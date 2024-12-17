Health Network One kicks in $10K to Volunteer Florida to help in hurricane recovery

The Florida Disaster Fund, designed to help communities recover from natural disasters, picked up another notable private contribution.

Health Network One (HN1), a health care networking company, announced its donation of $10,000 to the state’s disaster fund. The Florida Disaster Fund, administered by Volunteer Florida, is the state’s official fund provided by private contributions to help communities respond to emergencies or natural disasters.

The contribution from HN1 is designed to help Florida recover from three hurricanes that hit the state this year. Hurricane Debby slammed Florida in August. Hurricane Helene then hit in September, followed by Hurricane Milton in October.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of organizations like Health Network One, whose contribution is critical to our ability to help Floridians recover from disaster,” said Jason Norris, Chief Financial Officer for Volunteer Florida. “Their generosity ensures that we can continue to provide necessary resources to those most affected.”

An HN1 news release said the donation is an extension of the company’s efforts to improve health care across communities in Florida. The company also emphasized that hurricane relief goes beyond the physical health of residents and also includes infrastructure and other resources in different municipalities.

“The devastation caused by recent hurricanes has had a profound impact on Florida’s communities,” said Heyward Donigan, incoming CEO of HN1. “As healthcare industry professionals, we know that rebuilding is not just about restoring homes and rebuilding infrastructure — it’s about restoring hope and resilience. We are proud to support the Florida Disaster Fund and contribute to the long-term recovery of the state.”

HN1 was also the sponsor of the Florida Association of Health Plans Conference, a statewide industry conference held in November. The conference addressed Medicaid and Medicare health issues and managed care organizations. HN1 made the $10,000 in the names of the first 50 attendees at the conference who submitted their business cards at the HN1 booth at the event.