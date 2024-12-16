December 16, 2024
Ron DeSantis rips NY Times, rallies behind Jay Bhattacharya NIH nod
'Extrodinary': Jay Bhattacharya gives Ron DeSantis propes for his COVID-19 response.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 16, 20244min1

'They smear what they fear.'

Florida’s Governor is defending a doctor whom President-elect Donald Trump tapped to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped The New York Times for criticisms of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. DeSantis charged that the paper is “peddling a false narrative to advance its partisan agenda” by misrepresenting the range of deaths from COVID that Bhattacharya predicted in 2020.

While Bhattacharya actually said anywhere from 20,000 to two million people could die in the pandemic, the Times stated that he predicted only 20,000 to 40,000 casualties, far short of the 1.3 million who perished from the virus.

Anyone with a third-grade reading ability would understand this, yet the NYT clings to its lie. Must mean that the NYT is worried that Bhattacharya will clean house at the NIH. They smear what they fear,” DeSantis argued.

Upon nominating Bhattacharya last month, Trump said Bhattacharya and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “will restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America’s biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease.”

It’s clear DeSantis is thrilled with this pick. As a presidential candidate last year, DeSantis suggested that Bhattacharya would be ideal at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Governor also brought in Bhattacharya to message against vaccines and masks for children.

Last year at an event with DeSantis, the doctor blasted “lockdowns” and their “devastating” harms “to poor and working-class children from around the world.”

In 2021, Bhattacharya said masks have “marginal benefit” and “may actually cause some harm to children.”

Also that year, YouTube removed a video of another DeSantis roundtable, which included Drs. Scott Atlas, Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff. At issue: medical guidance regarding children and the necessity of masks.

YouTube spokeswoman Elena Hernandez said YouTube pulled the video because it “included content that contradicts the consensus of local and global health authorities regarding the efficacy of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Categories