber. “Ron is a leader willing to stand for what is right. He is innovative and supportive of others in their efforts to be successful. Ron is a humble leader who acts like a leader others should follow. As a Past Chairman of the Chamber, we are blessed to have him engaged with the Chamber.”

Established in 1997, the award is one of the Tampa Bay area’s most esteemed honors for recognizing those whose leadership has significantly impacted the local community.

“Ron embodies the spirit of this award through his selfless contributions and unwavering commitment to making Tampa Bay a better place for all,” said former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who currently serves as executive vice president and Principal U.S. Cities Practice for Shumaker Advisors Florida. “His leadership continues to inspire and create a lasting impact across our region.”

___

“Florida Commission on the Status of Women to host Veterans Roundtable” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Florida Commission on the Status of Women will host a Veterans Roundtable Tuesday, addressing issues that face military members and retirees, including women. The event, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., will be held at the Florida Capitol Complex at 400 S. Monroe St. in room 412 of the Knott building. Topics include “The Journey of Mental Health and Support,” including PTSD, addiction recovery and access to mental health resources and “Financial Resilience and Career Development,” focusing on financial literacy, recovery, and sustainable career pathways.

—@BrianHughes: We didn’t “suspend door knocking.” We had a very aggressive targeted operation. But, YES, Pres. (Donald) Trump and our campaign utilized an alt-media strategy that should become a textbook. Pres Trump is a world-class expert in modern political comms!

—@JimmyPatronis: Florida families & businesses need growth, not higher taxes. Gold and silver as legal tender offers a trusted, time-tested solution while protecting against the Biden-Harris inflation nightmare and financial overreach out of D.C..

—@DickieV: SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr. Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 a.m. came back CLEAN OF CANCER! OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship!

—@CDonick1: (Bill) Belichick and Drake Maye just missing each other by a year in New England and then by 2 with the Tar Heels like they’re star-crossed lovers in the right place at the wrong time for a made-for-Netflix rom-com

“For third straight election, political polls underestimated Donald Trump’s support” via Fresh Take Florida — This year’s political polls in Florida accurately predicted President-elect Trump winning the White House but by tighter margins than he actually did. For other races here, polls were less reliable, including some incorrectly predicting the passage of amendments for recreational marijuana and abortion rights.

This year marked at least the third consecutive Presidential Election when polls underestimated the strength of Republican candidates, including Trump.

Experts said that the postmortem analysis of this year’s pre-election polling reflects the challenges of calculating public opinion. They underestimated Republican voter turnout in Florida. Democratic voters remained more willing to participate in polls, possibly skewing results. Polls taken weeks or months before Election Day fail to capture the sentiments of late deciders.

Opinion polls are influential. They can help politicians understand what the public wants and dictate political spending and messaging strategies. Publicized results can also influence perceptions about which candidates or issues might win on Election Day, affecting turnout.

Michael Binder, faculty director of the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida, said this year’s polls slightly underestimated Republican turnout in Florida — a challenging problem in every election cycle. That tilted the outcome of some polls, he said.

“It looks bad when all the directionality is the same, but that’s something that we struggle with,” he said.

Political polls in 2020 were especially bad, with the highest errors in 40 years for the national popular vote and the highest in at least 20 years for state-level estimates of the vote in Presidential, Senatorial and Gubernatorial races. Experts blamed Republicans’ apparent unwillingness to participate in polls, likely following Trump’s lead when he said polls were fake and intended to suppress votes.

“Ashley Gantt prioritizes early learning, paid parental leave, helping first responders and veterans” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Rep. Gantt is now at work on a batch of bills that shares a focus with others she’s carried since first winning office two years ago: helping people who may be forgotten. “The reason I ran is because I really do believe in representing people who feel like they don’t have a voice,” she said. “I want to have a positive impact.” To that end, she’s developing proposals for the 2025 Legislative Session to expand preschool subsidies and paid parental leave, provide mental health support to first responders and offer more assistance to veteran-owned business ventures. The first measure would enable more lower-income families to tap into Florida’s School Readiness program.

