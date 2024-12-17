December 17, 2024
Gov. DeSantis, Florida Cabinet approve easements to preserve 62,000 acres of agricultural land

Drew Dixon

About $206M worth of Florida farmland will be protected thanks to preservation measures approved Tuesday.

More than 62,000 acres of farmlands and ranches in Florida now have more protection due to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet.

The Governor and Cabinet members Tuesday, as part of their duties as the Florida Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund, approved the easements. The panel used the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to enact the protections.

The move keeps those agricultural lands designated as farm or ranch lands and blocks development on the properties. The approval protects property valued at $206 million. That’s the largest ever approved at a single meeting.

The protection not only prohibits building development on the property, it designates the land to remain as working agricultural land. Those agricultural resources are designed to enhance Florida’s economy by producing food, timber and other resources.

“Today marks another historic milestone in Florida’s effort to preserve working agricultural lands. Thanks to the Governor and my fellow cabinet members, as well as the landowners who are partnering with us, we are permanently preserving from development over 62,000 acres of working farms and ranches,” said Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

“These lands not only fuel our economy but also form the backbone of our state and nation’s food security. Together, we are ensuring that Florida remains a place where agriculture thrives, and our natural resources are conserved for generations to come.”

Some 13 different properties were preserved by Tuesday’s action and all are located in the state’s so-called “Wildlife Corridor” established in 2021. The agricultural properties and values include:

— Trailhead Blue Springs LLC, approximately 11,713.37 acres.

— Anderson Land & Timber-Otter Creek, approximately 6,414.28 acres.

— Peeples Family Ranch, approximately 6,123 acres.

— Bull Hammock Ranch, approximately 5,874.51 acres.

— Eight Mile Properties LLC, approximately 5,736.76 acres.

— Hendrie Ranch-J & J Hendrie Project, approximately 5,610.26 acres.

— Montsdeoca Ranch, approximately 4,691.93 acres.

— Overstreet Ranch, approximately 4,204.59 acres.

— Keith Whaley Ranch, approximately 3,382 acres.

— Williamson Cattle Company (East), approximately 2,996.22 acres.

— One Nine Cattle, approximately 2,787.57 acres.

— French Golden Gate, approximately 2,718.40 acres.

— Raley Grove-Florida Highlands, approximately 417.79 acres.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

Categories