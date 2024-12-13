Former Hillsborough GOP Treasurer arrested on grand theft charges

Patrick Bailey, the former Treasurer for the Hillsborough County Republican Party, has been arrested on charges of third-degree grand theft and false entry in books of business.

Bailey is accused of illegally transferring funds and writing himself personal checks from the GOP’s business account. He was arrested Thursday in Brandon by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Economic Crimes Section.

Hillsborough Sheriff’s detectives discovered Bailey had written himself checks from the Hillsborough GOP’s business account and electronically transferred funds to his personal bank account. In all, Bailey is accused of stealing $14,400 from the Hillsborough GOP.

“When someone exploits their position to take what doesn’t belong to them, it hurts the organization and the people who trusted them,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister, also a Republican. “Our detectives worked diligently to uncover the truth and hold this individual accountable. We hope this serves as a reminder that trust and integrity are the foundations of our community, and we are here to protect them.”

A charge of third-degree grand theft is a felony in Florida, and occurs when someone steals something valued at more than $750, but less than $20,000. It carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The Treasurer position for the Hillsborough County GOP remains vacant, according to the organization’s website. However, Bailey is still listed as the local GOP’s finance contact as of Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.