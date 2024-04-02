April 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Report: COVID-19 tanked state’s return on VISIT FLORIDA spending

Gray RohrerApril 2, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan effort leads to more Jacksonville residents getting health insurance

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 4.2.24: Swinging — orphans — back to Israel — slow the flow

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Daryl Parks launches challenge to Corey Simon in SD 3

visit florida
'Real Disposable Personal Income attributed to VISIT FLORIDA decreased by almost 58 percent during this period.'

The COVID-19 virus that spurred a global pandemic in 2020 and froze tourism industry vital to Florida’s economy also undercut the effectiveness of the state’s investment in its main tourism marketing agency, VISIT FLORIDA, according to a report by state economists.

The report from the Office of Economic and Demographic Research (EDR) shows that from 2019-2022, the state received 58 cents back for every $1 it invested in VISIT FLORIDA. But it also says the drop in revenues generated by the program was due to the shutdown of the travel industry due to the pandemic.

“The largest contributor to the decline in ROI over this review period was the effect of the COVID health crisis on Florida’s tourism industry,” the report states. “Real Disposable Personal Income attributed to VISIT FLORIDA decreased by almost 58 percent during this period.”

A spokeswoman for VISIT FLORIDA didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

In fact, in prior reports conducted by EDR — VISIT FLORIDA’s return on investment is evaluated every three years — VISIT FLORIDA had a positive return of at least 2 to 1. For 2016-2019, for instance the return was $3.27 for every $1 spent.

The reduced effectiveness came despite a decrease in state funding for VISIT FLORIDA. In the prior three-year reporting window, VISIT FLORIDA received $230 million in taxpayer funds, while during 2019-2022 it received $147 million.

But as tourism rebounds from the pandemic doldrums, state economists project the positive return on investment to come back as well.

“EDR believes that the current working ROI of 3.3 percent is more reflective of the VISIT FLORIDA program over a longer period of time and should be used for all forward-looking analyses,” the report states.

The tourism industry lost its share of total jobs in the state during the pandemic, dropping from 16.6% to 12.8%, but VISIT FLORIDA helped mitigate those losses, accounting for 19,462 additional jobs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPatricia Levesque: FFF 2024 Legislative Report Cards — who made the grade?

nextTom Leek rounds up congressional support for state Senate bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida Supreme Court rules abortion rights will appear on Florida’s ballot
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more