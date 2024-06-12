Gov. DeSantis slashes $15M from Citrus County projects

Citrus County has seen better days with the Governor’s veto pen.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wiped out $15.4 million in Citrus County projects, including $10 million for a new Crystal River City Hall.

Also slashed were funds for road improvements near the Inverness Airport Business Park, an expansion of programs at Crystal River High School, a trail connector in Inverness and a ladder fire truck.

Some projects made it. Muck-removing restoration projects in the Crystal River and Homosassa rivers will continue, as will funding for a multipurpose path in Homosassa.

Crystal River had counted on funding for City Hall, which hasn’t reopened since being flooded during Hurricane Idalia. City government is temporarily housed in the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center.

Mayor Joe Meek, who hosted DeSantis in Crystal River during the days following Idalia, said the city will make do.

“While I’m disappointed in the news, this was something that we knew was a possibility,” Meek said.

“City Council has some decisions to make on how we are going to move forward, and we have options. Our city is blessed to be financially strong, and our current flooded City Hall building has insurance. In addition, we have already been awarded by the state $1.3 million for the planning, design and engineering of a new City Hall, which we have already started that process.”

He added: “Going forward, we will have a discussion on options regarding our City Hall building. We are dedicated to moving forward and finding ways to make Crystal River better, while being financially responsible with citizens’ money.”

Also vetoed:

— $3.6 million for improvements to Watson Road, a narrow residential street that Citrus County officials plan to use as the main access off U.S. 41 to the Inverness Airport Business Park.

— $1.25 million for the City of Inverness to build a trail connector between Whispering Pines Park and the Withlacoochee State Trail. This is the third straight year that legislators funded the project only to have the Governor veto it.

— $350,000 for a Crystal River Fire Department ladder truck.

— $345,833 to expand the Academy of Health Careers at Crystal River High School.