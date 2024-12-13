Heritage Insurance creates Christmas miracles for 320 kids and seniors

Heritage Insurance companies across the U.S. have collectively fulfilled 320 wishlists for kids — and seniors — in need this holiday season, through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army picked up gifts Thursday from Heritage companies, donated from employees to ensure every child has a chance to open gifts this Christmas.

“Through generosity from communities, we are able to bring smiles to families all over the world through our Angel Tree program. We are so grateful for The Heritage Companies’ dedication in being an active partner in our program and fulfilling 320 wish lists this year,” Salvation Army National Community Relations and Development Secretary Dale Bannon said. “The holidays stir a spirit of giving in our hearts and it’s beautiful to watch that joy of giving become the joy of receiving. We look forward to spreading the joy not only now, but year round through our continued work with the Heritage team.”

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program collects information from families to determine eligibility. Once accepted as an Angel in the program, the organization then collects information about gift preferences — items they would like, clothing and shoe sizes and any other pertinent information to help generous donors select gifts. The program operates in select areas of the U.S. and Canada.

“We treasure our community and are always eager to be of help to make sure people’s needs are met, especially during the holiday season,” said Ernie Garateix, Heritage Companies CEO. “The paths that the Salvation Army have paved to be able to reach families is something we wanted to capitalize on and so partnering with them through the Angel Tree program has been something we have loved doing for 10 years now. We are thankful for the ways they intentionally care for families and continue to bring joy to them this holiday season.”

Items collected from wishlists include play vanities, remote controlled cars, baby dolls, arts and crafts, barbies and Paw Patrol figurines, among others.

Heritage Companies prides itself on giving back to communities it serves. Earlier this month, the company highlighted its work with charities in observance of International Volunteer Day, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Salvation Army and the Bullard Family Foundation.

The company provides paid volunteer service hours for employees, which allows them to take a day off of work with pay in order to volunteer. Additionally, since 2013, the company has donated more than $7.2 million to charitable entities. That includes sponsoring the Oldsmar Lightning Made Street Hockey Rink, which was the first of its kind in Pinellas County. The company also partnered with Mendez & Associates Insurance, the Broward Latin American Association Insurance Agency and Life4NetFamilies on a clothing drive to provide needed apparel to homeless and those living in poverty in Broward County.

Heritage also supports Step Up for Students, a scholarship program that offers private school scholarships to kids in need. Over the past four years, Heritage has donated more than $6 million to the program. Heritage also donated building materials to Habitat for Humanity and sponsors the Coop’s Catch for Kids charity fishing tournament with the Tampa Bay Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper.

Other causes include All Children’s Hospital, the Religious Community Services Food Bank, the St. Petersburg Free Clinic, the Pinellas Education Foundation, breast cancer research, veterans causes and more.