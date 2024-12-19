Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.19.24

Good Thursday morning.

Formed in 1999, McNicholas & Associates is celebrating 25 years of excellence in strategic communications, ever-evolving, expanding and growing in notoriety.

The firm is widely known for delivering creative and data-driven public affairs and public relations strategies to whip policymakers and other decision-makers on various topics. It has provided communications services for high-profile litigators, including Johnny Cochran, Willie Gary and Richard Kibbey.

Cochrane is perhaps the best known for his claim to legal fame, being the headline-grabbing acquittal of O.J. Simpson in 1995 after he was charged in the double homicide of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Gary, meanwhile, won a $500 million lawsuit against Canadian business owner Raymond Loewen on behalf of funeral home operator Jeremiah Joseph O’Keefeover a contractual dispute. The case was the subject of a Hollywood blockbuster called “The Burial” in which Jamie Foxx portrayed Gary.

“From corporate initiatives to hyper-local stakeholder campaigns and years-long endeavors to strengthen public-private partnerships, our team has built a reputation over the past 25 years for delivering data-driven results,” said McNicholas & Associates President and Founder Tom McNicholas. “Our deep experience allows us to quickly adapt to help our clients succeed.”

A full-service firm, McNicholas & Associates has worked with businesses and leaders in various industries, including agriculture, athletics, construction, development, education, energy, health care and nonprofits. Other top clients include ARC of the Treasure Coast, the Atlanta Braves, Delaware North, Florida State University, GL Homes, Health First, the Houston Astros, Ocean Properties, Oxbridge Academy, Ranger Construction, United Healthcare, U.S. Sugar and the Washington Nationals.

Firm leader and namesake McNicholas also emphasizes community engagement, a commitment reflected in the firm’s work for public and public-facing clients. That includes Audubon of Martin County, the Economic Council of Martin County, the Florida Baseball Club, Leadership Florida, the Martin Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Palm City Chamber of Commerce, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center Foundation.

McNicholas has earned plenty of honors over his years of service, including the Martin County Economic Council’s Leader of the Year award, the Florida Public Relations Association’s Crisis Communicator of the Year award and numerous ADDY awards.

“During our first 25 years, it’s been very rewarding to work with wonderful people on extremely interesting and rewarding projects,” McNicholas said. “I’m excited for what lies ahead as we build on our momentum and partner with existing and new clients to achieve their goals.”

Thank you to everyone from Central Florida who has already volunteered to be a panelist for our upcoming edition of Central Florida’s Most Powerful Politicians. Your input will help us shape a meaningful list.

But we’re still short on participants.

Just like our Tampa Bay iteration, which many of you may be familiar with, the list will be derived from stakeholder input through a panel and our own unique scoring methodology.

We are looking for individuals with insider knowledge of Central Florida politics — from lobbyists to campaign managers to comms professionals, previous officeholders and members of the media. Ideally, we’d have at least a couple of dozen on the panel, more if there’s the appetite.

This won’t be a big-time obligation, and you can participate from the comfort of your own home, office or local watering hole. All we require of panelists is a ranked list of 25 elected officials — only elected officials — you think are deserving of the “most powerful” crown for 2025.

If you’d like to participate, please email me at [email protected].

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@GovRonDeSantis: Congress is attempting to deflect criticism of the grotesque CR by hiding behind disaster relief funding, a small fraction of this massive spending bill. This is an insult to Americans’ intelligence. Since 2022, Florida has invested over $3.4 billion in Florida’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund and raised nearly $100 million into the Florida Disaster Fund, which is used for disasters that affect our state. Over the same time frame, while Florida has weathered several catastrophic hurricanes, we have still paid down $3.6 billion in tax-supported debt. Florida proves that fiscal sanity is a choice. With this CR, Congress has chosen the opposite path — to continue wasting your tax dollars, exacerbating inflation, and driving our nation deeper into debt. They shouldn’t hide behind disaster relief; they’re willingly making these poor choices.

Tweet, tweet:

—@RealAnnaPaulina: Leadership put all of my disaster relief for 50,000 people that lost their homes, SBA funding and beaches relief in this. I had 13 people die in my district. It’s a shit sandwich that they knew I would get rolled for either way. My constituents need the emergency relief funding now. Not next year. I am genuinely disgusted with this entire process.

—@MattFaustini: Never did I expect @realannapaulina to ever surprise me but she is here. She is being honest, practical and doing the best she can out of a crap situation for the people of Pinellas County by voting for this CR & she has bipartisan support in her district behind her on this

—@RepJeffries: House Republicans have been ordered to shut down the government. And hurt the working-class Americans they claim to support. You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow.

—@reesejgorman: Wow — Kevin Hern, a member of leadership, when asked if he’s committed to supporting Speaker (Mike) Johnson on the floor in January: “We’ll see what transpires.”

—@MaxwellFrostFL: And just like that, Republican Unelected Co-President Elon Musk has killed the bill to keep the government from shutting down on Friday. All he had to do was make a few social media posts. (Donald) Trump said he’d empower working people; all he’s done is empower the ultra-wealthy.

—@RepGregSteube: There is no way I’m voting for this Christmas Parade of Horribles that is the latest Continuing Resolution. It’s one of the worst bills I’ve ever seen, packed with handouts for the swamp.

—@RepAaronBean: Conservatives have been building momentum ever since the election with talks of real government reform. Now, 7 days before Christmas and 33 days before President Trump takes office, there is a roadblock in the form of a 1,500-page CR. I am a NO. It is time to go back to the drawing board and give the American people the change they are demanding.

—@FmrRepMattGaetz: Someone suggested the following plan to me: 1. Show up on 1/3/2025 to Congress 2. Participate in Speaker election (I was elected to the 119th Congress, after all …) 3. Take the oath 4. File a privileged motion to expose every “me too” settlement paid using public funds (even of former members) 5. Resign and start my @OANN program at 9 p.m. EST on January 6, 2025.

