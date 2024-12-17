Donald Trump sues Iowa pollster, newspaper and publisher for errant pre-election survey

A shock last-minute Iowa poll showed Kamala Harris poised to win the Hawkeye State in this year’s election.

The survey from Ann Selzer in the Des Moines Register showing the Vice President up 3 points in Iowa and up 20 points with women ended up being way off, and now Donald Trump is seeking redress in court for the “attempt to influence” the 2024 election.

“Contrary to reality and defying credulity, Defendants’ Harris Poll was published three days before Election Day and purported to show Harris leading President Trump in Iowa by three points (see Register Article); President Trump ultimately won Iowa by over thirteen points,” the filing in Iowa’s Polk County says.

Trump wants actual damages amounting to recompense for money spent in Iowa after the survey offered faulty guidance, statutory damages tripling the actual damages and attorneys fees.

Trump is also seeking injunctive relief for the “willful and wanton” poll and publication, “including an order enjoining Defendants and their associates from publishing or releasing any further deceptive polls designed to influence the outcome of an election and requiring Defendants to disclose all data and information upon which they relied in creating, publishing, and releasing the Harris Poll.”

The filing contends the poll was election interference, intended to “create a false narrative of inevitability for Harris in the final week of the 2024 Presidential Election,” via “manipulation” that “creates a narrative of inevitability for Democrat candidates, increases enthusiasm among Democrats, compels Republicans to divert campaign time and money to areas in which they are ahead, and deceives the public into believing that Democrat candidates are performing better than they really are.”

The crosstabs painted an improbable narrative, as the Trump camp noted last month.

“In the outlier Des Moines Register poll, they claim Harris leads with seniors (age 65+) by 19 points (55-36). In 2020, President Trump carried seniors 54-45 over Biden according to CNN exit polls. The Emerson College poll released today concurs with the CNN exits from 2020, with President Trump solidly ahead 54-45 among voters aged 60-69, and 54-44 among voters aged 70+,” the Trump camp said

After the poll, PredictIt showed a Harris “Yes” share, indicating that she would be the winner of the Presidential Election, at 58 cents. That was up from 50 cents before the poll dropped.