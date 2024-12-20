Delegation for 12.20.24: No deal — special missions — Social Security — help wanted — PROTECT

No deal

A deal to keep the government open through March fell apart twice in two days. Partisan rancor now makes a government shutdown at midnight Friday increasingly likely.

Talks rapidly devolved within hours Wednesday after Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a Continuing Resolution that included disaster relief and other federal spending beyond the end of President Joe Biden’s term and into President-elect Donald Trump’s.

The plan drew ire, including from some Republicans representing hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida’s Gulf Coast, such as Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, and Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican.

“There is no way I’m voting for this Christmas Parade of Horribles that is the latest Continuing Resolution,” Steube posted on X. “It’s one of the worst bills I’ve ever seen, packed with handouts for the swamp.”

X owner Elon Musk also savaged the resolution on his social media platform, spurring outrage among conservative activists at the spending. After Trump released a statement demanding a new deal be drafted that raised the debt ceiling but cut most spending, many House members came out against the deal. But House Democrats criticized the reneging.

“Florida loses more than ANY OTHER STATE if this disaster relief bill goes down,” posted Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat. “We were set to secure $10 billion-plus in Hurricane Milton/Helene relief. House Republicans will hurt millions of Florida’s farmers, small biz and homeowners if they kill this bipartisan bill.”

Indeed, it failed when Johnson brought a new deal to the House floor. Nearly all Democrats voted against the package, as did 38 Republicans, including Reps. Aaron Bean, Kat Cammack, Cory Mills and Bill Posey.

“Republicans campaigned on cutting spending and reducing the $35 trillion national debt. You can’t achieve that by suspending the debt limit, which is why I couldn’t support tonight’s CR package,” posted Cammack, a Gainesville Republican. “True, it had fewer pages BUT spent the same amount of $$$ as the first CR and added $5 trillion in new debt with NO spending cuts. (And they only gave us 1.5 hours to read the damn thing before voting on it.)”

Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, was one of only two Democrats in Congress who voted in favor of the negotiated deal. However, after the measure failed, she said a government shutdown would result from Republican obstruction.

“Floridians are resilient, but I voted to support families and small businesses impacted by disasters who deserve swift and effective support to get back on their feet,” Castor said in a statement explaining her vote. “Billionaire Musk wields too much power. House Republicans should stop trying to placate him and instead act on behalf of the people who need emergency aid and a government that works for them.”

But Luna, who on Wednesday confidently predicted the prior deal would pass, argued Democrats now own any impending shutdown. She drew boos on the floor as she called Trump the “only President in my lifetime who has ever followed through on all of his campaign promises.”

“The deal on the table will keep the government open for the American people, and if you guys so choose to shut it down, it will be on you but not the Republican Party,” she said.

Foreign entanglements

A vote has yet to occur on Sen. Marco Rubio’s confirmation as Secretary of State. Still, Trump has already announced several foreign policy envoys who don’t need Senate approval. Some wonder if White House employees could implement policies before Rubio moves to Foggy Bottom.

The hires include some rumored rivals of Rubio for the Secretary of State job, including Ric Grenell, a former Ambassador to Germany and Director of National Intelligence during Trump’s first term. Grenell will be Trump’s Envoy for Special Missions.

Grenell congratulated Rubio when he was selected for Secretary of State, but that post on X has since been deleted. A post remains visible from Rubio calling Grenell “a great American who will be a vital part of protecting America and Americans in the years to come!”

While Rubio hasn’t acknowledged Grenell’s new appointment, his allies told Axios that the Miami Republican remains confident in the influence he will have by overseeing a staff of thousands at the State Department.

“The world is on fire, and it will take a full-court press to restore order,” a Rubio spokesperson told Axios. “President Trump and Sen. Rubio are working together to build out an all-star team to deliver on the America First agenda the country demanded in November.”

Social Security vote

Sen. Rick Scott has been criticized for years for attempting to end Social Security. However, he voted Wednesday to expand benefits to more public-sector employees.

“I co-sponsored and voted today to advance the Social Security Fairness Act because hardworking folks like police, firefighters and teachers who pay into Social Security ought to receive full Social Security benefits in retirement,” the Naples Republican said in a prepared statement.

“It is shameful that public-sector employees, like first responders, have been punished for their service for decades and denied the full benefits they deserve.”

