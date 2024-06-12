June 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Gruters wants Tom Leek serving alongside him in the Senate
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/7/24-Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, gives his farewell remarks, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob OglesJune 12, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Ruth’s List Florida endorses 3 women running for House who back abortion rights

HeadlinesJax

Duval School Board agrees to $320K salary for Superintendent Christopher Bernier

APoliticalHeadlines

Jacksonville, Tampa ranked in Forbes top 10 list of worst major cities for Summer vacations

FLAPOL030724CH008
The pair this year will serve as Donald Trump delegates at the Republican National Convention.

State Sen. Joe Gruters wants Tom Leek serving with him in the Florida Senate.

The Sarasota Republican formally endorsed Leek in the Senate District 7 race to succeed state Sen. Travis Hutson.

“Today I am pleased to endorse Tom Leek for the State Senate,” Gruters said. “I worked with Tom when we were first elected in 2016 to the Florida House, the year when we also campaigned for Donald J. Trump for President. Tom Leek and I will proudly serve as Trump delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next month, and we will work together as conservative leaders in the Senate next year and beyond.”

Gruters and Leek both first won election to the Legislature in the same class of Florida House Representatives. Gruters ultimately ran in a Special Election for Senate after a single House term. Gruters isn’t up for election this cycle, and has already filed to run for Chief Financial Officer in 2026.

The Senator also served four years as Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, and was elected this year as Florida’s Republican National Committeeman.

Leek welcomed the support from his former House colleague.

“Thank you to my friend Joe Gruters for his endorsement of my candidacy for the State Senate,” Leek said. “His commitment to conservative principles and values is what makes his support invaluable, and I look forward to joining him at the RNC Convention as we nominate Donald J. Trump for President.”

The endorsement came the same day that The Truth Matters political committee promoted Republican David Shoar, another candidate running in SD 7, as a Trump-supporting ex-Sheriff. Notably, that committee is chaired by Eric Robinson, Gruters’ partner at the Venice accounting firm Robinson, Gruters & Roberts. When the committee started running ads attacking Leek, Gruters made clear he had no involvement with the committee.

Professional wrestler Gerry James is also running in the GOP Primary.

Additionally, Leek has the support of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, every sitting Sheriff in SD 7 and U.S. Reps. Michael Waltz and Cory Mills.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville, Tampa ranked in Forbes top 10 list of worst major cities for Summer vacations

nextDuval School Board agrees to $320K salary for Superintendent Christopher Bernier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories