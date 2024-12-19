December 19, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida is home to one of the fastest expanding small-business environments in the country
Florida was ranked 2nd in the U.S. for being friendly to small businesses.

Drew DixonDecember 19, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Charlotte Sheriff’s deputy

FederalHeadlines

Collapse of budget deal over Donald Trump’s objections leaves American farmers in limbo

HeadlinesInfluence

Jason Brodeur bill would let state regulate presidential libraries, protecting a future Donald Trump facility

Caucasian male turning sign from closed to open on the entrance
Orlando is the most friendly large city in America for small-business expansion.

Florida is one of the most fertile states for small-business growth in America, according to a new study analyzing small-business development across the country.

The research by OnDeck, a small-business loan website, found Florida was the third-best in the country for small-business growth. The study used U.S. Census data from 2020 and 2021 to compile the list. Florida experienced a 5.22% increase in small business in that time. That’s topped by only two other states, including Idaho at the top of the list with 6.55% small-business growth followed by Delaware at 5.55%.

Within the state analysis, OnDeck researchers found many cities within Florida were doing well with small-business development compared to other metropolitan areas in the country. Orlando was ranked first in the country among large metro areas with 6.2% growth in small businesses.

“Orlando is recognized for incentive programs that both attract and retain small businesses. One such incentive, Orlando Main Streets, has created 11,000 new jobs and more than 1,800 new businesses since 2008. Some 68% of Central Florida business owners report that ‘current performance is either excellent or meeting their expectations,’” the study concluded.

Jacksonville came in eighth with 5.23% growth among small businesses. That was followed by Tampa-St. Petersburg-Cleared at ninth with 5.17%. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area rounded out the top 10 with a 4.95% small-business growth rate.

Several medium-sized Florida cities are also friendly to small businesses and clinched most of the top six spots for mid-size markets. Lakeland-Winter Haven ranked second at 6.59%. Cape Coral-Fort Myers came in third at 6.31%, with North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton ranked fourth at 6.26%. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent finished fifth at 6.09%, and Port St. Lucie was ranked sixth with a 5.41% increase in small businesses.

In the small city category, Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin was ranked the eighth-best small town for small-business development with a 6.04% growth rate.

St. Johns County leads Florida in the county category, with the best small-business growth rate in the state at 9.54% among the 67 counties.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCollapse of budget deal over Donald Trump’s objections leaves American farmers in limbo

nextGov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Charlotte Sheriff’s deputy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories