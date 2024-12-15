December 15, 2024
UF to get new supercomputer to advance Artificial Intelligence education

Drew Dixon
December 15, 2024

Computer hacking concept
New supercomputer to cost $24 million to help University of Florida in AI development

The University of Florida (UF) will soon possess one of the most powerful supercomputers on the planet now that the school’s board of trustees approved funding to purchase the machine.

The UF Board of Trustees signed off on a $24 million purchase of the supercomputer that is an enhanced version of the UF HiPerGator supercomputer. The new supercomputer will make UF one of the first colleges in the county to possess such a machine which involves technology that is not available to consumers.

The supercomputer is manufactured by NVIDIA which will deliver the machine in early 2025. That company was co-founded by Chris Malachowsky, a UF alumnus. The  new supercomputer is designed to enhance the HiPerGator machine which involves Artificial Intelligence (AI) and was operational at UF in 2021. At the time it was billed as one of the fastest supercomputers in higher education.

“The University of Florida’s commitment to excellence means that we will always work on the cutting edge of innovation. With this new groundbreaking technology, UF will continue to lead the way nationally and bring tremendous value to the state of Florida,” said Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini. “Students, faculty, staff, and researchers throughout Florida will have access to this incredible resource and use it to help solve some of the world’s greatest problems.”

NVIDIA has collaborated with UF for about five years in developing technology for research, education and operations.

“This investment not only helps UF and the state of Florida, it also aligns perfectly with UF’s role as a leading public land-grant institution,” Interim UF President Kent Fuchs said. “The new iteration of HiPerGator will significantly broaden our ability to collaborate with other universities, support their researchers, and, indeed, fuel many more important new discoveries.”

The original HiPerGator had components donated to UF by Malachowsky. Some of those will be replaced by the new system. When the original machine was installed at UF, the university wanted to become the nation’s initial AI university to infuse the technology across multiple academic disciplines.

“UF is a proven leader in AI, and this new technology will help us expand our reach even more,” said UF Interim Provost Joe Glover. “As AI continues to impact all facets of the state’s economy, we are thrilled to continue innovating at UF with this cutting-edge supercomputer.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories