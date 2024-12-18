December 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pedro Rodriguez Aparicio: Florida’s school choice reform is set to take on the federal legislative stage

Guest AuthorDecember 18, 20245min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.18.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

FederalHeadlines

Gulf Coast Representatives slam government spending bill despite it funding disaster relief

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney World to refurbish Hall of Presidents as Donald Trump takes office

Sneaker shoes and arrows pointing in different directions on asphalt ground, choice concept
'We’re going to see some kind of major federal school choice bill.'

Florida set the stage for school choice reform, giving many Americans hope.

After the pandemic eroded trust in traditional schooling, Florida’s school choice advocates, such as the James Madison Institute (JMI), welcomed Gov. Ron DeSanits’ approval to expand a parent’s right to choose their kids’ education.

In 2024, Florida became one of the first states to introduce its constituency to new schooling models and mobility to access those models, such as financial assistance.

Now, the rest of the country wants a taste of what makes Florida, Florida. The Sunshine State continues to serve as a model for the rest of the country.

For Americans like me, who have experienced the state of public schooling, we see the possibility of universal school choice as a beacon of hope. It serves as an indicator that one day, I might actually be able to raise a family in a country where our kids are not subject to indoctrination in public classrooms if the price of alternative schooling is unattainable.

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, who was enrolled in alternative education by his mother once she believed public schooling had failed him, agrees.

“What about those kids whose parents can’t scrape money together for private school? Don’t those kids who grew up like I grew up deserve the same chance that I had?” he said at the Republican National Convention.

President-elect Donald J. Trump has hinted that he wants to reciprocate the school choice model on the national level, and he’s not alone.

The American Enterprise Institute, a center-right conservative nonprofit, promises that “we’re going to see some kind of major federal school choice bill.”

Donalds, alongside influential organizations, previously delivered remarks on advancing assistance for parents who chose to overlook traditional education at the federal level.

Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Education, Linda McMahon, confirms that school choice will be a Trump administration priority.

“Linda will fight tirelessly to expand ‘Choice’ to every State in America,” Trump wrote on social media.

“Linda has been a fierce advocate for Parents’ Rights, working hard at both AFPI and America First Works (AFW) to achieve Universal School Choice in 12 States, giving children the opportunity to receive an excellent education, regardless of ZIP code or income,” he added.

Florida is one of the 12 states referred to by Trump. There is no question that after the advancement of school choice has proven successful in Florida, it will serve as a model for the rest of the country.

___

Pedro Rodriguez Aparicio is a fourth-year student at Florida State University and a former communications intern at the JMI.

Post Views: 0

Guest Author

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKaren Moore: A dream or the product of a united effort? Florida on its way to cut childhood poverty in half

nextDisney World to refurbish Hall of Presidents as Donald Trump takes office

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories