Southwest Florida lands natural resources, education and economic chairmanships in House

In the 2025 Session, Southwest Florida will have significant sway in the House on issues ranging from disaster response to economic and education policy.

Committee assignments released by Speaker Daniel Perez on Tuesday put some of the region’s veteran lawmakers in key posts. He had already announced top leadership appointments, with Rep. James Buchanan, a Venice Republican, chairing the House Commerce Committee, and Rep. Will Robinson, a Bradenton Republican, heading the State Affairs Committee. Now it’s clear many subcommittees will have a Southwest Florida resident at the helm.

Rep. Adam Botana, a Bonita Springs Republican, will chair the House Natural Resources & Disasters Subcommittee.

“Coming from an area that has experienced natural disaster the last couple of years, I am looking forward and honored to serve the speaker on this committee,” Botana said. He said his priority will be “how we help small business get back on their feet and help people face crisis after natural disasters.”

Elsewhere in the region, Rep. Kaylee Tuck, a Lake Placid Republican, will chair the Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee. Representing the Florida Heartland, she said she will focus on equal access to quality care in agrarian areas of the state.

“Exploring ways to expand access and rural healthcare opportunities will be my No. 1 healthcare priority this year,” Tuck said. “It’ll take more than one session to get to where we need to be, but my plan is to get us moving in the right direction.”

Similarly, Rep. Tiffany Esposito, a Fort Myers Republican, will head up the Agriculture & Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee. This will give the Lee County area tremendous influence on agriculture and environmental issues in the state. Meanwhile, Rep. Lauren Melo, a Republican from neighboring Collier County, will chair the Human Services Subcommittee.

The region will also have a lot of say on education, with Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka chairing the PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee.

“I’m excited to get to work and focus on how we can best invest in our future so that every child has the opportunity to succeed,” the Fort Myers Republican said.

“As a mom of both a toddler who will soon be getting ready for school and of a young man with unique abilities who went through the public education system, I understand the challenges and opportunities that many families face and am honored that Speaker Perez has tasked me with this great responsibility.”

Rep. Fiona McFarland, a Sarasota Republican, will chair the Student Academic Success Subcommittee under the Education & Employment Committee’s auspices.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Giallombardo, a Cape Coral Republican, will chair the House Industries & Professional Subcommittee.