“Panhandle Sheriffs endorse Nathan Boyles in coming HD 3 race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Two Panhandle Sheriffs say they are happy to provide backup for former Okaloosa County Commissioner Boyles’ Florida House bid. Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden and Santa Rosa Sheriff Bob Johnson are endorsing Boyles to succeed state Rep. Joel Rudman in House District 3. “Nathan Boyles is a pro-law enforcement conservative who will work with Gov. Ron DeSantis to invest in public safety and stand with the professionals in law enforcement to keep Florida a beacon of freedom and prosperity nationwide,” Johnson said. “I know our deputies can count on Nathan Boyles to have their backs and I am proud to endorse him for State Representative.” Aden vouched that Boyles has a strong record of supporting law enforcement.

“‘Granny cams’ could be coming to Florida long-term care facilities” via Christine Sexton of Florida Politics — A South Florida state Senator has filed a proposal for the 2025 Session to allow long-term care facility residents to install so-called “granny cams” and other recording devices in their rooms. There is no House counterpart at the moment. The bill (SB 64) by Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia would allow residents to install cameras so long as they are willing to foot the bill for installation and removal. Nursing home residents who share rooms would also have to secure permission from their roommates to use the cameras. If a roommate disagrees, the legislation requires a facility to make accommodations by moving one of the residents to another room. Recording devices, commonly called “granny cams,” when used in long-term care facilities, can help bring peace of mind about the status of a loved one. Still, they come with complications in a nursing home resident’s room, the Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) maintains.

“Republicans watch for Trump to break impasse on 2025 plans” via Richard Rubin of The Wall Street Journal — There is one Republican who can break the party’s logjam over its 2025 legislative strategy: Trump, whom lawmakers are watching for a crucial call about the GOP’s priorities. Trump hasn’t weighed in explicitly on the debate raging among congressional Republicans: whether to have one big bill, or a bill focused on border enforcement followed by a separate tax bill. The two-bill approach favored by Senators has momentum, including support from a key incoming administration official. But any path requires near-unanimity among Republicans in Congress, and top lawmakers say they haven’t made final decisions. If and when Trump takes a side, that would likely settle the dispute and shape Congress’s policy agenda for next year. “Once he lays down the law, they’re not going to risk going against it,” said Stephen Myrow, managing partner of Beacon Policy Advisors, a Washington research firm.

“Trump invites China’s Xi Jinping to inauguration” via Jennifer Jacobs of CBS News — Trump has invited Chinese President Xi to attend his inauguration next month, multiple sources told CBS News and inauguration officials are making plans for additional foreign dignitaries to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Shortly after the election, sources said that Trump invited Xi in early November, but it was not clear whether he accepted the invitation. A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately comment. Transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told CBS News that Trump invited Xi to the inauguration. She told Fox News that it is an example of Trump “creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies but our adversaries and our competitors too.”

“Orlando lawyer Dan Newlin picked by Trump as next Ambassador to Colombia” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Newlin, who began the year by wearing a red MAGA hat in his Orlando law firm’s controversial Super Bowl ad, ended it as Trump’s choice for Ambassador to Colombia. “The gravity of this moment was not lost on me; speaking with the President of the United States is an extraordinary experience that few are privileged to have,” Newlin wrote on X. “I accepted this prestigious nomination with both immense pride and a deep sense of responsibility.” Newlin, who called himself an “unwavering supporter” of Trump, spent millions of dollars and helped raise even more for the President-elect’s campaign this year, including hosting a fundraiser at his Windermere-area home.

“Trump Cabinet picks soften past statements amid Senate scrutiny, while others plunge ahead” via Matt Dixon, Julie Tsirkin and Henry J. Gomez of NBC News — Some of Trump’s most vulnerable Cabinet picks are racing to smooth out or overwrite past statements before contentious Senate confirmation fights, a political concern not shared by the duo of influential Trump allies who have been given wide-ranging power to recommend up to $2 trillion in cuts in federal spending. The contrast illustrates a key split defining Trump-world as it prepares to take over the federal government. The incoming President has spent the weeks since winning the election preparing to stock key administration posts with high-profile conservative media stars who have ably used that ecosystem to bolster their right-wing policy proposals.

