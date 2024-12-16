Casey DeSantis joins Specialty Hospital CEOs to discuss advancing pediatric cancer care in Florida

First Lady Casey DeSantis, Speaker-designate Sam Garrison and Secretary Jason Weida of the Agency for Health Care Administration met with leaders from Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville to discuss advancing pediatric cancer care in Florida.

The event highlighted the united efforts of Florida’s four specialty-licensed children’s hospitals: Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Nemours Children’s Health, Nicklaus Children’s Health System and Wolfson.

During the roundtable, hospital leaders presented their bold vision to elevate Florida as a national leader in pediatric cancer treatment, research and innovation.

Florida is the third-largest state in pediatric population and accounts for 6% of all new pediatric cancer cases in the U.S. However, the state does not have a top 25 ranked pediatric cancer program. California has six ranked in the top 50, Texas and Ohio each have four, and New York has three.

“Our children deserve access to exceptional cancer care,” said Allegra C. Jaros, President of Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville. “Florida lags behind due to insufficient funding. It’s time to prioritize the health of our children, ensuring no child has to leave the state to receive the care they need.”

The leaders of Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children outlined a comprehensive plan to transform pediatric cancer care in Florida, emphasizing investments in four critical areas: advancing groundbreaking research to drive innovation, attracting world-class specialists to strengthen care teams, expanding access to cutting-edge clinical programs and trials, and building state-of-the-art infrastructure to support exceptional outcomes. This strategic approach is designed to close existing gaps in care and position Florida’s specialty children’s hospitals among the nation’s top 25 pediatric cancer programs by 2029.

“With Florida’s growing pediatric population, investing in cutting-edge care isn’t just necessary — it’s urgent,” said Martha McGill, President, Central Florida Region, of Nemours Children’s Health. “By focusing on research, talent, and infrastructure, we can ensure Florida’s children receive the best care, right here at home.”

Their collaboration with public and private partners aims to bridge funding gaps and elevate the state’s healthcare capabilities.

“Our work ensures Florida families have access to the highest-quality care close to home,” said Matthew A. Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System in Miami. “By expanding expert pediatric care across our regions, we’re building a future where children can receive world-class treatment without ever leaving their communities.”

DeSantis, a steadfast advocate for cancer research and care, recognized the hospitals’ efforts to transform pediatric cancer care. Her advocacy has driven transformative initiatives in Florida, including historic funding for Florida’s cancer centers and programs aimed at elevating the state’s standing in cancer research and treatment.

“This is about more than numbers,” said Alicia Schulhof, President of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. “It’s about ensuring every child has access to the care they need, right here in Florida. Together, with the support of state leaders, we can make this vision a reality.”

The collaboration between Florida’s specialty children’s hospitals and public and private partners is poised to position the state as a leader in pediatric cancer care, ensuring families no longer need to travel out of state for lifesaving treatments.