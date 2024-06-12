With his signature, Gov. DeSantis OKs state obligation for $346M in federal energy efficiency funding

When he signed the state’s $116.5 billion budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a thumbs up to $346 million in federal energy efficiency improvement funding that will save Floridians money.

The state was in line to get funding from the federal government as part of the Rewiring America program under President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and the Investment in Jobs Act. But DeSantis vetoed $30 million in energy programs last year that made the state ineligible for the funding.

With the green light now, the funding will help residents make upgrades to their homes to boost energy efficiency through rebates on the purchase and installation of energy-efficient home appliances.

“We are delighted that Governor DeSantis has allocated $346 million for Home Energy Rebate programs in Florida, including those targeting low- and moderate-income households. The Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) and Home Efficiency Rebates (HER) will lower energy costs for Floridians while increasing comfort and indoor environmental quality. Energy-efficiency improvements are the most effective way to help Floridians lower their utility bills, and these funds will dramatically help thousands of residents burdened by rising utility bills,” said Aimee Skrzekut, President of Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance.

“This investment will provide immediate relief to households across the state and create a more resilient energy infrastructure for Florida’s future.”

The funding also covers weatherization programs that similarly help residents save money on energy costs by ensuring hot Florida air stays outside.

“This is a transformative investment that will directly help countless Floridians lower their electricity bills,” said Zachary Colletti, Executive Director for Conservatives for Clean Energy-Florida. “We applaud Gov. DeSantis for putting Florida families first and fighting to reduce energy costs at a time when we need it most.”

In addition to saving Floridians money on their energy expenses, the funding is also expected to boost job creation in the state by empowering more residents to access improvement projects that may have otherwise been financially out of reach. That includes jobs in construction, infrastructure and other related industries.

DeSantis vetoed nearly $1 billion from the budget lawmakers sent to him earlier this year.

The budget goes into effect July 1.