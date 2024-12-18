Gulf Coast Representatives slam government spending bill despite it funding disaster relief

A deal negotiated by Speaker Mike Johnson that funds President Joe Biden’s disaster relief request appears to be in trouble. Some Republicans representing storm-struck parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast say they won’t support the bill due to other concerns.

“After further discussion with my constituents, I am officially voting NO on the Cramnibus bill,” posted U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, on social media.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for: billions to Ukraine; mask and vaccine mandates; Deep State immunity. I will still fight for a standalone disaster relief bill. Let’s get it done!”

Similarly, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, said he’s a hard “no” on the bill.

“There is no way I’m voting for this Christmas Parade of Horribles that is the latest Continuing Resolution,” he posted. “It’s one of the worst bills I’ve ever seen, packed with handouts for the swamp.”

He itemized a number of “egregious giveaways buried in this monstrosity,” including funding for the Francis Scott Key Bridge that he believes insurance should cover, federal land for a football stadium for the Washington Commanders, research into gain-of-function viruses and foreign aid to stabilize Haiti.

Both Luna and Steube represent districts impacted significantly by the storm. Other lawmakers also endorsed criticisms of the bill issued by President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance, who said House Republicans should not give in to demands from Biden and the Democratic Senate.

“Congress is considering a spending bill that would give sweetheart provisions for government censors and for Liz Cheney,” reads a statement posted by Vance and credited to Trump as well. “The bill would make it easier to hide the records of the corrupt January 6 committee — which accomplished nothing for the American people and hid security failures that happened that day. This bill would also give Congress a pay increase while many Americans are struggling this Christmas.”

Trump said he was against passing the bill as presented. “Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025,” he posted. “The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling. Anything else is a betrayal of our country.”

After the statement was published, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, posted “I completely agree!!”

Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation lamented that right-wing criticism could doom a bill that funds the government to March and provides needed disaster relief. U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, took issue with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whom Trump has appointed to co-lead the planned Department of Government Efficiency, demanding Republicans nix the spending bill.

“And just like that, Republican Unelected Co-President Elon Musk has killed the bill to keep the government from shutting down on Friday,” Frost posted. “All he had to do was make a few social media posts. Trump said he’d empower working people, all he’s done is empower the ultra-wealthy.”

But other Republicans in the delegation said the bill deserves to be shot down.

“Conservatives have been building momentum ever since the election with talks of real government reform,” said U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican. “Now, 7 days before Christmas and 33 days before President Trump takes office, there is a roadblock in the form of a 1,500 page CR. I am a NO. It is time to go back to the drawing board and give the American people the change they are demanding.”