“FAA head Michael Whitaker to step down before Trump takes office” via Leslie Josephs and Michael Sheetz of CNBC — The head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Whitaker, said Thursday he will step down on Jan. 20, the day Trump takes office, leaving the key agency that oversees Boeing and the U.S. airline industry again without a leader. Whitaker was confirmed to serve a five-year term as FAA administrator in October 2023. He set production limits and heightened the agency’s scrutiny of Boeing after a near-catastrophic door-plug blowout on a Boeing 737 Max in January when he was months into the job. Mark House, the FAA’s assistant administrator for finance and management, will become acting deputy administrator.

“Ron DeSantis more popular with Americans than Pete Hegseth, but not by much” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to be discussed as a backup for Secretary of Defense if President-elect Trump’s embattled first choice for the job, Hegseth, fails to convince enough Senators to confirm him. Just 4 in 10 Americans know much about Hegseth, according to new Associated Press-NORC polling. But they already like him less than Florida’s “Top Gov.” It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, but public sentiment about both men is slightly in DeSantis’ favor. According to polling aggregation at FiveThirtyEight, about 32% of Americans held a favorable opinion of DeSantis in January. YouGov conducted a national survey this month and found the Governor had 37% approval.

“FBI didn’t instruct informants to encourage violence at Capitol, report says” via Glenn Thrush and Alan Feuer of The New York Times — More than two dozen FBI informants were in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, but contrary to widespread conspiracy theories, bureau officials did not order anyone to break the law as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol that day, according to a report by a Justice Department watchdog. After a nearly four-year investigation, the Department’s Inspector General, Michael E. Horowitz, also determined that the FBI had not stationed any undercover agents in the crowd that gathered at the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory over Trump in the 2020 Election. In his nearly 90-page report, Horowitz said the bureau “undertook significant efforts to identify domestic terrorism subjects” who planned to travel to the Washington area on Jan. 6.

“Congress nears deal on disaster aid, funding patch to avert pre-Christmas shutdown” via Jordain Carney and Jennifer Scholtes of POLITICO — Congressional leaders are closing in on a deal to fund the government into early next year, along with tens of billions of dollars in disaster aid, as they work to avoid a holiday shutdown. The burgeoning agreement comes after weeks of House and Senate leadership negotiations, which included top appropriators, ahead of the Dec. 20 deadline. Text of the funding bill is expected over the weekend or early next week to allow both chambers to pass the measure before lawmakers leave town until January. “We’re making good progress,” said House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican. “It’s the final phases in negotiation, and something can always go wrong,” Cole said.

—“Kathy Castor applauds passage of 2025 NDAA … but not the provision on trans care” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics

“Congress passes bill to add more U.S. Judges, which Joe Biden may veto” via Tobi Raji of The Washington Post — A bill that would create dozens of new federal judgeships across the country received final approval in Congress, setting up a likely veto from Biden even as his administration pushes to confirm his final nominees to fill existing judicial vacancies. Democrats initially supported the Judges Act, touted as a rare example of bipartisanship after its unanimous passage in the Senate over the Summer. Advocates say the new judgeships are urgently needed to help Judges in 25 federal court districts manage their growing caseloads. It would be the first major expansion of the federal court system in more than three decades.

“Informant accused of lying about Biden family reaches plea deal” via Perry Stein of The Washington Post — The FBI informant accused of lying about the Biden family’s business dealings has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, admitting that he concocted a tale of President Biden and his son Hunter Biden accepting bribes in exchange for protecting a Ukrainian energy company. According to the agreement filed in federal court in Los Angeles, the defendant, Alexander Smirnov, will also plead guilty to multiple tax charges. Special Counsel David Weiss charged Smirnov in February with making a false statement and creating a false and fictitious record. Smirnov pleaded not guilty to the charges at the time, and a judge held him in jail pending trial, citing concerns he might flee the country.

