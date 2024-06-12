Joe Gruters wants Tom Leek serving alongside him in the Senate

State Sen. Joe Gruters wants Tom Leek serving with him in the Florida Senate.

The Sarasota Republican formally endorsed Leek in the Senate District 7 race to succeed state Sen. Travis Hutson.

“Today I am pleased to endorse Tom Leek for the State Senate,” Gruters said. “I worked with Tom when we were first elected in 2016 to the Florida House, the year when we also campaigned for Donald J. Trump for President. Tom Leek and I will proudly serve as Trump delegates at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next month, and we will work together as conservative leaders in the Senate next year and beyond.”

Gruters and Leek both first won election to the Legislature in the same class of Florida House Representatives. Gruters ultimately ran in a Special Election for Senate after a single House term. Gruters isn’t up for election this cycle, and has already filed to run for Chief Financial Officer in 2026.

The Senator also served four years as Chair of the Republican Party of Florida, and was elected this year as Florida’s Republican National Committeeman.

Leek welcomed the support from his former House colleague.

“Thank you to my friend Joe Gruters for his endorsement of my candidacy for the State Senate,” Leek said. “His commitment to conservative principles and values is what makes his support invaluable, and I look forward to joining him at the RNC Convention as we nominate Donald J. Trump for President.”

The endorsement came the same day that The Truth Matters political committee promoted Republican David Shoar, another candidate running in SD 7, as a Trump-supporting ex-Sheriff. Notably, that committee is chaired by Eric Robinson, Gruters’ partner at the Venice accounting firm Robinson, Gruters & Roberts. When the committee started running ads attacking Leek, Gruters made clear he had no involvement with the committee.

Professional wrestler Gerry James is also running in the GOP Primary.

Additionally, Leek has the support of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, every sitting Sheriff in SD 7 and U.S. Reps. Michael Waltz and Cory Mills.