—@Kat_Cammack: Conservative Republicans should start an OnlyFans account, considering how often we get screwed … The CR is a bad deal.

Tweet, tweet:

—@BurgessEv: (Mitt) Romney: “I don’t think I’ve had a better friend in the United States Senate than Kyrsten Sinema. We are best friends.”

—@VoteRandyFine: What’s funny is that the Jew-haters and Muslim terror-lovers are so dumb they don’t realize I posted this to trigger them. Every moronic comment fires me up. Oh, and we WILL be banning political flags in government offices — sorry, wackos: the Israeli flag is not ONE ….

—@SteveSchale: One outcome, certainly here in FL (and elsewhere, I understand) of the decision to defund partisan infrastructure and to stand up “the groups” is the “party” has moved left — as the pressure on Dem policymakers is ideological from left instead from party focused on median voters

— TOP STORY —

“In reversal, key House panel votes to release Matt Gaetz ethics report” via Alayna Treene, Manu Raju and Sarah Ferris of CNN — The House Ethics Committee secretly voted earlier this month to release its report into the conduct of former Rep. Gaetz before the end of this Congress, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.

The report is now expected to be made public after the House’s final day of votes this year as lawmakers leave Washington for the holidays, those sources said.

The vote, which has not previously been reported, amounts to a stark reversal for the panel after it had voted along party lines in late November not to release the investigation results.

The decision to release the report suggests that some Republicans ultimately decided to side with Democrats on the matter, and it is unclear if the Committee will once again change course now that it has voted.

—“Gaetz acknowledges past womanizing, slams news that Ethics Committee may release embarrassing report” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

Tweet, tweet:

— LEGISLATIVE —

“John Snyder, Kevin Steele to steer new information tech-focused panel prioritized by House Speaker” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republicans Snyder and Steele, two House members with backgrounds in tech entrepreneurship, will have a strong hand in guiding Florida’s future investments in information technology (IT), a major focus of House Speaker Daniel Perez. Perez just named Snyder and Steele as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively, of the chamber’s new Information Technology Budget and Policy Subcommittee. They’ll lead a diverse group of 16 fellow lawmakers to hear from and dictate in-state strategies for the IT industry, including how and where to spend state dollars in the fast-growing market. Both are suitable choices. Snyder, a Stuart-based U.S. Marine Corps veteran, owns and operates ESI Works, a tech-reliant recruitment and payroll company specializing in health care and education staffing.

“Adam Anderson to play leadership role in health care, insurance” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Rep. Anderson has been named to leadership roles in two Committees, giving him a key role in legislative decision-making related to health care and insurance. Anderson, for the 2025 and 2026 Sessions, will chair the Health Care Facilities and Systems Subcommittee and will serve as Vice Chair for the Insurance and Banking Subcommittee. Under Anderson’s leadership, the health care Subcommittee will address issues examining consumer price transparency initiatives, regulating health facilities, and overseeing Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance programs that serve low-income Floridians. The Subcommittee will tackle matters concerning commercial health insurance coverage and the state employee group health plan.

“Southwest Florida lands natural resources, education and economic Chairs in House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — In the 2025 Session, Southwest Florida will have significant sway in the House on issues ranging from disaster response to economic and education policy. Committee assignments released by Speaker Perez put some of the region’s veteran lawmakers in key posts. He had already announced top leadership appointments, with Rep. James Buchanan, a Venice Republican, chairing the House Commerce Committee and Rep. Will Robinson, a Bradenton Republican, heading the State Affairs Committee. Now it’s clear that many Subcommittees will have a Southwest Florida resident at the helm. Rep. Adam Botana, a Bonita Springs Republican, will chair the House Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee.

“Barge Canal boat ramp tops Citrus County’s legislative wish list” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Citrus County’s state projects did not fare well with Gov. Ron DeSantis this year. Commissioners are hoping 2025 sets a better tone. The county met with lobbyists and new House District 23 Rep. JJ Grow to begin mapping out a legislative priority plan that focuses on completing long-awaited projects, while keeping successful programs intact. Commissioners tentatively agreed on three specific budget requests: $7.2 million to fund the construction of phase one of the multilane Cross Florida Barge Canal Boat Ramp, $3.5 million to relocate the Inverness Highlands Fire Station to the Inverness Airport and $5 million for construction of a multipurpose path along Halls River Road in Homosassa.

“Education union lists teacher raises as top 2025 legislative priority” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Teacher salaries in Florida still lag far behind those in other comparably sized states and the state’s largest teachers union believes there’s no time like the coming Session to shore up that deficiency. The Florida Education Association (FEA) put raises and expanded health care benefits for public school teachers atop its list of 2025 priorities. Other goals include helping qualified, experienced teachers earn multiyear contracts, enhance the Florida Retirement System without adding to employer costs, protecting the “academic freedom” of teachers and students, and prioritizing teacher-led assessments over state-mandated tests. “By ensuring that resources are available, the Florida Legislature can demonstrate its commitment to providing every child with the education they deserve, regardless of race, income or ZIP code,” FEA personnel wrote.

— SPECIALS —

“Dermatologist Terrence Cronin is fourth candidate to seek HD 32 seat Debbie Mayfield plans to leave” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Dr. Cronin, a Melbourne dermatologist, has become the fourth Republican candidate to announce his candidacy for the soon-to-open House District 32 seat. That Mayfield now holds the Central Brevard County seat. But Mayfield plans to leave the seat to run for the Senate in Senate District 19, which covers Central and South Brevard. The Senate seat is being vacated by Randy Fine, who, in turn, is running for an open congressional seat. Cronin is the immediate past president of the American Academy of Dermatology and has advocated for skin cancer patients for many years in Washington. He recently was appointed as an ambassador to the 26th World Congress of Dermatology and has spoken internationally on skin cancer treatments.