“Electors descend on Florida Capitol next week to elect Trump and JD Vance to the White House” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Florida’s slate of electors will descend upon the Florida Capitol next week to elect Trump President and JD Vance Vice President of the United States. The Department of State announced that the state’s 30 presidential electors will meet in the Florida Senate chambers on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. ET. The list of the 30 electors that will cast their votes for Trump and Vance — is composed of various figures across Florida, including GOP leaders, Cabinet members, state lawmakers and others. Certification of the American Electoral College occurs on Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. Trump’s inauguration will occur two weeks later, on Jan. 20, 2025.

“Will Pornhub block Florida on Jan. 1 when new age verification law goes into effect?” via C.A. Bridges of USA Today Network — As of Jan. 1, 2025, any websites offering adult content visible in Florida must use an age verification system or face hefty fines. That may also be the day that adult mega-site Pornhub slams the door shut on Florida. Pornhub, one of the largest and most-visited adult websites, has made a habit of blocking states that have passed new adult-site ID requirements. Texas was blocked earlier this year, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky and Nebraska were blocked in July, and Oklahoma was shut out last month, joining millions of disappointed residents. Will Florida be next? The law requires adult sites to offer anonymous and standard age verification for visitors. Sites that violate this may be fined up to $50,000 per violation by the State Department of Legal Affairs, plus attorney fees and court costs. Individual claimants may also be awarded up to $10,000 in damages.

“DeSantis, Cabinet to consider a new state park and state forest” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — DeSantis and the Cabinet next week will consider buying 2,843 acres in Walton County to establish a new state park. The Cabinet, which is meeting for the first time in six months on Tuesday, has a lengthy agenda of proposed land purchases, conservation easements, and a deal involving Miami’s Watson Island in Biscayne Bay, according to an agenda released Thursday. The Department of Environmental Protection asks the Cabinet to approve five land acquisitions totaling 17,799 acres. The new state park in Walton County, to be purchased for nearly $8.4 million, would be along the Upper Shoal River 4 miles west of DeFuniak Springs. The purchase would provide a buffer to Eglin Air Force Base, located 1 mile south. On Friday, the state Acquisition and Restoration Council will vote on whether to recommend expanding the state purchase list to include 1,338 acres that could become an addition to the new state park.

“DeSantis to receive ‘pro-life recognition award’ in Washington next month” via Jim Rosica of the Tallahassee Democrat — Because he “worked tirelessly to defeat” a proposed state constitutional amendment guaranteeing a right to abortion, DeSantis will be honored with a ‘National Pro-Life Recognition Award’ next month. Priests for Life, a Brevard County-based anti-abortion group, announced the award on Thursday, which will be presented to DeSantis next month in Washington, D.C., at an interdenominational prayer service. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen also will be recognized during the service, “held annually on the morning of the March for Life,” a press release said. “Also recognized will be pro-life advocates in all 10 states (where) pro-abortion ballot amendments (were defeated), as well as those in Minnesota and Arkansas who successfully kept the amendments off the ballot,” the release said.

“Florida’s new unemployment claims tick up, but remain at levels seen most of this year” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The first week of December saw new unemployment insurance claims settle to more normal figures after a turbulent Fall amid two massive hurricane strikes in Florida. There were 5,962 first-time jobless filings in Florida for the week ending Dec. 7, according to new figures published by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). That number is up from the 3,987 initial claims for the week ending Nov. 30. But that was the lowest figure for the entire year, as retailers and businesses engaged in a massive hiring influx to cover demands during the Thanksgiving week shopping blitz. The figures for Dec. 7 are still slightly lower than most weeks this year. It’s also another indicator that the jobs market has recovered after being rocked when Hurricanes Helene and Milton hit the state within two weeks of each other.

“Florida Supreme Court seeks more Judges, describes workload impacts” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A new year could bring more judgeships if the highest court in the state has its way. The Florida Supreme Court is making the case for 50 more lower-level Judges in an opinion released Thursday. The opinion precedes the Legislative Session, as lawmakers must authorize additional Judges based on the constitutional directive to the court to make its recommendation. The high court wants 23 more circuit court judgeships (seven of which are in the 20th Circuit), 25 county court judgeships (including seven in Miami-Dade), and a pair of additional district court judgeships on the Lakeland-based 6th District Court of Appeal, which came into existence last year after legislative authorization. The impact on the newest appellate court is such that a judge is currently on loan from a different circuit.

