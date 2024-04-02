Tom Leek rounds up congressional support for state Senate bid

U.S. Reps. Mike Waltz and Cory Mills are backing state Rep. Tom Leek in his bid for state Senate.

Leek is running in Senate District 7 to succeed state Sen. Travis Hutson who is facing term limits and has already endorsed Leek in the GOP Primary, where he faces Gerry James.

Waltz, the first Green Beret elected to Congress, praised Leek for upholding “conservative values and consistently” delivering “results for the people of Northeast Florida.”

He is a true servant leader who respects and protects our men and women in uniform, as well as their families. There is no question in my mind that he will continue this important work in the state Senate, and as a veteran, I am extremely proud to offer him my endorsement,” said Waltz, who represents Florida’s 6th Congressional District on Florida’s east coast from south of Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach.

Mills, who represents Florida’s 7th Congressional District in Central Florida, called his endorsement for Leek “a privilege.”

“I know him as a man of integrity who has worked to improve the lives of his fellow Floridians — especially first responders, military personnel, and veterans — and I am confident he will continue to lead with strength and a steadfast conservative vision in this role,” Mills said.

Leek was first elected to the state House in 2016 and has risen up the ranks in the chamber, including serving as the Chair of the House Redistricting Committee in the 2022 Session and as the House Budget Chief under Speaker Paul Renner.

He currently represents part of Volusia County in House District 28.

Leek gushed about both of his latest endorsers, calling Mills “a proven leader who does not back down from an opportunity to defend the principles of freedom and democracy.”

He similarly praised Waltz as a “decorated military veteran, trusted foreign policy advisor, successful small business owner, and a champion of issues that matter most to Floridians.”

Of both, he said he was honored to have their support.

The new endorsements follow nods from all four Sheriffs in the four-county area SD 7 covers, including Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

One Democrat is running in the district — George Hill II — and an independent, Michael Gist. However the district is a conservative stronghold that Gov. Ron DeSantis won in 2022 with nearly 70% of the vote.