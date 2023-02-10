Vern Buchanan named Vice Chair of House Ways and Means

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan will serve as Vice Chair on one of the most powerful committees in Congress.

The Longboat Key Republican last month lost the race for House Ways and Means Chairman to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. But the Missouri Republican is now naming Buchanan as Vice Chair.

“Vern brings an invaluable level of knowledge and expertise to the Vice Chairmanship of the Ways and Means Committee,” Smith said.

“His experience serving as the lead Republican on nearly all of our subcommittees, as well as his background as a business owner and entrepreneur will help ensure the Committee speaks to the needs of America’s small businesses and job creators. I look forward to working closely with Vern as we deliver for the American people, strengthen our economy, grow jobs and wages, and create greater financial, energy, food, and health care security for working families.”

Buchanan since his 2006 election to Congress has served as Chair or Ranking Member of five of Ways and Means Subcommittees. He served in the last Congress as the top Republican on the Health Subcommittee.

“I look forward to working with Chairman Smith and my fellow Republicans on the Ways and Means Committee to tackle some of the biggest issues facing our country,” Buchanan added Thursday.

“We need to get our economy back on track, and that starts with combatting the Democrats’ radical agenda that is bankrupting our country and killing the budgets of American families and small businesses. The Ways and Means Committee will also be on the front lines for enacting pro-growth policies that create jobs and revitalize the economy.”

Buchanan had sought the chairmanship of the full committee for nearly two years. Speculation about whether Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who had a weighted vote on the GOP Steering Committee, caused Buchanan’s loss boiled over on the House floor shortly after the vote. Buchanan had raised more money for House Republicans than any Representative not already in leadership before the Midterms, when Republicans retook a House majority.

The selection of Buchanan as the No. 2 Republican on the committee shows Smith and Buchanan intend to work together on tax and trade issues over the next two years. Buchanan is expected to champion a bill he filed last year to make Donald Trump era tax cuts permanent.