“Miami-Dade’s new Commission Chair: ‘Every cent must be scrutinized. It’s your money, not ours.’” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — As he formally took office as Miami-Dade County’s new Commission Chair, Anthony Rodriguez warned he wants a fresh look at how the Board oversees nearly $13 billion in government spending a year. “I want to reinvent how we look at government spending,” Rodriguez, 37, said during his installation address at the Frost Science Museum. “We should insist that every dollar being spent is getting the results the taxpayers expect. … Every cent must be scrutinized. It’s your money, not ours.” A Republican former member of the Florida House, Rodriguez assumes the Chair post after being unanimously elected by an officially nonpartisan Board where Democrats hold seven of the 13 seats.

“Broward GOP re-elects Chris Marino as Chair, keeps Vice Chair, adds new Secretary, Treasurer” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Republican Party of Broward County kept its top two officers and picked a new Secretary and Treasurer in its recent election, with all winners taking a sizable share of the vote. Chair Marino and Vice Chair Steve Stern kept their posts by a margin of more than two-thirds. The party’s new secretary, Anne Marie Keinz, and new treasurer, Nicholas “Niko” Kollias, also did. “None of the races were close,” Broward Republican Party State Committee member Richard DeNapoli told Florida Politics. He added that Marino won with 77% of the vote. Stearn won by three percentage points more. Marino said he is flattered by the continued support Broward Republican Executive Committee (REC) members showed him. “I appreciate our members’ confidence and trust that I’ve done a good job for re-election,” he said. He said he supported Stern, Keinz and Kollias’ electoral efforts.

“Fort Pierce employee investigated by state Ethics Commission in connection with Nick Mimms arrest” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The state Ethics Commission may soon issue penalties to a Fort Pierce city employee in connection with the same allegedly tainted bidding process that led to the arrest of City Manager Mimms earlier this year. The Commission announced that it had found probable cause that Vennis Gilmore, an assistant planning director for the city who was its senior city planner at the time of the bid in question, violated Florida’s conflict of interest law. The Commission may hold a public hearing to discuss possible penalties or a settlement if one is reached. The date for that hearing has not yet been set, Commission spokesperson Lynn Blais said.

“Miramar Police officer arrested, accused of sex offense related to a minor” via Angie DiMichele and Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Miramar Police officer was arrested on charges related to sex offenses with a minor, Broward Sheriff’s Office jail records show. George Fredrick Richardson, 37, has been an officer with Miramar Police for three years, Chief Delrish Moss said in a statement. The Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit arrested Richardson. He is facing one count of use of a child in sexual performance, one count of lewd or lascivious written solicitation of a minor who is 16 or 17 years old, and one count of harmful communication with a minor, according to BSO inmate records. He has been released in place of a $25,000 bond.

“Grand jury indicts Orlando man with defrauding donors of money meant for Trump, DeSantis, other campaigns” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — An Orlando man was indicted for allegedly running a scheme to defraud political donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars they thought was going to Trump, DeSantis and others, according to the Department of Justice. Jason Pallante, 52, was charged by a federal grand jury with three counts of mail fraud and four counts of wire fraud for using dozens of online websites — a fraction of the 2,000 domains DOJ said he purchased — that he designed to appear affiliated with various political campaigns in 2024 to trick people into donating, according to the indictment. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked him into the Seminole County Jail.

“After warning of fiscal doom, Orange elections chief manages to pay his workers” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The roughly 50 employees of the Supervisor of Elections Office were paid this week, after more than a week of posturing that the Office couldn’t afford to do so. After the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously last week to freeze further payments to the Office amid scrutiny of potentially misspent funds, interim elections chief Glen Gilzean said in letters and a lawsuit that employees likely couldn’t be paid without the expected December influx of county cash. The county provides monthly payments to the Office as part of its budget. But Gilzean’s office confirmed that employees received their regular pay.