“This is why you have to re-request a mail-in ballot ahead of Florida’s Special Elections” via Molly Reed of Click Orlando — The Supervisor of Elections in Volusia County wants to get the word out: A Special Election is coming up. If you want to vote by mail, you have less than a month to request a ballot. This year, even if you voted by mail for the 2024 Elections, you must request it again. The election is for the 6th District since Representative Mike Walz resigned to take a position on Trump’s team. “Nobody is thinking there will be an election, so it’s throwing people probably for a little loop because in the early stages of ‘26, we would mail something out to people that voted by mail before,” said Lisa Lewis, the Supervisor of Elections for Volusia County.

— TRANSITION —

“After Donald Trump’s victory, Republicans trust the election system again” via Charles Homans of The New York Times — Americans are more confident in the country’s election system than they have been at any time since the 2020 Election, according to a new study — a shift owed to a sea change in Republican sentiment since Trump’s election. The findings, which echo other post-election polling, underscore Trump’s role in encouraging Republican suspicion of unwelcome results and reveal stark differences in how Republican and Democratic voters have handled recent losses. “The increase is heartening,” said Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth College and a director of Bright Line Watch, which commissioned the survey from YouGov. The group is a consortium of political scientists that has conducted regular polls on democracy issues since 2017.

“Trump taps MAGA loyalists who lost their own races for plum administration jobs” via Sahil Kapur and Matt Dixon of NBC News — Trump is tapping a slate of loyal allies for plum federal government jobs after they lost races to Democrats in recent years partly due to their ties to Trump himself. These appointments include two former Georgia Senators who lost their races in 2020 after promoting Trump’s false claims that he won the last election. Trump’s hand-picked Georgia Senate candidate in 2022, former football player Herschel Walker, was tapped late Tuesday to be ambassador to the Bahamas. Mehmet Oz, the doctor and TV personality who Trump elevated to run for Senate in Pennsylvania two years ago, has been selected to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Kari Lake, the Trump ally who lost races in Arizona for Governor in 2022 and for Senate in 2024, has been chosen to run Voice of America, an international news broadcaster backed by U.S. funding.

“Trump says his inaugural will be about unity. It might be a tough sell.” via Peter Nicholas of NBC News — In what would be a political makeover for the ages, Trump says that moments after he takes the oath of office next month, he’ll cast himself as something notably off-brand: a unifier. The theme of his inaugural address? “Unity,” he told Kristen Welker, moderator of NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” in a recent interview. “It will make you happy: unity,” he said. “It’s going to be a message of unity.” What that means in practice is, for now, anyone’s guess. Trump rose to power in 2016 by dint of a divided electorate. He lost the White House four years later and won it back last month by delivering much the same hard-line message in much the same blunt terms. “Having essentially vanquished the Democratic Party in Congress and [won the] popular vote and the electoral vote, I think he sees that there’s a major opportunity here for bipartisanship and breakthroughs,” said Dick Morris, an informal political adviser to Trump over the years and once a campaign adviser to Bill Clinton.

“Some GOP Sens reluctant on Tulsi Gabbard for DNI” via Newsmax — Eight Republican Senators are unsure about supporting former Democratic member of Congress Gabbard to become America’s top spy, according to a Trump transition source and a second source with knowledge of the issue, increasing doubts about whether her nomination will secure Senate confirmation. A Trump associate in close contact with the team trying to push the President-elect’s nominees through the Senate also said there was serious pessimism about whether Gabbard could secure the votes she needs to become director of national intelligence. The transition team source and the source familiar with the issue said eight Republican Senators harbored doubts about supporting the former lawmaker because she was unprepared to answer tough questions during an initial round of meetings last week on Capitol Hill.

“Federal workers union vows to fight Trump push to end remote work” via Sarah Fortinsky of The Hill — The largest federal workers union vowed to fight Trump’s administration if he pushes to block a contract signed by the Joe Biden administration allowing federal workers to keep working remotely. Trump said at his first post-election news conference that he would challenge in court the “very terrible” contract signed with the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) that extended remote work protections until 2029. “If people don’t come back to work, come back into the office, they’re going to be dismissed. And somebody in the Biden administration gave a five-year waiver of that, so that for five years people don’t have to come back into the office,” Trump said.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“A weary Joe Biden heads for the exit” via Peter Baker and Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times — It was a long day in Angola. Biden had already visited a port facility bracketed with cranes and toured a factory filled with conveyor belts. So, by the time he sat down at a large wooden circular table in a warm, stuffy room with African leaders, he put his head in his hand and briefly closed his eyes as the speeches droned on. Flying across the world would have tired even a President younger than 82. But the point, as he saw it, was that he came. He traveled thousands of miles to highlight a new U.S.-backed railway that could transform the economies of Africa and supply resources for America. He came. He did not have to.

“Biden calls for ban on congressional stock trading” via The Associated Press — Biden endorsed a ban on congressional stock trading in an interview released this week, belatedly weighing in on an issue debated on Capitol Hill for years. “Nobody in the Congress should be able to make money in the stock market while they’re in the Congress,” Biden said. The interview was conducted by Faiz Shakir, a political adviser for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, and published by A More Perfect Union, a pro-labor advocacy and journalism organization. It’s unclear what impact Biden’s statement could have, coming only a month before his term ends.

“Supreme Court will take up TikTok’s bid to avoid U.S. ban” via Christine Mui and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — The Supreme Court said it will decide whether a looming ban on TikTok in the U.S. violates the First Amendment. The high court put the case on an unusually accelerated timeline, agreeing to hear arguments on Jan. 10 — nine days before a law is slated to take effect that would ban the popular app or force its Beijing-based owner, ByteDance, to sell it. TikTok had asked the justices to grant an emergency injunction that would have temporarily put the law on hold and lifted its Jan. 19 deadline while the high court considered whether to take up the case. That process could have taken months and would have given Trump time to try to craft a resolution to the dispute. Instead, the justices decided to receive a full legal briefing through the holidays on the First Amendment issues at stake and to hear the case before Trump’s inauguration. It is not clear how quickly the court will rule.

“Supreme Court to weigh state moves to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood” via The Associated Press — The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will consider South Carolina’s move to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, the latest abortion-related case since the justices overturned Roe v. Wade. The court agreed to take up the state’s appeal of a lower court ruling focused on whether Medicaid patients can sue over their right to choose their own qualified provider. The case will be argued in the Spring. South Carolina moved in 2018 to cut off funding to Planned Parenthood, which uses the money for family planning rather than abortions. Medicaid does not pay for abortion except in cases when a pregnant woman’s life is at risk or the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. The organization has said it gets less than $100,000 in South Carolina, one of many conservative states that sought to halt or reduce public funding for Planned Parenthood.

“Senate passes defense bill that will raise troop pay and aims to counter China’s power” via The Associated Press — The Senate passed a defense bill Wednesday that authorizes significant pay raises for junior enlisted service members, aims to counter China’s growing power and boosts overall military spending to $895 billion while also stripping coverage of transgender medical treatments for children of military members. The annual defense authorization bill usually gains strong bipartisan support and has not failed to pass Congress in nearly six decades, but the Pentagon policy measure in recent years has become a battleground for cultural issues. Republicans this year sought to tack on to the legislation priorities for social conservatives, contributing to a months-long negotiation over the bill and a falloff in support from Democrats. Still, the bill passed comfortably 85-14, sending it to Biden. Eleven Senators who caucus with Democrats, as well as three Republicans, voted against the legislation.

“House Ethics Committee reviewing complaint against Cory Mills” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The House Ethics Committee will review a complaint involving U.S. Rep. Mills. But the bipartisan body provided few details on the impetus of any accusation against the New Smyrna Beach Republican. A statement from the Committee released late Monday said it “has extended the matter” involving Mills. The short statement said the action involved an issue transmitted to the Committee on Aug. 29. “The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter following its organizational meeting and adoption of Committee Rules in the 119th Congress.” Mills won re-election in November to a second term over Democrat Jennifer Adams. He also defeated Republican Primary challenger Michael Johnson on Aug. 20, before the Ethics Committee received anything about the matter.

“Carlos Giménez: ‘Drones pose a threat,’ feds don’t know anything” via Damita Menezes of The Hill — U.S. Rep. Giménez warned that the federal government lacks a clear understanding of widespread drone sightings across the U.S., calling the situation a potential national security vulnerability. Giménez, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, told NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live” that he is deeply concerned about the government’s inability to track or identify the origins of numerous drone flights. “The federal government hasn’t the faintest idea what’s going on with these drones,” the Florida Republican said. “That concerns me more than anything else.” The comments come after multiple drone sightings across the East Coast, including near military installations in New Jersey and Ohio.

“Bill Posey looks back at accomplishments and sudden close to years of service” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Posey spent decades urging greater transparency and accountability in government. Heading into 2024, he felt optimistic he could serve one last term with Trump back in the White House. Instead, Posey said health concerns made a re-election run this year impractical. Faced with eye problems reminiscent of issues that cost the Congressman’s father his sight, Posey said he decided to retire shortly before a qualifying deadline and called former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos. “I said if, if you’re interested in stepping up for this job, I need to know because I might not be able to go on,” Posey said. “It’s a real short window here whether I just want to open up a free-for-all or what.”

“Toy Association looks to Ballard Partners for tariff relief” via Kevin McCauley of O’Dwyer’s — The Toy Association has hired Ballard Partners, which has close ties to Trump, to represent tariff matters. A November report by Trade Partnership Worldwide for the National Retail Federation found that Trump’s tariff proposals would slam the toy industry. Currently, U.S. tariffs on toy imports are 0.1%. Trump’s proposals would increase the price of toys from 36% to 56% if the cost of the increased tariffs are passed through in retail prices. Higher prices and loss of spending power would harm low-income families the most because they spend more than three times as much as their after-tax income on toys as do high-income households.

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis lashes out at congressional self-dealing amid spat over spending deal” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In a pair of posts on X, DeSantis ripped the legislative body for recent moves that he believes prove their interest in power and preeminence over citizens. Commenting on a Christmas omnibus bill holding current spending levels, DeSantis remarked, “It’s like déjà vu all over again,” to denounce the continuing resolution that would fund the government through March 14. DeSantis was responding to U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who spotlighted an apparent reversal by House Speaker Mike Johnson. Johnson promised earlier this Fall that no such omnibus would be acceptable. But times have changed, apparently. In another tweet, DeSantis commented on a cost-of-living pay raise in the bill and an exemption from the Affordable Care Act for legislators, offering a structural suggestion to fix it that would be a heavy lift.

“Florida pursues charge against suspect in Trump assassination attempt for a crash after his arrest” via The Associated Press — Florida authorities announced Wednesday that they’re pursuing a criminal case against a man accused of trying to assassinate Trump for a car crash that occurred after law enforcement stopped traffic to catch him. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she obtained an arrest warrant for Ryan Wesley Routh, who is already being held on federal charges in the assassination attempt. Moody said she is pursuing a charge of attempted felony murder for a crash that seriously injured a 6-year-old girl after officials shut down traffic on Interstate 95 as they tried to apprehend the suspect. A spokesperson for Moody said prosecutors will file the new charge when Routh is in state custody. The multi-vehicle crash happened about 30 minutes after Routh’s arrest on I-95, according to the state’s investigation, but Moody said it was a result of his actions. The girl, who was traveling with her family, had serious injuries, Moody said.

