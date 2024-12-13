December 13, 2024
Glen Gilzean’s lawsuit likely won’t get day in court before term ends, Orange County says

Gabrielle RussonDecember 13, 20244min0

2024-orlando-sentinel-glen-gilzean-elections-supervisor
Glen Gilzean sued on Dec. 5 after Orange County cut off his budget payments.

The Orange County government doesn’t expect Elections Supervisor Glen Gilzean’s lawsuit to get a hearing before his term expires, a county official said.

An Orange County Judge has ruled that Gilzean’s lawsuit could move forward and said Gilzean made a “facially sufficient claim” in his suit. But Judge Luis Calderon’s order did not go as far as to require Comptroller Phil Diamond to immediately pay Gilzean before the Elections Supervisor’s term ends on Jan. 6.

“The court provided us 20 days to respond to the Amended Complaint, which we estimate will be January 2, 2025, a few days before the end of his term,” the County Attorney’s Office said Friday in a prepared statement to Florida Politics. “It is unlikely a hearing on the merits of the case will be heard before his departure.”

Gilzean is fighting to get his December budget payment after the Orange County Commission voted to withhold it in what’s been a weekslong fight over Gilzean’s spending.

Gilzean sued on Dec. 5, arguing it was illegal for Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond to cut off his funds. Gilzean warned he might not be able to pay his employees and vendors. 

But Diamond argued Gilzean had already received nearly half of his $19 million budget, so Gilzean should have the funds available to pay employees.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings accused Gilzean of inappropriately spending taxpayer dollars by giving $5 million to local groups for student scholarships, career center training and more — expenses not directly tied to running elections.

Gilzean defended his spending initiatives, saying he is an independent constitutional officer who has the power to decide how to spend his budget surpluses. Orange County wants Gilzean to return the multimillion-dollar surpluses back to the general fund.

Gilzean was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and inherited the original budget. Demings said the county had no oversight on Gilzean’s spending as Gilzean developed his own priorities.

The Orange County Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

Gabrielle Russon