“Palm Coast aims to balance property rights in considering short-term rental regulations” via Colleen Michele Jones of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Like many communities across Florida and nationwide, Palm Coast is considering regulations on how short-term rentals are operated within the city’s borders. At a workshop, the City Council reviewed a draft version of a local ordinance governing units booked through Airbnb and similar companies. The conversation has been going on in Palm Coast for nearly a decade, but legislation at the state level has brought it to the fore in recent months. Residents on both sides of the issue — those who complain of nuisance issues associated with neighboring tourists, as well as Palm Coast homeowners who are in the business of renting units in their homes or within the town — spoke during the workshop.

“Court filing shows a potential smoking gun in Disney Springs wrongful-death lawsuit” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — There might be smoking gun evidence in a lawsuit filed after a woman died from severe food allergies when she ate at a Disney Springs pub last year. Kanokporn Tangsuan’s husband took a doggy bag from their dinner on Oct. 5, 2023, at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant. The leftover meal has been frozen ever since. Both sides in the lawsuit ask the courts for guidance about what to do next. “Although it is unknown how much food is in the sample or whether it is enough to be tested, it is in the best interest of the parties to attempt to have the food sample tested for allergens,” the widower’s attorney said in a Nov. 15 court filing. “Undersigned Counsel has attempted to confer with the parties in order to come up with a protocol for the testing of the food, but no protocol could be agreed upon. Therefore, court intervention is required.” Tangsuan’s widower, Jeffrey Piccolo, is suing Disney and the restaurant in a wrongful-death lawsuit.

“Anna Paulina Luna is launching a PAC to target Democrats” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Republican U.S. Rep. Luna, who represents the Clearwater area in Congress, announced the launch of a new political action committee to target Democrats in elections. “I am going to be playing in your races,” she said. “I am going to be running candidates in your races.” In the announcement, Luna said that Democrats “sit on their X accounts, and check to see what I’m doing on my free time” and that she is already a target for the 2026 Election. “I am going to be starting my own PAC,” the Congresswoman said. “You guys simply don’t understand that the American people have rejected every single thing you guys wanted to fight for.”

“St. Petersburg City Council OKs first steps for Tropicana Field repairs” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — On Thursday, the Council unanimously approved spending $1.7 million to hire contractors to develop plans and draw up designs to repair Tropicana Field. The move keeps the city in compliance with its use agreement with the Tampa Bay Rays, which requires the city to contract with an architect or an engineer to draw plans for the repair or rebuilding of the dome within the first three months of damage.

“Latest legal findings show $122M still owed to special needs trust in ongoing Leo Govoni tussle” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Govoni, co-owner of the craft brewery Big Storm, still owes more than $122 million to The Center for Special Needs Trust Administration he founded, according to a motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Middle District of Florida Tampa Division last week. The motion, filed by Michael Goldberg as the Chapter 11 Trustee for the estate of The Center for Special Needs Trust Administration against Govoni and his Boston Finance Group LLC, supports a summary judgment in the bankruptcy case at the center of an ongoing investigation into missing funds. At issue is $142 million in missing benefits for disabled people the special needs trust was supposed to administer. Govoni has been accused of using over $100 million of the nonprofit’s funds to loan other businesses under his control. The organization filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 9. It had held funds in trusts for disabled people for nearly a quarter century.

“Shumaker’s new St. Pete office is still growing with new hire Katherine Haddad” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Haddad is joining the firm’s national Litigation and Disputes Service Line. “Her dedication to her clients and proven ability to navigate complex legal matters make her a valuable addition to our growing team,” said Mindi Richter, Shumaker St. Petersburg Managing Partner. Haddad began her law career as an Assistant State Attorney, where she gained trial skills and honed her courtroom experience. As an Assistant State Attorney, Haddad handled tough caseloads, including jury trials, evidentiary challenges and motions. She later moved into business and real estate litigation at a mid-sized law firm in St. Pete. Haddad will serve under Richter and alongside lawyer David Delrahim, who were part of the St. Pete office’s opening earlier this year.







