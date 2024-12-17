Barge Canal boat ramp tops Citrus County’s legislative wish list

Citrus County’s state projects did not fare well with Gov. Ron DeSantis this year.

Commissioners are hoping 2025 sets a better tone.

The county met with lobbyists and new House District 23 Rep. JJ Grow to begin mapping out a legislative priority plan that focuses on completing long-awaited projects, while keeping successful programs intact.

Commissioners tentatively agreed on three specific budget requests:

— $7.2 million to fund construction of phase one of the multilane Cross Florida Barge Canal Boat Ramp.

— $3.5 million to relocate the Inverness Highlands Fire Station to the Inverness Airport.

— $5 million for construction of a multipurpose path along Halls River Road in Homosassa.

Chair Rebecca Bays had also sought support for two projects: $7.3 million for improved access management to the Inverness Airport Business Park and $821,500 for a Cardinal Street corridor study near the Suncoast Parkway.

Rather than seek legislative support for Bays’ suggestions, Commissioners instead said the county should apply for grants to cover startup costs.

The Governor earlier this year vetoed projects countywide, including funds for a new Crystal River City Hall, access improvements to the Inverness Airport and the Halls River Road multipurpose path.

Commissioners noted that DeSantis allowed funding the prior year for both the business park and Halls River Road path.

Commissioner Diana Finegan suggested the board seek funds for those three projects only so as not to weigh down Grow with numerous requests his freshman year.

Otherwise, she said, “We’re not going to get anything done.”

County officials are looking to support projects that have local funding as well. The Barge Canal boat ramp’s budget is $11.2 million, and Citrus County has set aside $625,000 in taxes and fees.

Commissioner Jeff Kinnard, a long proponent of the boat ramp, said the project has regional significance outside of Citrus. Boaters from Alachua, Levy and Marion counties will use the boat ramp for easy straight access to the Gulf of Mexico.

“This has been talked about for many, many years,” Kinnard said.

Commissioner Janet Barek agreed. “The Barge Canal finally needs to move forward, not backward,” she said.

Bays, however, said she saw little economic benefit to the county from the barge canal boat ramp.

“I don’t see it doing that much for us,” she said.

The county will formalize its priority list prior to the Jan. 27 legislative delegation meeting.

Grow, an Inverness Republican elected to his first term in November, urged Commissioners to focus on needs, not wants. He likened counties in the legislative process to children clamoring for their parents’ attention.

“There’s 67 kids in the family,” he said, “and every one of them has their hand out for something.”