The Senate moved to consider the bill on a 73-27 vote. All but two “no” votes came from Republicans. But Scott and Rubio supported the bill, representing unanimity among Florida’s Senate contingent. The bill passed in the House in November, and if the Senate votes to pass the measure, it will head to Biden’s desk.

However, Scott also asserted that more is still needed to control federal spending.

“While I’m glad to see this bill move forward today, the Social Security Trust Fund faces major issues and looming insolvency that must also be addressed,” he said.

“I look forward to working with President Trump to protect and preserve Social Security and working with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy at the Department of Government Efficiency to identify $200 billion in government waste to pay for and responsibly implement this policy. Deficit spending is killing our country, fueling inflation and hurting hardworking families. We must end it while working to pass responsible policy like my Protect Our Seniors Act that protects and preserves critical programs like Social Security.”

Fentanyl fines

New legislation filed by Rep. Neal Dunn could crack down on shipping companies bringing Chinese synthetic opioids into the U.S.

“For far too long, the (Chinese Communist Party) has been targeting American civilians by intentionally fueling our country’s opioid epidemic to undermine our nation’s health,” the Panama City Republican said. “We must take swift action to protect the American public and hold the CCP accountable for their brazen and unacceptable practices. I am proud to lead this bipartisan response to CCP aggression and stop the flow of dangerous narcotics into American communities.”

The International Protection from PRC Fentanyl and Other Synthetic Opioids Act would impose fines on any shippers affiliated with the Chinese government that get caught trafficking any materials used in the creation of fentanyl. Revenues raised would be for anti-trafficking enforcement. The bill is one of three produced by a working group of the Select Committee on Communist China focused on the drug crisis.

Ways and Means sway

Another Florida congressional delegation member will serve on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, received a recommendation from the Republican Steering Committee and secured a spot on the influential Committee.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve on the Ways and Means Committee,” Bean said. “With a $36 trillion debt, historically high inflation, and the largest pending tax increase in history, this is a critical time for our nation. I am eager to work with Chairman (Jason) Smith and the Committee to advance a bold agenda that supports working families, lowers taxes, and accelerates our economy. Let’s go get ’em.”

Bean is one of three Florida Republicans serving on the committee. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, is Vice Chair of the full panel and chairs the Ways and Means Health Subcommittee. Steube, a Sarasota Republican, also earned a seat on the committee this Congress.

Home run

The Daytona Beach ballpark, where Jackie Robinson played his first professional exhibition game, could soon be recognized as a National Historic Landmark. This week, the House passed the Jackie Robinson Ballpark National Commemorative Site Act, filed by Reps. Soto and Michael Waltz, to provide federal recognition of the stadium’s significance.

“On March 17, 1946, Jackie Robinson changed professional baseball forever when he stepped out onto the field and broke the color barrier in the sport,” said Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican.

“His courage that day not only redefined the game but also signaled a profound step forward in the fight for civil rights in America. I’m thankful that the House has passed this bill to preserve and honor Jackie Robinson’s legacy, the pivotal role he played in Daytona Beach’s history, and the lasting impact he made on America as a whole.”

Soto said the House passage was a positive development.

“This is a vital step toward preserving his historic contributions,” the Kissimmee Democrat said.

The legislation was co-sponsored by the entire Florida House delegation. It passed on a voice vote and now goes to the Senate.

Auditing intelligence

Legislation requiring an audit of any handling of personal data also cleared in the House. Rep. Laurel Lee’s DHS Intelligence and Analysis Oversight and Transparency Act (HR 8664) passed by voice vote on Wednesday.

“Congress must conduct oversight and ensure government agencies are being transparent with the American people,” the Thonotosassa Republican said.

“My bill will ensure the handling of data and searches by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis are conducted properly to protect America’s rights and privacy. I am glad to see this bill pass the House today and I urge the Senate to take this legislation up to ensure our government’s information systems and bulk data collection activities are properly administered.”

The bill will direct the Homeland Security Department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis to conduct an annual audit of any information systems and bulk data collection and to submit a report to Congress.

Remembering the fallen

Three Palm Beach County deputies killed in the line of duty were honored on the House floor. Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, gave a speech on Wednesday recognizing the sacrifice of Deps. Ignacio ‘Dan’ Diaz and Ralph ‘Butch’ Waller and Cpl. Luis Paez.

The three law enforcement officers died in a vehicle crash in November. An investigation into the deaths remains ongoing.