“UF picks Prime Osborn area for graduate campus, semiconductor institute in Jacksonville” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The University of Florida has picked the area around the Prime Osborn Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville as the future site of a $300 million graduate campus that also will bring the new $80 million Florida Semiconductor Institute to a campus covering 22 acres. Mayor Donna Deegan called it “another monumental step toward Jacksonville being a national leader in the industries that will shape our collective future.” The site selection comes two years after the University of Florida and city leaders began discussing building a graduate campus that will apply advances in artificial intelligence across various courses and research.

“Four Panhandle counties get $89M approved for public projects” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — About $89 million dedicated to public projects will be distributed to four Florida Panhandle counties after the Triumph Gulf Coast Board approved the spending this week. The panel met in Panama City and agreed to distribute the funds to Bay, Escambia, Wakulla and Walton counties. In Bay County, the Board earmarked a term sheet negotiation of $8.075 million for the Bay School District for workforce training grants and other in-demand programs in health care, aerospace manufacturing, artificial intelligence and computer science. The Board also approved another $25 million grant negotiation for the Northwest Beaches International Airport’s request to construct new projects. The Board awarded another $3.32 million to the University of West Florida (UWF). The school plans to start a Center for Watercraft and Vessel Engineering in Escambia County. The program will be established at the Port of Pensacola campus, providing a platform for research and vessel engineering.

“2 Collier leaders question $50M health project, one month before construction contract vote” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — Collier County leaders are moving forward with an unusual fundraising agreement with the nonprofit David Lawrence Mental Health Center, but it’s not without strife on the county’s end. Long-held plans for the county to build a $50 million mental health center that David Lawrence would run include a “naming rights” agreement for the complex and interior. The complex would be built on 5 acres owned by Lawrence, adjacent to its Golden Gate Parkway campus. The land ultimately will be donated to the county. Collier Commissioners Chris Hall and Bill McDaniel supported the naming rights agreement, which passed unanimously, yet want extra assurance county tax dollars are safeguarded.

“Lara Trump joining the Senate would be a wild new ethical frontier” via Hayes Brown of MSNBC — With its smaller membership, longer terms and nominative allusions to the Roman Republic, the Senate has always had an air of aristocracy next to the more rough-and-tumble House. The original method for naming Senators only added to that impression, with each state’s legislature determining who would hold the two Senate seats in Washington. The Federalist Papers framed this method of appointment as a clever way of removing Senators further from the passions of popular whims while also integrating state lawmakers into the federal fabric.

The problem, though, is that wealthy candidates simply curried favor with state legislators via campaign donations and other patronage, rather than serving actual constituents. Historians agree that by the Gilded Age, in the late 19th century, corruption and bribery were rampant in determining Senate appointments. It didn’t help that the Senate itself was charged with investigating the conditions around its members’ appointments. Senators were hesitant to do so in many cases, especially when possible wrongdoing was often written off as mere rumor or accusers mysteriously recanted their claims. Further, the bar for proving bribery — for a Senate seat or even just a vote on a bill — was absurdly high, requiring both the candidate’s knowledge of any scheme and for the bribes to have affected the outcome.

DeSantis naming Lara Trump to fill (Marco) Rubio’s seat wouldn’t be the most blatantly corrupt appointment from a Governor in his position. At least he isn’t attempting to cash in like disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich did when considering candidates to fill Barack Obama’s seat when he became President.

But Lara Trump joining the Senate would still be less about serving Floridians’ interests than advancing her father-in-law’s.

“Oh, to smell like Trump” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — On Sunday, Trump digressed from the painstaking policy development, careful vetting of potential staff members and high-minded diplomacy that consume so very much of his time to announce the release of a new line of Trump colognes and perfumes. And so, we must wonder: Does the patchouli make the President? Must the leader of the free world also be the leader of the fragrant one? Like Trump himself, Trump the scent is big on braggadocio, short on details and gaudily packaged. It’s mute as well about whether Trump spritzes himself with one of these elixirs, so while wearing it presumably means that you’ll pass nasal muster with the king of bluster, it may not match the man’s musk. The price, however, is unambiguous: $199.

