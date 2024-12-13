Aaron Bean secures spot on powerful Ways and Means Committee

Another member of Florida’s congressional delegation will serve on the House Ways and Means Committee.

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, secured a spot on the powerful committee, winning a recommendation from the Republican Steering Committee. Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith announced Bean among four new members, a list that also included U.S. Reps. Max Miller of Ohio, Nathaniel Moran of Texas and Rudy Yakym of Indiana.

“In the 119th Congress, the Ways and Means Committee will continue to lead on delivering for America’s workers, families, farmers and small businesses,” Smith said. “We will advance solutions to provide relief from four years of Bidenomics and grow jobs and wages while lifting more Americans out of poverty.

“That starts with immediately building on the successes of the 2017 Trump tax cuts to give certainty and relief to American families and small businesses. We will use our trade laws to help American farmers and workers while finding ways to expand access to healthcare in rural America and for our seniors. All of those efforts will benefit from the input and knowledge these new members are bringing to the Committee. I look forward to working with them as we take action to improve the lives of the American people.”

Bean voiced enthusiasm over the new role.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected to serve on the Ways and Means Committee for the 119th Congress,” he posted on X. “With a $36 trillion debt, historically high inflation, and the largest pending tax increase in history, this is a critical time for our nation. I am eager to work with Chairman Smith and the Committee to advance a bold agenda that supports working families, lowers taxes, and accelerates our economy. America is worth fighting for. Let’s go get ’em!”

Bean is one of three Republicans serving on the committee. U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, serves as Vice Chair of the full panel, and chairs the Ways and Means Health Subcommittee. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, also earned a seat on the committee this Congress.

No Florida Democrats currently serve on the committee.