Survey shows Floridians want FDA reform, fewer restrictions on smoke-free alternatives under Donald Trump

A new poll shows two-thirds of Florida voters want President-elect Donald Trump to prioritize reforming the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during his next administration.

The survey from RG Strategies and Peak Insights was commissioned by Philip Morris International (PMI). The poll sampled 821 Floridians who voted in this year’s Presidential Election, finding that 91% say Trump should make an effort to improve the health of Americans.

But 50% say the FDA “has made little to no progress over the last three years in helping everyday Americans live longer and healthier lives,” per a release on the poll sent out Friday. Only 43% disagree with that statement.

Trump selected Marty Makary to lead the agency. Makary has been an FDA critic in the past and has put forward potential reforms for U.S. health policy. Paired with Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, it appears he has health reform on his mind.

The poll found that 78% of voters said that FDA reform “is necessary to ensure the agency is focused on policies” to help Americans live longer.

As for a policy area important to PMI, the survey also found a plurality of Floridians disapproving of the FDA’s efforts to regulate new nicotine products, with 40% disapproving and 38% approving.

That’s a sentiment apparent in other polling conducted around the issue throughout this year. Congress has also put the FDA under the microscope.

At issue is the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products delaying approval of premarket tobacco product applications for smoke-free alternatives. Those alternatives include nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes.

Federal law dictates that the FDA has 180 days to review those applications. However, some are taking years to review, with Center for Tobacco Products Director Brian King telling Congress that the agency is understaffed.

“If we had more, we could do more,” King said during testimony in September.

Republican U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn blasted the FDA for their delays, arguing they harm consumers. “I’m afraid that the FDA’s response to these illicit vapes has fallen somewhat short, in fact, created a black market for bad actors to dominate and legitimate manufacturers are left behind,” Dunn said

Other findings from the latest survey show bipartisan agreement that less risky smoke-free alternatives should be made accessible:

— More than six in 10 (63%) agree it is important that people who smoke have access to a wide range of less risky alternatives to cigarettes.

— More than six in 10 (61%) agree that products the FDA has authorized as having the potential to be less risky than smoking should be taxed lower than cigarettes.

— Nearly half (48%) agree these less risky alternatives should be available to adults in various flavors.

— A majority of voters (65%) agree that FDA reform is needed to regulate e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches appropriately.