“State estimates Hurricane Milton claims have risen by another $100M” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The reported value of insurance claims due to Hurricane Milton have climbed another $100 million. The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has been keeping a running tally of claims made since the storm slammed the Gulf Coast on Oct. 9 and crossed the peninsula before exiting into the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 10. There is now a total of $3.448 billion in Florida insurance claims due to Milton. That’s the figure racked up as of Dec. 11, and it is a jump of more than $100 million from the figure posted just before Thanksgiving Day, when there was a total of $3.334 billion in claims due to the storm. OIR posts the figures for hurricane insurance claims on its website that keeps tabs on Catastrophic Claims Data and Reporting.

“Florida Bar elects Board of Governors members and President” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Florida Bar has decided on several members of its Board of Governors and the President-elect of the legal organization. Eighteen members of the Board of Governors will be returning to the panel after being re-elected to repeat two-year terms. No one ran against those incumbents. The Florida Bar also elected three new members to the Board who also faced no opposition. Seat 2, representing Florida 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County, is being contested. Florida Bar voting members have until March 1 to email or mail ballots to the organization for Seat 2. If there’s a need for a runoff election, that will be held in April. Candidates in that race include Benjamin Hill IV, Diane Marger Moore and Michael J. Trentalange, who have filed to replace retiring Board member Amy S. Farrior. All new terms begin in June. Each post’s term lasts until June 19, 2026, or until a successor is elected or qualifies.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“New charges target ex-Miami Congressman for lobbying on behalf of sanctioned Venezuelan tycoon” via The Associated Press — A federal grand jury in Washington has returned an indictment against former Congressman David Rivera for failing to register as a foreign agent of a sanctioned Venezuelan media tycoon on whose behalf the Miami Republican allegedly lobbied the Trump administration. The indictment is the second set of criminal charges to examine Rivera’s relationship with Raúl Gorrín, a billionaire business owner charged in 2018 and again in 2024 with bribing senior Venezuelan officials in corrupt deals to embezzle state funds from Nicolas Maduro’s administration. The indictment unsealed alleges that Rivera, between June 2019 and April 2020, lobbied U.S. officials, including an unnamed senior official in the executive branch, to remove sanctions against Gorrín.

“Frank Artiles appeals conviction in ‘ghost candidate’ case” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Sen. Artiles has followed through on his plan to appeal his conviction in an election conspiracy case for which he was sentenced to two months in jail and a lengthy probation period. Artiles’ lawyers filed a Notice of Appeal on Tuesday, one day before the deadline Circuit Judge Miguel de la O gave them to appeal. Gainesville resident Mark Glaeser, a database researcher and programmer, first flagged Artiles’ appeal Wednesday. Last month, de la O sentenced Artiles to 60 days in jail with credit for time served, 500 hours of community service, and five years for each of three felony counts for which he was found guilty. But the judge stayed Artiles’ sentencing because his attorneys said they would appeal what many considered a slap on the wrist for election meddling that cost a sitting Senator his seat.

“Jamaican ‘illegal alien’ sentenced to one day in jail for voter fraud in Broward” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A Jamaican citizen with a lengthy rap sheet living in Broward County will spend just one day behind bars for illegally voting in a pair of 2022 Special Elections. Alford Nelson, a 58-year-old immigrant known also as “Alfred Samuels,” pleaded no contest and was adjudicated guilty to two counts of voting as an unqualified elector. He was sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for one day served and $1,268 in fees, mostly for the cost of his defense and prosecution. Nelson initially faced up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine based on third-degree felony penalties. Judge Peter Holden of the 17th Judicial Circuit Court presided over the case, which began after Nelson’s arrest on Oct. 20, 2022, by Florida’s then-new Election Crime Unit.

“Tiny cottages for homeless people could be coming to Palm Beach County” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Palm Beach County officials are moving forward with a plan to curb homelessness by introducing tiny cottages. Beyond a place to sleep at night, these tiny homes would provide people with a bathroom, shower and kitchen. And in the face of Florida’s new law banning people from sleeping in public spaces such as in parks, bus stops, on the beach and on sidewalks overnight, this may provide a tangible solution, county officials say. “My job is making sure we have a workable solution to cure homelessness that doesn’t cost the taxpayers any more money,” said Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs, who has championed the tiny cottages idea.

“Hollywood honors homebuilding family of judge, former lawmaker with street naming” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Part of North 46th Avenue in Hollywood will bear the family name of a local judge and former state lawmaker whose roots run 74 years deep. City Commissioners this month unanimously approved a measure to dub a stretch of the avenue between Sheridan Street and Hollywood Boulevard “Marvin Gottlieb Avenue” after the late father of Broward County Judge Kenneth Gottlieb. According to 17th Judicial Circuit Public Information Officer Sallie James, it’s an honorary co-naming, so it won’t change the street’s official name or any associated address. “It’s an incredible honor for my family that my father be recognized this way,” Kenneth Gottlieb said. “We are truly humbled that a street our family has lived and worked on for decades has been named after a father who was so committed to the community.”

“FAU renames football stadium after striking $22M sponsorship deal with local bank” via Andrew Marra of the Palm Beach Post — Florida Atlantic University will rename its football stadium after nailing down its first naming-rights deal for the 13-year-old facility. Flagler Credit Union has agreed to pay the university $22.5 million over 15 years for naming-rights to the 30,000-person-capacity stadium. The stadium’s new name will be Flagler Credit Union Stadium. The deal, approved unanimously by the university’s Board of Trustees, came one day before Wednesday’s Boca Raton Bowl, which will be played at the stadium between James Madison University and Western Kentucky University. As part of the deal, the credit union’s logo will be displayed on the stadium, and street signs will be marked on the way to the stadium.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Judge denies Glen Gilzean’s request to speed up lawsuit over budget fight” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County Elections Supervisor Gilzean is petitioning the courts to speed up his lawsuit against Orange County over his nearly $1 million budget payment this month. “Bottom line is we’re in a predicament,” Daniel Langley, Gilzean’s attorney, told a judge Wednesday. Gilzean has run out of money to pay his employees or his vendors, Langley said. And it’s Orange County’s fault because they refuse to hand over Gilzean’s allocated budget payment, Langley countered, calling for urgency to move Gilzean’s lawsuit forward in the courts. But Orange County Attorney Debra Babb-Nutcher argued that Gilzean’s situation is a mess of his own making because he spent millions of dollars on “his pet organizations.” It’s also not an emergency because the Orange County Commission promised to cover Gilzean’s upcoming Dec. 26 payroll expense for his employees, Babb-Nutcher argued in court.

