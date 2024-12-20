Christmas came early, thanks to Tampa Electric and Onbikes partnership

This holiday season, Tampa Electric and Tampa-based nonprofit Onbikes brought joy and opportunity to children in west central Florida — in the form of 50 brand-new bikes just in time for Christmas.

The partners teamed up in a series of charitable events that culminated in a surprise bike giveaway for kids at the West Plant City Boys & Girls Club.

Since 2011, Onbikes has been dedicated to raising funds to provide bikes for at-risk and underserved kids in the Tampa Bay community with the mission of restoring their self-confidence, health and well-being. With the help of partners across the Tampa Bay area, new bikes make their way to kids who might not otherwise get to own one, and the holiday season is prime time for the magic to happen.

A trilogy of Onbikes’ holiday events kicked off on Dec. 11, when the Tampa Electric team joined other community volunteers at Amalie Arena for the nonprofit’s Community Bike Build. Volunteers worked side-by-side to assemble 1,000 bicycles that would soon be delivered to children across the region.

The festivities continued with Onbikes’ 13th Annual Winter Wonder Ride on Saturday, Dec. 14, where thousands of locals gathered with adorned bikes and festive attire to celebrate the season. With every pedal stroke, participants helped raise awareness and funds that drive the organization’s work, ensuring that more children in underserved communities receive a bike of their own.

The philanthropic events culminated on Monday, Dec. 16, when Tampa Electric lineworkers and Onbikes surprised 50 children at the West Plant City Boys & Girls Club with brand-new bikes. The lineworkers helped match the bikes to the kids, adjusting seat heights, helping them get their balance and ringing handlebar bells. Watch as the smiling, happy and thankful kids test their shiny new wheels.

“Our support for Onbikes is a natural extension of our values and mission to positively impact the communities we serve,” said Stephanie Smith, vice president of state and regional affairs at Tampa Electric. “The gift of a bicycle brings these children freedom to explore, opportunity to be active and confidence that they are loved and valued.”

Since its inception, Onbikes has donated more than 17,000 bicycles to children, teens and families throughout the Tampa Bay area. With the continued support of partners like Tampa Electric, children who may not have otherwise had a present under the tree this holiday season experience the joy of a bicycle. Every bike, volunteer hour and donation creates a ripple of kindness and hope across the community.