Last Call for 12.18.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

House Speaker Daniel Perez filled in all the blanks on Committee assignments yesterday.

Here are some top takeaways:

First, the picks make clear that women are running the show on health care policy for the next two years. The powerful trifecta of Reps. Josie Tomkow, Kaylee Tuck and Lauren Melo will serve as the House counterparts to Sens. Colleen Burton and Gayle Harrell.

Then there’s Susan Valdès, who flipped allegiances and joined the Republican caucus last week. She said at the time she didn’t want to “waste” her final two years of eligibility fighting for scraps as a member of the minority caucus.

House Speaker Daniel Perez quickly welcomed her to the Republican ranks, and by appointing Valdès as Vice Chair of the Budget Committee, he’s given her a level of influence she couldn’t have hoped to achieve as a Democrat.

Another notable storyline: The Rise of the Sophomore.

The 2020 class in the House is stacked with talent, so it says something that second-term Representatives such as Adam Anderson, Tiffany Esposito and Vickie Lopez were able to get a Chair nod over their longer-tenured colleagues.

Speaking of that junior class, it’s interesting that Rep. Alex Rizo went from “Mr. Education” last year to not even being on the House’s central education Committee. However, he does have a seat on a Subcommittee for student success.

There are a few seniors, meanwhile, who are metaphorically coasting to graduation day: Reps. Toby Overdorf, Chip Lamarca and David Smith are all members of Perez’s class, and none hold a leadership position outside of an alternating chair slot on a joint Committee.

Ending on a feel-good note: Reps. Patt Maney and Traci Koster have a sweet grandfather-granddaughter dynamic, and we’re looking forward to watching them work together as Chairs of the two Justice Subcommittees.

—”Gas will be the first big climate fight of the Donald Trump Era” via Zoë Schlanger of The Atlantic

—”The economy Is finally stable. Is that about to change?” via Ben Casselman of The New York Times

—”Just to be clear, no, Trump can’t be elected President again” via David S. Cohen of Rolling Stone

—”House Ethics Committee set to release investigation report on Matt Gaetz” via Jacqueline Alemany and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post

—”Gaetz acknowledges past womanizing, slams news that Ethics Committee may release embarrassing report” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”What Americans think of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” via Amanda Seitz and Linley Sanders of The Associated Press

—”How Tucker Carlson killed Mike Pompeo’s hopes of joining the Trump administration” via Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal

—“Why conservatives condemn Luigi Mangione and celebrate Daniel Penny” via Zack Beauchamp of Vox

—”The delay lasted 49 days. Can that really kill baseball in Tampa Bay?” via John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Disney World to refurbish Hall of Presidents as Trump takes office” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

“In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated — even some I never dated but who asked.”

— U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, after reports the House Ethics Committee may release a report detailing accusations of sexual misconduct.

Attorney General Ashley Moody gets an Off The Top Rope for announcing Florida will pursue state charges against would-be Donald Trump assassin Ryan Routh.

Those looking to see the soon-to-be 47th President in all his animatronic glory will have to wait, according to Disney, but they can enjoy some Take 5s while the “pardon our dust” signs are up.

Orange County Elections Supervisor Glen Gilzean was served a Sloe Your Roll by Orange Circuit Court Judge Luis Calderon, who denied his request to speed up his lawsuit against Orange County over his nearly $1 million budget payment this month.

USF, Bethune-Cookman face off this evening

The University of South Florida hosts Bethune-Cookman tonight in Tampa (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+.

The Bulls (5-5) will finish the 2024 calendar year with four straight games on their home court as they try to snap a two-game losing streak. USF dropped road games at Loyola Chicago and Utah State the past two Saturdays.

Tonight’s game brings an opportunity for the Bulls to gather some momentum. Bethune-Cookman, coached by former NBA All-Star Reggie Theus, is off to a 2-8 start and has not won a road game this season. The Wildcats have lost four straight games entering tonight’s matchup.

Bethune-Cookman has only beaten USF once in 17 previous meetings. All but one game between the two programs has been played in Tampa.

Jayden Reid leads the Bulls, averaging 13.2 points per game. He also leads in assists (37). Jamille Reynolds leads the team, averaging 8.3 rebounds per game and scoring 10.7 per contest.

After facing Bethune-Cookman, the Bulls will host East Texas A&M and Webber International before opening American Athletic Conference play on New Year’s Eve afternoon against East Carolina.