“How Disney conspired with government officials to steal over $100M from theme park workers” via Judd Legum and Noel Sims of Popular Information — A landmark 2018 report by researchers at Occidental College found that workers at Disneyland were paid such low wages that they struggled to make ends meet. In response, Anaheim, California voters approved the Living Wage Ordinance, known as Measure L. Measure L applies to hospitality employers in Anaheim that benefit from a “city subsidy.” This clearly applied to Disneyland because, in 2015, the Anaheim City Council “approved a policy to reimburse Disney for any future admissions tax for up to 45 years.” And in 2016, “Disney received a $267-million tax break for a planned luxury hotel.” However, as Measure L gained momentum, Disney asked the Anaheim City Council to tear up those agreements. The City Council complied.

“2 Volusia County men charged in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol. Will they be pardoned by Trump?” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Two Volusia County men are facing federal charges for reportedly helping rioters breach police lines during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and assaulting law enforcement officers, including using a large Trump 2020 “Keep America Great” sign as a battering ram, according to federal prosecutors. Jarod Lee Hawks, 43, of Port Orange and John William Padgett, 40, of Edgewater, were charged with eight counts in a federal indictment, including felonies of “assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers” and “assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon” and “civil disorder.”

“Ousted Palm Bay City Manager Suzanne Sherman to receive more than $160K in severance” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Former Palm Bay City Manager Sherman will be receiving more than $160,000 in severance pay in the wake of her ouster by the City Council. On Nov. 21, the Council voted 3-2 to remove Sherman, who had been City Manager since January 2021 and had a salary of $240,772 a year. During the first regular meeting, the vote was taken for three new City Council members — two of whom voted in favor of removing Sherman and one who voted against it. Some Council members cited Sherman’s job performance as City Manager as the reason for her firing. However, Sherman had never been given a performance evaluation as City Manager.

“State approves up to $65M for Cape Canaveral space project ‘to cement Florida’s place in history’” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Space Florida approved up to $65 million of state funds to help stimulate a $1.8 billion launch site project in Cape Canaveral known as “Project Hinton.” In a vote held by the state’s aerospace finance and development authority during a special project Board of Directors meeting, members approved matching grant funds sought by the unnamed company’s application of up to $50 million for the construction of a “high-volume production facility, high bay and related infrastructure” through Space Florida’s Call for Projects within the Florida Spaceport Improvement Program in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation. It also approved $15 million in common-use funds for “utility improvements including power modifications and industrial wastewater treatment.”

“Nemours Children’s Hospital to get $300 million expansion on its Lake Nona campus” via James Wilkins of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Nemours Children’s Health plans to expand its pediatric hospital and develop two new facilities on its Lake Nona campus, spending $300 million in Central Florida during the next four years, the health system announced this week. The 110,000-square-foot expansion of the pediatric hospital will double the size of its emergency department, increase space for the hospital’s imaging department and add new inpatient beds and observation rooms. The hospital also plans to expand its surgery department, orthopedics division and sports medicine and rehabilitation services. The new facilities should be ready for patients by 2028.

“Kissimmee has landed: Commissioners finally OK fees for airplanes that touch down at city airport” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — After circling above the runway for months, Kissimmee Commissioners finally brought in for a landing the issue of fees for airplanes that touch down at the city’s airport. Despite pilot pushback, Commissioners will implement a $3 landing fee for every 1,000 pounds of aircraft weight for planes not based at Kissimmee Gateway Airport beginning in 2025. Helicopters will have to pay $20 upon landing. The airport will use a third-party vendor, Vector Airport Systems, to monitor and collect fees — for a 15% cut over three years. Kissimmee becomes the only airport in the state with landing fees for general aviation planes under 5,000 pounds. Any emergency, law enforcement or nonprofit medical aircraft are exempt from the fees. “This is no different than any other business that needs additional funding to either operate, sustain or maintain,” Commissioner Angela Eady said. “This is what we have to do … there’s no other way around this.”

“Florida Conservation Group applauds Cabinet for OK’ing easements in Northern Everglades, Kissimmee Valley” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Florida Cabinet is signing off on another set of conservation easements to protect over 10,000 acres in the Northern Everglades and Kissimmee Valley. The Florida Conservation Group (FCG), which has worked to secure several other major easements in the state in recent years, pushed for three of those new easements through the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP). The easements backed by FCG will protect land in the Overstreet Ranch in Osceola County, the Williamson Cattle Company just north of Lake Okeechobee and the One Nine Cattle Company in Okeechobee County. The RFLPP is operated by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), which Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson oversees.

“Inside Disney’s decision to settle a Trump defamation suit” via Brooks Barnes of The New York Times — When Disney settled last week with Trump in his defamation case against ABC News, it led to accusations that the company had caved to him. Media law experts predicted the move would embolden Trump to file other lawsuits that could test the limits of the First Amendment. Disney executives had anticipated the blowback. But they also determined that they had a flawed case — and that the company could risk damaging press protections for everyone by continuing to fight and hurt the Disney brand. Concerns among Disney lawyers have been rising for months. In July, a federal judge in Florida, Cecilia M. Altonaga, denied the media giant’s motion to dismiss the suit, which Trump had filed in the Spring. However, her commentary was more worrisome for Disney, ABC’s parent company. In a 21-page order, Judge Altonaga dismantled Disney’s three-pronged argument for tossing the case.