“They put on their badge, donned body armor, holstered their pistols, and went to work. Their courage was as natural as breathing,” Mast said in his speech. “Plain and simple, they were warriors — strong, selfless, and committed to protecting others.”

Justice funding

The Justice Department awarded $300,000 in grants to several Palm Beach County governments. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, announced the awards through the Justice Assistance Grant Program.

“Keeping our communities safe is paramount,” Frankel said. “These grants will provide local officials with the resources they need to strengthen our public safety, reduce and prevent crime, and aid reentry efforts for individuals released from incarceration.”

The funding will support a community-based reentry initiative conducted in partnership between Palm Beach County and The Lord’s Place, a Delray Beach Holiday Robbery and Burglary Task Force, West Palm Beach e-bikes, security cameras in Greenacres and Boynton Beach, equipment and software upgrades in Palm Springs and Boca Raton, and the hiring of an Out-of-School Literacy Program Specialist in Lake Worth Beach.

Hiring hurricane survivors

Hurricanes this year displaced many Floridians who lost their homes or workplaces to the storms. Rep. Jared Moskowitz wants Congress to pass tax credits to help ease a transition for Americans in that situation.

The Parkland Democrat, in the final weeks of Congress, filed the bipartisan HIRE CREDIT Act, which would add a category of displaced disaster victims under the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. That would apply to anyone in federally declared disaster areas whose homes are deemed uninhabitable, or workplaces are designated as inoperable, forcing a period of unemployment.

If the legislation passes, employers in disaster zones who hire such individuals would receive a credit for 40% or $6,000 of the wages.

“As Florida’s former emergency management director, I know that one of the biggest challenges faced by communities impacted by hurricanes is finding work when businesses are destroyed or damaged,” Moskowitz said.

“This common-sense legislation will incentivize companies to hire people whose lives have been upended by disasters. The HIRE CREDIT is a necessary step toward helping these communities get back on their feet.”

He introduced the bill with Reps. Jasmine Crockett, a Texas Democrat, and Chuck Edwards, a North Carolina Republican.

Modern child protection

The Senate unanimously approved the effort to modernize the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz wants the House to pass the bill and deliver it to Biden’s desk.

The Weston Democrat has championed the bipartisan PROTECT Our Children Act in the lower chamber.

“Children deserve to grow up safe, without the fear of exploitation, and the ICAC Task Force Program helps us secure that possibility. ICAC arrests have gone up significantly over the years, with nearly 11,000 made last fiscal year alone, getting perpetrators off the streets and away from our children. But more needs to be done,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“I’m grateful for and proud to work with my colleagues across the aisle to reaffirm our commitment to America’s children and build on the original PROTECT Act that I authored over a decade ago. Technology evolves rapidly, so we have to move just as fast to make the internet a safe space for children and guard against those who try to exploit them.”

The legislation would require the Justice Department to provide updates on child protection efforts as part of the National Strategy for Child Exploitation Prevention and Interdiction, establish liability protection for the ICAC Task Force while investigating child abuse materials and reauthorizing the entire program until 2027.

Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri joined Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Dick Durbin of Illinois to carry the bill in the Senate. Wasserman Schultz has sponsored a House companion with Nathaniel Moran, a Texas Republican.

On this day

Dec. 20, 2018 — “Jim Mattis, Defense Secretary, resigns in rebuke of Trump’s worldview” via The New York Times — Mattis had repeatedly told friends and aides over recent months he viewed his responsibility to protect the United States’ 1.3 million active-duty troops as worth the concessions necessary as Defense Secretary to a mercurial President. But in an extraordinary rebuke, he decided Trump’s decision to withdraw roughly 2,000 American troops from Syria was a step too far. Officials said Mattis went to the White House with his resignation letter already written but made a last attempt at persuading the President to reverse his decision about Syria, which Trump announced over the objections of his senior advisers.

Dec. 20, 1860 — “The secession of South Carolina” via The Smithsonian — The South Carolina Ordinance of Secession — the first signature act that would propel the United States into Civil War — was not the first time the state had reacted against federal sovereignty. However, South Carolina’s secession was the first in a series before Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration in March 1861. As if to instruct the rest of the South in the protocol of rebellion, South Carolina not only led the way in secession from the United States, but it also provided the first battleground for the Civil War when Confederate troops fired upon Fort Sumter.

