April 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tom Leek rounds up congressional support for state Senate bid
Tom Leek is jockeying for a seat in the Florida Senate.

Staff ReportsApril 2, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan effort leads to more Jacksonville residents getting health insurance

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 4.2.24: Swinging — orphans — back to Israel — slow the flow

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Daryl Parks launches challenge to Corey Simon in SD 3

FLAPOL121422CH026
'I know him as a man of integrity who has worked to improve the lives of his fellow Floridians – especially first responders, military personnel, and veterans.'

U.S. Reps. Mike Waltz and Cory Mills are backing state Rep. Tom Leek in his bid for state Senate.

Leek is running in Senate District 7 to succeed state Sen. Travis Hutson who is facing term limits and has already endorsed Leek in the GOP Primary, where he faces Gerry James.

Waltz, the first Green Beret elected to Congress, praised Leek for upholding “conservative values and consistently” delivering “results for the people of Northeast Florida.”

He is a true servant leader who respects and protects our men and women in uniform, as well as their families. There is no question in my mind that he will continue this important work in the state Senate, and as a veteran, I am extremely proud to offer him my endorsement,” said Waltz, who represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District on Florida’s east coast from south of Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach.

Mills, who represents Florida’s 7th Congressional District in Central Florida, called his endorsement for Leek “a privilege.”

“I know him as a man of integrity who has worked to improve the lives of his fellow Floridians — especially first responders, military personnel, and veterans — and I am confident he will continue to lead with strength and a steadfast conservative vision in this role,” Mills said.

Leek was first elected to the state House in 2016 and has risen up the ranks in the chamber, including serving as the Chair of the House Redistricting Committee in the 2022 Session and as the House Budget Chief under Speaker Paul Renner.

He currently represents part of Volusia County in House District 28.

Leek gushed about both of his latest endorsers, calling Mills “a proven leader who does not back down from an opportunity to defend the principles of freedom and democracy.”

He similarly praised Waltz as a “decorated military veteran, trusted foreign policy advisor, successful small business owner, and a champion of issues that matter most to Floridians.”

Of both, he said he was honored to have their support.

The new endorsements follow nods from all four Sheriffs in the four-county area SD 7 covers, including Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

One Democrat is running in the district — George Hill II — and an independent, Michael Gist. However the district is a conservative stronghold that Gov. Ron DeSantis won in 2022 with nearly 70% of the vote.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousReport: COVID-19 tanked state’s return on VISIT FLORIDA spending

nextJudge: PACE loans must be included on tax rolls statewide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida Supreme Court rules abortion rights will appear on Florida’s ballot
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more