“Florida State Guard will establish a central base at Lakeland Linder Airport” via Sara Megan-Walsh of The Lakeland Ledger — The Florida State Guard has struck a 30-year agreement to build a new base at Lakeland Linder International Airport. Lakeland officials approved a contract Monday morning to lease 8.9 undeveloped acres on the south side of Lakeland Linder to the Florida State Guard to build a new training and public safety base. It will be located north of Geico’s office building, west of NOAA’s Aircraft Operations Center, and close to an area of the airport grounds known as Paradise City Field. “This project greatly enhances the agency’s statewide posture and will serve as a critical air base for the State Guard’s rapidly expanding aviation footprint,” said Jay Arnold, the Florida State Guard’s Chief of Staff.

“New Florida Poly president to forgo inauguration ceremony to instead fund student scholarships” via Florida Politics — Florida Polytechnic University’s new president, Devin Stephenson, will skip his formal inauguration ceremony and instead allocate funds that would have been spent on the event to student scholarships. The inauguration, planned for January, was expected to cost more than $100,000. “I am deeply committed to ensuring that the resources entrusted to us are used to directly benefit those we serve — our students,” Stephenson wrote in a letter to the university community. “Prioritizing their futures is at the heart of everything I do, always making sure we provide them with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive.” Stephenson assumed his role as Florida Poly’s new president in July.

— LOCAL: TB —

“After election, key staff leave Hillsborough state attorney’s office” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — In the month since Suzy Lopez secured a full four-year term as Hillsborough County’s state attorney, at least two high-level prosecutors in her office have announced their departures, including one of her chief assistants. At the same time, turnover in the special victims unit, which handles some of the office’s most egregious and difficult cases, has been noticeable, with three attorneys leaving or planning to leave in the past month. Meanwhile, the office continues to go without an attorney to review cases for wrongful convictions. Kimberly Hindman, the chief assistant who oversees all of the office’s felony divisions, will leave next month to take a similar leadership role in the administration of incoming Hillsborough Public Defender Lisa McLean.

“Inflation continues to rise in Tampa Bay” via Devonta Davis of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Inflation continues to climb throughout the nation, and Tampa Bay is feeling the effects, too, according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The Labor Department said the consumer price index — a measure of everyday costs like gasoline, groceries and rent — rose 0.3% in November to 2.7% annually. The report said inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy are persistent despite progress in bringing inflation closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2%. The consumer price index includes two inflation rates: headline and core. Headline comprises all consumer spending categories, such as food, housing and transportation. Core inflation excludes those categories.

“USF remembers 100 years of the Gandy Bridge” via Tim Wronka of Spectrum News — It opened in November 1924, making it the first bridge to cross Tampa Bay. “To my mind, this was the beginning of the birth of Tampa Bay as a market. As a unit,” said Andy Huse, curator of Florida Studies at the USF Library. The library has a collection on the history of the Gandy Bridge, with documents, photos, an opening day program, and even sheet music written for the bridge’s opening. “If you wanted to celebrate back then, you did it with sheet music,” Huse explained. “A foxtrot was written about Gandy Bridge.” Huse said that before the Gandy was opened, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties were very fragmented. “It might take the better part of a day to get from Tampa to St. Petersburg, over the bay. Typically, it could take nine or 10 hours, depending on what the roads were like,” Huse said.

“New study ranks Tampa and St. Pete within 100 best U.S. cities for celebrating Christmas” via Patrick Henkels of WTSP — Finance company WalletHub has released a list of the top 100 U.S. Cities for celebrating an affordable Christmas, and two Tampa Bay destinations were ranked within that study. Tampa and St. Petersburg landed spots on the list, with the former coming in at No. 26 and the latter earning a No. 67 ranking. To determine the best spots for celebrating the holiday, analysts compared the 100 cities across five different categories. “With inflation making Christmas celebrations, gifts, food and travel more expensive, certain cities are much better for your wallet than others during the holiday,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo stated in the study.







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Citing tax dollars spent, judge urges Florida School District to settle book ban lawsuit” via Douglas Soule of the USA Today Network-Florida — A federal judge is recommending that the Escambia County School Board enter into a settlement with those suing it for book banning, citing how it’s spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to cover legal fees. A settlement “should be particularly important to (the School Board) because it is spending taxpayer money to defend this suit, and it could end up having to pay all or part of Plaintiffs’ attorney’s fees on top of its own attorneys’ fees if Plaintiffs prevail in this case,” wrote Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell II in the footnote of a court order late last month.

“Large tract of wetlands on Amelia Island donated to North Florida Land Trust” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Nearly 400 acres of property on Amelia Island has been donated to the North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) for coastal conservation. The nonprofit NFLT was bestowed the land from the Thornton family. The tract of property totals 396 acres and is being set aside for conservation in perpetuity to remain in its natural state. The property encompasses about 2 miles near Fort Clinch State Park and runs along Egan’s Creek in Nassau County in and surrounding Fernandina Beach. Keeping the property in its pristine condition will also help protect the state park, NFLT officials said in a press release. The property donated this month also falls within the Land Trust’s Salt Marsh and Coastal Resilience Priority Preservation Area.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“New Manatee County Commissioners set tone against overdevelopment headed into 2025” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Following a landslide victory for grassroots candidates during the 2024 Elections, Manatee County Commissioners seem poised to challenge developers on construction of new homes as population growth crowds local roads and schools. During a public land use meeting held last week, several Manatee County Commissioners announced their intent to scrutinize development proposals made to the Board for impact on existing public roads, schools and other infrastructure. Commissioners also approved plats for neighborhoods in Lakewood Ranch and other developments, approved a new community district in north Manatee, and approved a change in zoning that could lead to a new Chipotle restaurant on Manatee Avenue.

“Sarasota arts leaders hope DeSantis’ veto of arts funding is a one-time thing” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — Without much fanfare, DeSantis stunned members of the arts community and their supporters up and down the Sunshine State in June when he stripped all $32 million in state arts funding from the 2025 fiscal year budget. Six months later, some of those in the arts community in Sarasota still haven’t gotten over it and hope it never happens again. “Last year was the first year since funding began that the arts were zeroed out. Even during the Great Recession and the pandemic, our state saw the value in providing support for the arts. It was good business,” said Joseph McKenna, president and CEO of the Sarasota Orchestra, speaking during a Sarasota County legislative delegation meeting.

— TOP OPINION —

“Sen. Lara Trump would be the worst kind of nepotism” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The U.S. Constitution bars titles of nobility like lords, ladies, earls and countesses, but says nothing about political dynasties, of which there have been hundreds. Two Presidents, John Adams and George H.W. Bush, preceded sons to the White House. John F. Kennedy’s two surviving brothers became Senators, and two nephews served in Congress. But no President in office has ever had the stupendous advantage of a near-relative serving simultaneously in the Senate and none should. Now especially is no time for such offensive nepotism — especially if it comes from an appointment and not chosen by voters. Trump, who returns to the White House on Jan. 6, already has too much sway over Congress without his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, being appointed to a prospective Senate vacancy in Florida. DeSantis should just say no. It would be an enormous service to Congress, the country and our state. As for DeSantis himself, it would mean getting his dignity back.

— OPINIONS —

“Protect state parks, and shield Floridians from gun violence” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — A very good bill the Florida Legislature should consider in 2025 has already been filed, and so have two of the worst, fed by the gun lobby’s insatiable demands. The good one, Senate Bill 80, puts Florida’s award-winning state parks off limits to the scheming and exploitation that brought out thousands of protesters last Summer. House Bill 31 would allow the open carry of firearms, which is now legal in public only if concealed. The NRA and its allies have lobbied for this tirelessly, unsatisfied even with the Legislature’s insane decision last year to abolish Florida’s concealed weapon permit requirement. Senate Bill 94, by Sen. Fine, would allow youths 18, 19 and 20 to buy rifles and shotguns again. (Federal law has long prohibited them from buying handguns.) The bills are parting shots — pun intended — by legislators running for Congress in multi-candidate Special Elections where the gun lobby’s money and votes could be decisive.

“Karen Moore: A dream or the product of a united effort? Florida on its way to cut childhood poverty in half” via Florida Politics —While Florida has not yet achieved its goal of halving childhood poverty by 2030, significant progress has been made. The Florida Chamber Foundation’s recent analysis shows that the state’s childhood poverty rate has dropped to 16.9%, a decrease of 6.4 percentage points since 2016. This means 218,852 children have risen out of poverty since the start of the Florida Prosperity Project. However, 714,768 children in Florida still live in poverty, facing hunger, educational struggles and barriers to economic opportunity. The Moore Agency, located near one of these ZIP codes (32304 in Tallahassee, where 43.4% of children live in poverty), has been a longtime partner of the Florida Prosperity Project, supporting efforts to cut childhood poverty in half by 2030. We’ve also long partnered with the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce’s Classroom Connection program, pairing businesses with Title 1 elementary school classrooms to directly support students and teachers.

— ALOE —

“Cut down your own Florida Christmas tree in Ocala National Forest” via Patrick Connolly of the Orlando Sentinel — There’s something romantic or nostalgic about the idea of cutting down your own Christmas tree, whether it harkens back to family memories or holiday movies that feature a hand-cut tree. On a merry and bright Florida Sunday afternoon, I embarked on a journey into Ocala National Forest to harvest my own Christmas tree. With a $10 permit in hand and my girlfriend Karissa by my side, we took a walk through the woods to select the perfect sand pine to take home with us. Other than around a dozen Christmas tree farms in Florida, Ocala National Forest is among the only places in Florida where you can hike out and hand-select your own special tree.

“Disney World to refurbish Hall of Presidents as Trump takes office” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Disney World is temporarily closing the Hall of Presidents on Jan. 20 for a refurbishment on the same day as Trump’s inauguration. Disney posted on its website that it expects to reopen the classic Magic Kingdom attraction sometime in 2025. During his first term, Trump was honored in the Hall of Presidents, which tells the story of the nation’s founding. The talking animatronic Trump was placed between Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant in December 2017. Esquire called Trump’s 2017 animatronic “the stuff of nightmares.” The Daily Beast said it was a “terrifying robot.” However, some Disney fans approved it and said they were glad to see Trump honored at the world’s busiest theme park.

“St. Augustine Lighthouse names Interim Director amid 150-year anniversary” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The historic St. Augustine Lighthouse, a landmark on multiple levels in the tourism-rich Nation’s Oldest City, has new leadership for now. This month, the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum on Anastasia Island in St. Johns County named an Interim Executive Director. Jason Titcomb was appointed to temporarily replace Amy Craft Klassen, who resigned to take another job. Titcomb has been with the lighthouse and museum for 10 years and most recently served as director of curatorial affairs. Titcomb has a deep background in archaeology, environmental education, exhibit curation, conservation, and other research related to historic preservation.

“‘Nickel Boys’ — new film based on Dozier reform school — is a knockout” via The Associated Press — A movie shot in first person sounds like a gimmick. Part of the magic of filmed storytelling is accepting that something can be from someone’s point of view and yet also from a distance. Using the camera as a character’s actual eyes is the domain of university students and niche experimental filmmakers. In a commercial film, it’s to be deployed only in very limited doses. And yet, with “Nickel Boys,” filmmaker RaMell Ross not only commits to the idea but delivers one of the most powerful films of the year in the process — a lyrical, heartbreaking and haunting journey into the darkness of a brutal reform school in the Jim Crow South. Ross and co-writer Joslyn Barnes weren’t working from scratch, but Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel about two teenage boys, Elwood and Turner, who become friends while wards of a juvenile reform school in Florida. It’s called the Nickel Academy in the novel and the film, which is fiction, but based on the horrific abuses at the very real Dozier School for Boys, in the Florida panhandle, where boys were beaten, raped and killed.

